2024 PGA Championship weather forecast: Will it rain at Valhalla Golf Club this week?

The second major of the calendar, the 2024 PGA Championship is set to commence this week. Set to take place from May 16 at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, the tournament is awaited by many golf enthusiasts who wish to see their favorite players like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in action.

However, the one question on everyone's mind is- will the weather affect the play at the Valhalla Golf Club? As per a recent weather forecast from Stewart Williams, the first round of the event that takes place on Thursday will be cloudy whereas the real concerns might come in on Friday and Saturday.

Expand Tweet

As per the report, storms and showers are likely during Round 2, which will be played on Friday. Also, possible showers might occur on Saturday morning. This particular forecast could cause a major interruption in the play at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Valhalla Golf Club weather forecast for the 2024 PGA Championship

Expand Tweet

Here is the detailed weather report for the 2024 PGA Championship as per The Weather Network:

2024 PGA Championship Round 1, Thursday (May 16)

Morning:

Temperature : 15°C (59°F)

: 15°C (59°F) POP : 0%

: 0% Rain : -

: - Wind : 6 km/h N

: 6 km/h N Wind gust : 10 km/h

: 10 km/h Humidity: 89%

Afternoon:

Temperature : 25°C (77°F)

: 25°C (77°F) POP : 30%

: 30% Rain : -

: - Wind : 9 km/h N

: 9 km/h N Wind gust : 14 km/h

: 14 km/h Humidity: 61%

Evening:

Temperature : 23°C (73.4°F)

: 23°C (73.4°F) POP : 30%

: 30% Rain : -

: - Wind : 7 km/h S

: 7 km/h S Wind gust : 11 km/h

: 11 km/h Humidity: 76%

Overnight:

Temperature : 17°C ( 62.6°F)

: 17°C ( 62.6°F) POP : 30%

: 30% Rain : -

: - Wind : 11 km/h S

: 11 km/h S Wind gust : 17 km/h

: 17 km/h Humidity: 89%

2024 PGA Championship Round 2, Friday (May 17)

Morning:

Temperature : 18°C (64.4°F)

: 18°C (64.4°F) POP : 90%

: 90% Rain : ~1

: ~1 Wind : 11 km/h S

: 11 km/h S Wind gust : 17 km/h

: 17 km/h Humidity: 90%

Afternoon:

Temperature : 21°C (69.8°F)

: 21°C (69.8°F) POP : 100%

: 100% Rain : 5-10

: 5-10 Wind : 14 km/h S

: 14 km/h S Wind gust : 21 km/h

: 21 km/h Humidity: 93%

Evening:

Temperature : 18°C (64.4°F)

: 18°C (64.4°F) POP : 100%

: 100% Rain : ~10

: ~10 Wind : 10 km/h SE

: 10 km/h SE Wind gust : 15 km/h

: 15 km/h Humidity: 98%

Overnight:

Temperature : 17°C (62.6°F)

: 17°C (62.6°F) POP : 30%

: 30% Rain : -

: - Wind : 10 km/h W

: 10 km/h W Wind gust : 15 km/h

: 15 km/h Humidity: 99%

2024 PGA Championship Round 3, Saturday (May 18)

Morning:

Temperature : 17°C (62.6°F)

: 17°C (62.6°F) POP : 30%

: 30% Rain : -

: - Wind : 14 km/h W

: 14 km/h W Wind gust : 21 km/h

: 21 km/h Humidity: 94%

Afternoon:

Temperature : 25°C (77°F)

: 25°C (77°F) POP : 10%

: 10% Rain : -

: - Wind : 14 km/h NW

: 14 km/h NW Wind gust : 21 km/h

: 21 km/h Humidity: 62%

Evening:

Temperature : 22°C (71.6°F)

: 22°C (71.6°F) POP : 10%

: 10% Rain : -

: - Wind : 11 km/h SW

: 11 km/h SW Wind gust : 16 km/h

: 16 km/h Humidity: 75%

Overnight:

Temperature : 17°C (62.6°F)

: 17°C (62.6°F) POP : 0%

: 0% Rain : -

: - Wind : 11 km/h SW

: 11 km/h SW Wind gust : 16 km/h

: 16 km/h Humidity: 88%

2024 PGA Championship Round 4, May 19 (Sunday)

Morning:

Temperature : 19°C (66.2°F)

: 19°C (66.2°F) POP : 0%

: 0% Rain : -

: - Wind : 15 km/h SW

: 15 km/h SW Wind gust : 22 km/h

: 22 km/h Humidity: 82%

Afternoon:

Temperature : 29°C (84.2°F)

: 29°C (84.2°F) POP : 0%

: 0% Rain : -

: - Wind : 17 km/h SW

: 17 km/h SW Wind gust : 25 km/h

: 25 km/h Humidity: 55%

Evening:

Temperature : 25°C (77°F)

: 25°C (77°F) POP : 10%

: 10% Rain: -

Wind : 12 km/h SW

: 12 km/h SW Wind gust : 18 km/h

: 18 km/h Humidity: 69%

Overnight:

Temperature: 19°C (66.2°F)

19°C (66.2°F) POP: 30%

30% Rain: -

Wind: 13 km/h SW

13 km/h SW Wind gust: 20 km/h

20 km/h Humidity: 79%

The first tees in Round 1 of the 2024 PGA Championship are expected to begin at 7:15 AM (E) (Subject to change).