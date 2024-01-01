2024 PGA Championship tickets: Date, price and how to buy explored

The 2024 PGA Championship will be played from May 16-19. It will be the second Major of the men's season and the 23rd tournament on the PGA Tour schedule. Tickets to attend the event have been available for several months.

The novelty of tickets acquisition for the 2024 edition is that the process will be completely online. This process began in June-July 2023 and fans need to create a profile through a link available on the event's official website to buy tickets (www.pgachampionship.com/tickets).

Individual tickets are available for pre-tournament events. Prices are $59 for Monday, $79 for Tuesday and $99 for Wednesday.

Tickets for the official event days (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) are not visible to the general public. Once the user has a profile on the website, they will be sent a personal code via email, with which they will be able to access this information.

Travel packages are also available. These can be purchased on the onlocationexp.com website and include different options and price ranges.

The offers start at $1,145.00 (Thursday) and go up to $1,225.00 (Saturday). Each individual offer includes hotel accommodation, transportation, access to the course for the chosen day and payment flexibility.

The event also provides special offers for active, reserve and retired military personnel. In addition, there is a policy that 15-year-old fans can access the course for free, provided they accompany a ticketed adult.

Where will the 2024 PGA Championship be held?

The 2024 PGA Championship will be played at Valhalla Golf Club, located in Louisville, Kentucky. It is a modern course, with a rich history.

The club was founded in 1986 and the course was designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus. It is currently 7,458 yards and is par 72. The course is famous for being very demanding, with its course rating at 76.4 and its slope rating at 148.

The record for 18 holes at Valhalla is held by Jose Maria Olazabal (2000) and Michael Block (2023).

The course has hosted the PGA Major on three previous occasions (1996, 2000, 2014). It also hosted the 2008 Ryder Cup and the Senior PGA Major in 2004 and 2011.

Valhalla Golf Club has been the scene of some great moments in men's golf, such as the victory of the American team in the 2008 Ryder Cup, or Tiger Woods' third consecutive Major (2000 PGA Championship) in what would later be known as the "Tiger Slam."

That's also where Rory McIlroy won the 2014 PGA Championship, his fourth Major (and last so far), defeating Phil Mickelson by one stroke.