2024 RBC Heritage tee times and pairings for Round 1 and 2 explored

The 2024 RBC Heritage is set to take place at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head from April 18-21.

Players will compete for FedEx Points at the 56th edition of the Signature tournament.

Round 1 Tee Times

The first round of the RBC Heritage is on April 18. All times are in EST.

8:15 a.m. — Alejandro Tosti

8:25 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes

8:35 a.m. — Matthieu Pavon, Erik van Rooyen

8:45 a.m. — Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson

8:55 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young

9:05 a.m. — Tony Finau, Adam Schenk

9:15 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes

9:25 a.m. — Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama

9:35 a.m. — Jason Day, Eric Cole

9:50 a.m. — Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An

10:00 a.m. — Russell Henley, Andrew Putnam

10:10 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim

10:20 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston

10:30 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

10:40 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala

10:50 a.m. — Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

11:00 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner

11:10 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips

11:25 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris

11:35 a.m. — Grayson Murray, Thomas Detry

11:45 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry

11:55 a.m. — Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp

12:05 p.m. — Corey Conners, Tom Hoge

12:15 p.m. — Tom Kim, Harris English

12:25 p.m. — Semaus Power, Patrick Cantlay

12:35 p.m. — Adam Hawdin, Patrick Rodgers

12:45 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd

1:00 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy

1:10 p.m. — Taylor Moore, Justin Rose

1:20 p.m. — Brian Harman, Sungjae Im

1:30 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:40 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy

1:50 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

2:00 p.m. — Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

2:10 p.m. — Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap

RBC Heritage Round 2 Tee Times

8:15 a.m — Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris

8:25 a.m. — Grayson Murray, Thomas Detry

8:35 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry

8:45 a.m. — Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp

8:55 a.m. — Corey Conners, Tom Hoge

9:05 a.m. — Tom Kim, Harris English

9:15 a.m. — Semaus Power, Patrick Cantlay

9:25 a.m. — Adam Hawdin, Patrick Rodgers

9:35 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd

9:50 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy

10:00 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Justin Rose

10:10 a.m. — Brian Harman, Sungjae Im

10:20 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:30 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy

10:40 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

10:50 a.m. — Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

11:00 a.m. — Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap

11:10 a.m. — Alejandro Tosti

11:25 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes

11:35 a.m. — Matthieu Pavon, Erik van Rooyen

11:45 a.m. — Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson

11:55 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young

12:05 p.m. — Tony Finau, Adam Schenk

12:15 p.m. — Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes

12:25 p.m. — Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama

12:35 p.m. — Jason Day, Eric Cole

12:45 p.m. — Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An

1:00 p.m. — Russell Henley, Andrew Putnam

1:10 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim

1:20 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston

1:30 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

1:40 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala

1:50 p.m. — Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

2:00 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner

2:10 p.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips

2024 RBC Heritage playing field

69 players will compete at the RBC Heritage, of which 54 players were a part of the 2024 Masters.

All top golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings will play except for Viktor Hovland and Hideki Matsuyama. Despite their eligibility, Hovland withdrew from the field after missing the cut at the 2024 Masters.

Kevin Kisner, Shane Lowry, Webb Simpson, and Gary Woodland received sponsor exemptions going into the tournament.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has high odds of withdrawing from the event as he and his wife Meredith are expecting the birth of their first child.

If 2023 RBC Heritage winner Matt Fitzpatrick manages to win this year, he could become the second golfer in the history of RBC Heritage to bag consecutive wins since Boo Weekley in 2007-08.

Ludvig Åberg, fresh off his solo second-place finish at the Masters, will make his debut at Hilton Head after earning his spot in the field via the Aon Next 10

Åberg surpassed Matthieu Pavon for the top spot on the Aon Next 10 heading into the RBC Heritage. 15 players earned their spot on the RBC Heritage through the Aon Next 20 and Aon Swing 5.

2024 RBC Heritage purse breakdown

The RBC Heritage has a $20 million purse, with the event's winner securing $3.6 million and 300 FedEx Cup Points.

The breakdown of the purse is as follows

Pct. Amount 2 Tied 3 Tied 4 Tied 5 Tied 6 Tied 7 Tied 8 Tied 9 Tied 10 Tied 1 18% $3,600,000.00 $2,880,000.00 $2,373,333.25 $2,020,000.00 $1,776,000.00 $1,600,000.00 $1,467,142.88 $1,361,375.00 $1,274,666.62 $1,201,300.00 2 10.80% $2,160,000.00 $1,760,000.00 $1,493,333.38 $1,320,000.00 $1,200,000.00 $1,111,666.62 $1,041,571.44 $984,000.00 $934,777.75 $891,400.00 3 6.80% $1,360,000.00 $1,160,000.00 $1,040,000.00 $960,000.00 $902,000.00 $855,166.69 $816,000.00 $781,625.00 $750,444.44 $721,500.00 4 4.80% $960,000.00 $880,000.00 $826,666.69 $787,500.00 $754,200.00 $725,333.31 $699,000.00 $674,250.00 $650,555.56 $627,600.00 5 4% $800,000.00 $760,000.00 $730,000.00 $702,750.00 $678,400.00 $655,500.00 $633,428.56 $611,875.00 $590,666.69 $569,700.00 6 3.60% $720,000.00 $695,000.00 $670,333.31 $648,000.00 $626,600.00 $605,666.69 $585,000.00 $564,500.00 $544,111.12 $525,800.00 7 3.35% $670,000.00 $645,500.00 $624,000.00 $603,250.00 $582,800.00 $562,500.00 $542,285.69 $522,125.00 $504,222.22 $487,900.00 8 3.11% $621,000.00 $601,000.00 $581,000.00 $561,000.00 $541,000.00 $521,000.00 $501,000.00 $483,500.00 $467,666.66 $453,000.00 9 2.91% $581,000.00 $561,000.00 $541,000.00 $521,000.00 $501,000.00 $481,000.00 $463,857.16 $448,500.00 $434,333.34 $421,000.00 10 2.71% $541,000.00 $521,000.00 $501,000.00 $481,000.00 $461,000.00 $444,333.34 $429,571.44 $416,000.00 $403,222.22 $391,000.00 11 2.51% $501,000.00 $481,000.00 $461,000.00 $441,000.00 $425,000.00 $411,000.00 $398,142.84 $386,000.00 $374,333.34 $363,000.00 12 2.31% $461,000.00 $441,000.00 $421,000.00 $406,000.00 $393,000.00 $381,000.00 $369,571.44 $358,500.00 $347,666.66 $337,000.00 13 2.11% $421,000.00 $401,000.00 $387,666.66 $376,000.00 $365,000.00 $354,333.34 $343,857.16 $333,500.00 $323,222.22 $313,350.00 14 1.91% $381,000.00 $371,000.00 $361,000.00 $351,000.00 $341,000.00 $331,000.00 $321,000.00 $311,000.00 $301,388.88 $292,100.00 15 1.81% $361,000.00 $351,000.00 $341,000.00 $331,000.00 $321,000.00 $311,000.00 $301,000.00 $291,437.50 $282,222.22 $273,250.00 16 1.71% $341,000.00 $331,000.00 $321,000.00 $311,000.00 $301,000.00 $291,000.00 $281,500.00 $272,375.00 $263,500.00 $254,800.00 17 1.61% $321,000.00 $311,000.00 $301,000.00 $291,000.00 $281,000.00 $271,583.34 $262,571.44 $253,812.50 $245,222.22 $236,750.00 18 1.51% $301,000.00 $291,000.00 $281,000.00 $271,000.00 $261,700.00 $252,833.33 $244,214.28 $235,750.00 $227,388.89 $220,100.00 19 1.41% $281,000.00 $271,000.00 $261,000.00 $251,875.00 $243,200.00 $234,750.00 $226,428.58 $218,187.50 $211,111.11 $204,850.00 20 1.31% $261,000.00 $251,000.00 $242,166.67 $233,750.00 $225,500.00 $217,333.33 $209,214.28 $202,375.00 $196,388.89 $191,000.00 21 1.21% $241,000.00 $232,750.00 $224,666.67 $216,625.00 $208,600.00 $200,583.33 $194,000.00 $188,312.50 $183,222.22 $178,550.00 22 1.12% $224,500.00 $216,500.00 $208,500.00 $200,500.00 $192,500.00 $186,166.67 $180,785.72 $176,000.00 $171,611.11 $167,500.00 23 1.04% $208,500.00 $200,500.00 $192,500.00 $184,500.00 $178,500.00 $173,500.00 $169,071.42 $165,000.00 $161,166.67 $157,500.00 24 0.96% $192,500.00 $184,500.00 $176,500.00 $171,000.00 $166,500.00 $162,500.00 $158,785.72 $155,250.00 $151,833.33 $148,500.00 25 0.88% $176,500.00 $168,500.00 $163,833.33 $160,000.00 $156,500.00 $153,166.67 $149,928.58 $146,750.00 $143,611.11 $140,600.00 26 0.80% $160,500.00 $157,500.00 $154,500.00 $151,500.00 $148,500.00 $145,500.00 $142,500.00 $139,500.00 $136,611.11 $133,800.00 27 0.77% $154,500.00 $151,500.00 $148,500.00 $145,500.00 $142,500.00 $139,500.00 $136,500.00 $133,625.00 $130,833.34 $128,100.00 28 0.74% $148,500.00 $145,500.00 $142,500.00 $139,500.00 $136,500.00 $133,500.00 $130,642.86 $127,875.00 $125,166.66 $122,500.00 29 0.71% $142,500.00 $139,500.00 $136,500.00 $133,500.00 $130,500.00 $127,666.66 $124,928.57 $122,250.00 $119,611.11 $117,100.00 30 0.68% $136,500.00 $133,500.00 $130,500.00 $127,500.00 $124,700.00 $122,000.00 $119,357.14 $116,750.00 $114,277.78 $111,900.00 31 0.65% $130,500.00 $127,500.00 $124,500.00 $121,750.00 $119,100.00 $116,500.00 $113,928.57 $111,500.00 $109,166.66 $106,900.00 32 0.62% $124,500.00 $121,500.00 $118,833.34 $116,250.00 $113,700.00 $111,166.66 $108,785.71 $106,500.00 $104,277.78 $102,100.00 33 0.59% $118,500.00 $116,000.00 $113,500.00 $111,000.00 $108,500.00 $106,166.66 $103,928.57 $101,750.00 $99,611.11 $97,500.00 34 0.57% $113,500.00 $111,000.00 $108,500.00 $106,000.00 $103,700.00 $101,500.00 $99,357.14 $97,250.00 $95,166.66 $93,100.00 35 0.54% $108,500.00 $106,000.00 $103,500.00 $101,250.00 $99,100.00 $97,000.00 $94,928.57 $92,875.00 $90,833.34 $88,800.00 36 0.52% $103,500.00 $101,000.00 $98,833.34 $96,750.00 $94,700.00 $92,666.66 $90,642.86 $88,625.00 $86,611.11 $84,600.00 37 0.49% $98,500.00 $96,500.00 $94,500.00 $92,500.00 $90,500.00 $88,500.00 $86,500.00 $84,500.00 $82,500.00 $80,500.00 38 0.47% $94,500.00 $92,500.00 $90,500.00 $88,500.00 $86,500.00 $84,500.00 $82,500.00 $80,500.00 $78,500.00 $76,500.00 39 0.45% $90,500.00 $88,500.00 $86,500.00 $84,500.00 $82,500.00 $80,500.00 $78,500.00 $76,500.00 $74,500.00 $72,580.00 40 0.43% $86,500.00 $84,500.00 $82,500.00 $80,500.00 $78,500.00 $76,500.00 $74,500.00 $72,500.00 $70,588.89 $68,780.00 41 0.41% $82,500.00 $80,500.00 $78,500.00 $76,500.00 $74,500.00 $72,500.00 $70,500.00 $68,600.00 $66,811.11 $65,230.00 42 0.39% $78,500.00 $76,500.00 $74,500.00 $72,500.00 $70,500.00 $68,500.00 $66,614.29 $64,850.00 $63,311.11 $61,960.00 43 0.37% $74,500.00 $72,500.00 $70,500.00 $68,500.00 $66,500.00 $64,633.33 $62,900.00 $61,412.50 $60,122.22 $58,970.00 44 0.35% $70,500.00 $68,500.00 $66,500.00 $64,500.00 $62,660.00 $60,966.67 $59,542.86 $58,325.00 $57,244.45 $56,300.00 45 0.33% $66,500.00 $64,500.00 $62,500.00 $60,700.00 $59,060.00 $57,716.67 $56,585.71 $55,587.50 $54,722.22 $53,950.00 46 0.31% $62,500.00 $60,500.00 $58,766.67 $57,200.00 $55,960.00 $54,933.33 $54,028.57 $53,250.00 $52,555.55 $51,960.00 47 0.29% $58,500.00 $56,900.00 $55,433.33 $54,325.00 $53,420.00 $52,616.67 $51,928.57 $51,312.50 $50,788.89 $50,330.00 48 0.28% $55,300.00 $53,900.00 $52,933.33 $52,150.00 $51,440.00 $50,833.33 $50,285.71 $49,825.00 $49,422.22 $49,060.00 49 0.26% $52,500.00 $51,750.00 $51,100.00 $50,475.00 $49,940.00 $49,450.00 $49,042.86 $48,687.50 $48,366.67 $48,070.00 50 0.26% $51,000.00 $50,400.00 $49,800.00 $49,300.00 $48,840.00 $48,466.67 $48,142.86 $47,850.00 $47,577.78 $47,320.00 51 0.25% $49,800.00 $49,200.00 $48,733.33 $48,300.00 $47,960.00 $47,666.67 $47,400.00 $47,150.00 $46,911.11 $46,680.00 52 0.24% $48,600.00 $48,200.00 $47,800.00 $47,500.00 $47,240.00 $47,000.00 $46,771.43 $46,550.00 $46,333.33 $46,120.00 53 0.24% $47,800.00 $47,400.00 $47,133.33 $46,900.00 $46,680.00 $46,466.67 $46,257.14 $46,050.00 $45,844.45 $45,640.00 54 0.24% $47,000.00 $46,800.00 $46,600.00 $46,400.00 $46,200.00 $46,000.00 $45,800.00 $45,600.00 $45,400.00 $45,200.00 55 0.23% $46,600.00 $46,400.00 $46,200.00 $46,000.00 $45,800.00 $45,600.00 $45,400.00 $45,200.00 $45,000.00 $44,800.00 56 0.23% $46,200.00 $46,000.00 $45,800.00 $45,600.00 $45,400.00 $45,200.00 $45,000.00 $44,800.00 $44,600.00 $44,400.00 57 0.23% $45,800.00 $45,600.00 $45,400.00 $45,200.00 $45,000.00 $44,800.00 $44,600.00 $44,400.00 $44,200.00 $44,000.00 58 0.23% $45,400.00 $45,200.00 $45,000.00 $44,800.00 $44,600.00 $44,400.00 $44,200.00 $44,000.00 $43,800.00 $43,600.00 59 0.23% $45,000.00 $44,800.00 $44,600.00 $44,400.00 $44,200.00 $44,000.00 $43,800.00 $43,600.00 $43,400.00 $43,200.00 60 0.22% $44,600.00 $44,400.00 $44,200.00 $44,000.00 $43,800.00 $43,600.00 $43,400.00 $43,200.00 $43,000.00 $42,800.00 61 0.22% $44,200.00 $44,000.00 $43,800.00 $43,600.00 $43,400.00 $43,200.00 $43,000.00 $42,800.00 $42,600.00 62 0.22% $43,800.00 $43,600.00 $43,400.00 $43,200.00 $43,000.00 $42,800.00 $42,600.00 $42,400.00 63 0.22% $43,400.00 $43,200.00 $43,000.00 $42,800.00 $42,600.00 $42,400.00 $42,200.00 64 0.22% $43,000.00 $42,800.00 $42,600.00 $42,400.00 $42,200.00 $42,000.00 65 0.21% $42,600.00 $42,400.00 $42,200.00 $42,000.00 $41,800.00 66 0.21% $42,200.00 $42,000.00 $41,800.00 $41,600.00

