2024 RBC Heritage tee times and pairings for Round 1 and 2 explored

The 2024 RBC Heritage is set to take place at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head from April 18-21.
Players will compete for FedEx Points at the 56th edition of the Signature tournament.
Round 1 Tee Times
The first round of the
RBC Heritage is on April 18. All times are in EST.
8:15 a.m. — Alejandro Tosti
8:25 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes
8:35 a.m. — Matthieu Pavon, Erik van Rooyen
8:45 a.m. — Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson
8:55 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young
9:05 a.m. — Tony Finau, Adam Schenk
9:15 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes
9:25 a.m. — Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama
9:35 a.m. — Jason Day, Eric Cole
9:50 a.m. — Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An
10:00 a.m. — Russell Henley, Andrew Putnam
10:10 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim
10:20 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston
10:30 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth
10:40 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala
10:50 a.m. — Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood
11:00 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner
11:10 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips
11:25 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris
11:35 a.m. — Grayson Murray, Thomas Detry
11:45 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry
11:55 a.m. — Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp
12:05 p.m. — Corey Conners, Tom Hoge
12:15 p.m. — Tom Kim, Harris English
12:25 p.m. — Semaus Power, Patrick Cantlay
12:35 p.m. — Adam Hawdin, Patrick Rodgers
12:45 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd
1:00 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy
1:10 p.m. — Taylor Moore, Justin Rose
1:20 p.m. — Brian Harman, Sungjae Im
1:30 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
1:40 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy
1:50 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
2:00 p.m. — Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland
2:10 p.m. — Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap
RBC Heritage Round 2 Tee Times
8:15 a.m — Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris
8:25 a.m. — Grayson Murray, Thomas Detry
8:35 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry
8:45 a.m. — Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp
8:55 a.m. — Corey Conners, Tom Hoge
9:05 a.m. — Tom Kim, Harris English
9:15 a.m. — Semaus Power, Patrick Cantlay
9:25 a.m. — Adam Hawdin, Patrick Rodgers
9:35 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd
9:50 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy
10:00 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Justin Rose
10:10 a.m. — Brian Harman, Sungjae Im
10:20 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
10:30 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy
10:40 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
10:50 a.m. — Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland
11:00 a.m. — Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap
11:10 a.m. — Alejandro Tosti
11:25 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes
11:35 a.m. — Matthieu Pavon, Erik van Rooyen
11:45 a.m. — Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson
11:55 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young
12:05 p.m. — Tony Finau, Adam Schenk
12:15 p.m. — Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes
12:25 p.m. — Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama
12:35 p.m. — Jason Day, Eric Cole
12:45 p.m. — Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An
1:00 p.m. — Russell Henley, Andrew Putnam
1:10 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim
1:20 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston
1:30 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth
1:40 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala
1:50 p.m. — Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood
2:00 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner
2:10 p.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips
2024 RBC Heritage playing field
69 players will compete at the RBC Heritage, of which 54 players were a part of the 2024 Masters.
All top golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings will play except for
Viktor Hovland and Hideki Matsuyama. Despite their eligibility, Hovland withdrew from the field after missing the cut at the 2024 Masters.
Kevin Kisner, Shane Lowry, Webb Simpson, and Gary Woodland received sponsor exemptions going into the tournament.
Masters champion
Scottie Scheffler has high odds of withdrawing from the event as he and his wife Meredith are expecting the birth of their first child.
If 2023 RBC Heritage winner Matt Fitzpatrick manages to win this year, he could become the second golfer in the history of RBC Heritage to bag consecutive wins since Boo Weekley in 2007-08.
Ludvig Åberg, fresh off his solo second-place finish at the Masters, will make his debut at Hilton Head after earning his spot in the field via the Aon Next 10
Åberg surpassed Matthieu Pavon for the top spot on the Aon Next 10 heading into the RBC Heritage. 15 players earned their spot on the RBC Heritage through the Aon Next 20 and Aon Swing 5.
2024 RBC Heritage purse breakdown
The RBC Heritage has a $20 million purse, with the event's winner securing $3.6 million and 300 FedEx Cup Points.
The breakdown of the purse is as follows
Pct. Amount 2 Tied 3 Tied 4 Tied 5 Tied 6 Tied 7 Tied 8 Tied 9 Tied 10 Tied 1 18% $3,600,000.00 $2,880,000.00 $2,373,333.25 $2,020,000.00 $1,776,000.00 $1,600,000.00 $1,467,142.88 $1,361,375.00 $1,274,666.62 $1,201,300.00 2 10.80% $2,160,000.00 $1,760,000.00 $1,493,333.38 $1,320,000.00 $1,200,000.00 $1,111,666.62 $1,041,571.44 $984,000.00 $934,777.75 $891,400.00 3 6.80% $1,360,000.00 $1,160,000.00 $1,040,000.00 $960,000.00 $902,000.00 $855,166.69 $816,000.00 $781,625.00 $750,444.44 $721,500.00 4 4.80% $960,000.00 $880,000.00 $826,666.69 $787,500.00 $754,200.00 $725,333.31 $699,000.00 $674,250.00 $650,555.56 $627,600.00 5 4% $800,000.00 $760,000.00 $730,000.00 $702,750.00 $678,400.00 $655,500.00 $633,428.56 $611,875.00 $590,666.69 $569,700.00 6 3.60% $720,000.00 $695,000.00 $670,333.31 $648,000.00 $626,600.00 $605,666.69 $585,000.00 $564,500.00 $544,111.12 $525,800.00 7 3.35% $670,000.00 $645,500.00 $624,000.00 $603,250.00 $582,800.00 $562,500.00 $542,285.69 $522,125.00 $504,222.22 $487,900.00 8 3.11% $621,000.00 $601,000.00 $581,000.00 $561,000.00 $541,000.00 $521,000.00 $501,000.00 $483,500.00 $467,666.66 $453,000.00 9 2.91% $581,000.00 $561,000.00 $541,000.00 $521,000.00 $501,000.00 $481,000.00 $463,857.16 $448,500.00 $434,333.34 $421,000.00 10 2.71% $541,000.00 $521,000.00 $501,000.00 $481,000.00 $461,000.00 $444,333.34 $429,571.44 $416,000.00 $403,222.22 $391,000.00 11 2.51% $501,000.00 $481,000.00 $461,000.00 $441,000.00 $425,000.00 $411,000.00 $398,142.84 $386,000.00 $374,333.34 $363,000.00 12 2.31% $461,000.00 $441,000.00 $421,000.00 $406,000.00 $393,000.00 $381,000.00 $369,571.44 $358,500.00 $347,666.66 $337,000.00 13 2.11% $421,000.00 $401,000.00 $387,666.66 $376,000.00 $365,000.00 $354,333.34 $343,857.16 $333,500.00 $323,222.22 $313,350.00 14 1.91% $381,000.00 $371,000.00 $361,000.00 $351,000.00 $341,000.00 $331,000.00 $321,000.00 $311,000.00 $301,388.88 $292,100.00 15 1.81% $361,000.00 $351,000.00 $341,000.00 $331,000.00 $321,000.00 $311,000.00 $301,000.00 $291,437.50 $282,222.22 $273,250.00 16 1.71% $341,000.00 $331,000.00 $321,000.00 $311,000.00 $301,000.00 $291,000.00 $281,500.00 $272,375.00 $263,500.00 $254,800.00 17 1.61% $321,000.00 $311,000.00 $301,000.00 $291,000.00 $281,000.00 $271,583.34 $262,571.44 $253,812.50 $245,222.22 $236,750.00 18 1.51% $301,000.00 $291,000.00 $281,000.00 $271,000.00 $261,700.00 $252,833.33 $244,214.28 $235,750.00 $227,388.89 $220,100.00 19 1.41% $281,000.00 $271,000.00 $261,000.00 $251,875.00 $243,200.00 $234,750.00 $226,428.58 $218,187.50 $211,111.11 $204,850.00 20 1.31% $261,000.00 $251,000.00 $242,166.67 $233,750.00 $225,500.00 $217,333.33 $209,214.28 $202,375.00 $196,388.89 $191,000.00 21 1.21% $241,000.00 $232,750.00 $224,666.67 $216,625.00 $208,600.00 $200,583.33 $194,000.00 $188,312.50 $183,222.22 $178,550.00 22 1.12% $224,500.00 $216,500.00 $208,500.00 $200,500.00 $192,500.00 $186,166.67 $180,785.72 $176,000.00 $171,611.11 $167,500.00 23 1.04% $208,500.00 $200,500.00 $192,500.00 $184,500.00 $178,500.00 $173,500.00 $169,071.42 $165,000.00 $161,166.67 $157,500.00 24 0.96% $192,500.00 $184,500.00 $176,500.00 $171,000.00 $166,500.00 $162,500.00 $158,785.72 $155,250.00 $151,833.33 $148,500.00 25 0.88% $176,500.00 $168,500.00 $163,833.33 $160,000.00 $156,500.00 $153,166.67 $149,928.58 $146,750.00 $143,611.11 $140,600.00 26 0.80% $160,500.00 $157,500.00 $154,500.00 $151,500.00 $148,500.00 $145,500.00 $142,500.00 $139,500.00 $136,611.11 $133,800.00 27 0.77% $154,500.00 $151,500.00 $148,500.00 $145,500.00 $142,500.00 $139,500.00 $136,500.00 $133,625.00 $130,833.34 $128,100.00 28 0.74% $148,500.00 $145,500.00 $142,500.00 $139,500.00 $136,500.00 $133,500.00 $130,642.86 $127,875.00 $125,166.66 $122,500.00 29 0.71% $142,500.00 $139,500.00 $136,500.00 $133,500.00 $130,500.00 $127,666.66 $124,928.57 $122,250.00 $119,611.11 $117,100.00 30 0.68% $136,500.00 $133,500.00 $130,500.00 $127,500.00 $124,700.00 $122,000.00 $119,357.14 $116,750.00 $114,277.78 $111,900.00 31 0.65% $130,500.00 $127,500.00 $124,500.00 $121,750.00 $119,100.00 $116,500.00 $113,928.57 $111,500.00 $109,166.66 $106,900.00 32 0.62% $124,500.00 $121,500.00 $118,833.34 $116,250.00 $113,700.00 $111,166.66 $108,785.71 $106,500.00 $104,277.78 $102,100.00 33 0.59% $118,500.00 $116,000.00 $113,500.00 $111,000.00 $108,500.00 $106,166.66 $103,928.57 $101,750.00 $99,611.11 $97,500.00 34 0.57% $113,500.00 $111,000.00 $108,500.00 $106,000.00 $103,700.00 $101,500.00 $99,357.14 $97,250.00 $95,166.66 $93,100.00 35 0.54% $108,500.00 $106,000.00 $103,500.00 $101,250.00 $99,100.00 $97,000.00 $94,928.57 $92,875.00 $90,833.34 $88,800.00 36 0.52% $103,500.00 $101,000.00 $98,833.34 $96,750.00 $94,700.00 $92,666.66 $90,642.86 $88,625.00 $86,611.11 $84,600.00 37 0.49% $98,500.00 $96,500.00 $94,500.00 $92,500.00 $90,500.00 $88,500.00 $86,500.00 $84,500.00 $82,500.00 $80,500.00 38 0.47% $94,500.00 $92,500.00 $90,500.00 $88,500.00 $86,500.00 $84,500.00 $82,500.00 $80,500.00 $78,500.00 $76,500.00 39 0.45% $90,500.00 $88,500.00 $86,500.00 $84,500.00 $82,500.00 $80,500.00 $78,500.00 $76,500.00 $74,500.00 $72,580.00 40 0.43% $86,500.00 $84,500.00 $82,500.00 $80,500.00 $78,500.00 $76,500.00 $74,500.00 $72,500.00 $70,588.89 $68,780.00 41 0.41% $82,500.00 $80,500.00 $78,500.00 $76,500.00 $74,500.00 $72,500.00 $70,500.00 $68,600.00 $66,811.11 $65,230.00 42 0.39% $78,500.00 $76,500.00 $74,500.00 $72,500.00 $70,500.00 $68,500.00 $66,614.29 $64,850.00 $63,311.11 $61,960.00 43 0.37% $74,500.00 $72,500.00 $70,500.00 $68,500.00 $66,500.00 $64,633.33 $62,900.00 $61,412.50 $60,122.22 $58,970.00 44 0.35% $70,500.00 $68,500.00 $66,500.00 $64,500.00 $62,660.00 $60,966.67 $59,542.86 $58,325.00 $57,244.45 $56,300.00 45 0.33% $66,500.00 $64,500.00 $62,500.00 $60,700.00 $59,060.00 $57,716.67 $56,585.71 $55,587.50 $54,722.22 $53,950.00 46 0.31% $62,500.00 $60,500.00 $58,766.67 $57,200.00 $55,960.00 $54,933.33 $54,028.57 $53,250.00 $52,555.55 $51,960.00 47 0.29% $58,500.00 $56,900.00 $55,433.33 $54,325.00 $53,420.00 $52,616.67 $51,928.57 $51,312.50 $50,788.89 $50,330.00 48 0.28% $55,300.00 $53,900.00 $52,933.33 $52,150.00 $51,440.00 $50,833.33 $50,285.71 $49,825.00 $49,422.22 $49,060.00 49 0.26% $52,500.00 $51,750.00 $51,100.00 $50,475.00 $49,940.00 $49,450.00 $49,042.86 $48,687.50 $48,366.67 $48,070.00 50 0.26% $51,000.00 $50,400.00 $49,800.00 $49,300.00 $48,840.00 $48,466.67 $48,142.86 $47,850.00 $47,577.78 $47,320.00 51 0.25% $49,800.00 $49,200.00 $48,733.33 $48,300.00 $47,960.00 $47,666.67 $47,400.00 $47,150.00 $46,911.11 $46,680.00 52 0.24% $48,600.00 $48,200.00 $47,800.00 $47,500.00 $47,240.00 $47,000.00 $46,771.43 $46,550.00 $46,333.33 $46,120.00 53 0.24% $47,800.00 $47,400.00 $47,133.33 $46,900.00 $46,680.00 $46,466.67 $46,257.14 $46,050.00 $45,844.45 $45,640.00 54 0.24% $47,000.00 $46,800.00 $46,600.00 $46,400.00 $46,200.00 $46,000.00 $45,800.00 $45,600.00 $45,400.00 $45,200.00 55 0.23% $46,600.00 $46,400.00 $46,200.00 $46,000.00 $45,800.00 $45,600.00 $45,400.00 $45,200.00 $45,000.00 $44,800.00 56 0.23% $46,200.00 $46,000.00 $45,800.00 $45,600.00 $45,400.00 $45,200.00 $45,000.00 $44,800.00 $44,600.00 $44,400.00 57 0.23% $45,800.00 $45,600.00 $45,400.00 $45,200.00 $45,000.00 $44,800.00 $44,600.00 $44,400.00 $44,200.00 $44,000.00 58 0.23% $45,400.00 $45,200.00 $45,000.00 $44,800.00 $44,600.00 $44,400.00 $44,200.00 $44,000.00 $43,800.00 $43,600.00 59 0.23% $45,000.00 $44,800.00 $44,600.00 $44,400.00 $44,200.00 $44,000.00 $43,800.00 $43,600.00 $43,400.00 $43,200.00 60 0.22% $44,600.00 $44,400.00 $44,200.00 $44,000.00 $43,800.00 $43,600.00 $43,400.00 $43,200.00 $43,000.00 $42,800.00 61 0.22% $44,200.00 $44,000.00 $43,800.00 $43,600.00 $43,400.00 $43,200.00 $43,000.00 $42,800.00 $42,600.00 62 0.22% $43,800.00 $43,600.00 $43,400.00 $43,200.00 $43,000.00 $42,800.00 $42,600.00 $42,400.00 63 0.22% $43,400.00 $43,200.00 $43,000.00 $42,800.00 $42,600.00 $42,400.00 $42,200.00 64 0.22% $43,000.00 $42,800.00 $42,600.00 $42,400.00 $42,200.00 $42,000.00 65 0.21% $42,600.00 $42,400.00 $42,200.00 $42,000.00 $41,800.00 66 0.21% $42,200.00 $42,000.00 $41,800.00 $41,600.00
