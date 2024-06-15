2024 US Open: 5 big-name golfers who missed the cut ft. Viktor Hovland

The 2024 US Open has by far been one of the toughest tournaments of the season so far. The Pinehurst Course #2 has been unforgiving towards all golfers, with only 15 being able to keep their scores under par after the first two days.

The third major of the year saw some of the biggest names in golf fail to make the cut. The 156-player field lost some prominent stars at the end of day 2.

Here are five big-name golfers that missed the cut at the 2024 US Open.

5 golfers that failed to make the cut at the 2024 US Open

1) Viktor Hovland: +6

Viktor Hovland missed the cut at the US Open by just one stroke. On Day 1 of the event, he shot a disappointing 8 over par 78 and found himself scrambling to improve his score.

His score of 2 under par 68 was unfortunately not enough for him to make the cut going into the weekend. He eventually finished missed the cut by 1 stroke.

2) Justin Thomas: +11

Justin Thomas lost his chance to make the cut on day 1 of the US Open after he shot a +7. His first round was riddled with nine bogeys and only two birdies, which turned out to be a nightmare for him.

Thomas shot a 4 over 74 on Day 2 of the event. He ultimately finished with a score of +11, and failed to make the cut by a huge margin.

3) Phil Mickelson: +15

Phil Mickelson has won the triple crown throughout his entire career, including three Masters wins, two PGA Championship wins and one Open win. However, the US Open has always been a thorn in his side, and his goal of winning all four majors will have to wait for one more year.

Mickelson shot a disappointing +9 on the first day of the event, finishing near the bottom of the leaderboard. On the second day, he shot a +6 and eventually finished with a score of +15, missing the cut.

4) Jason Day: +8

Jason Day slid down 72 places during the day 2 of the US Open, to lose his spot in the field for the weekend. Day remained in the mix at the end of the first round after carding a final score of +1.

However day 2 of the tournament was a disastrous once for him, as he shot a 7 over 77. He eventually ended up missing the cut by three strokes, with a score of +8.

5) Tiger Woods: +8

Tiger Woods did not make the cut for the weekend by a margin of three strokes. On day one of the event, he shot a 4 over 74, leaving himself on the cusp of missing out.

While he did start his second day off on a stronger note, he eventually scored a 3 over 73, and finished with an overall score of +8.

Other notable names that missed out on the cut include Nick Taylor, Will Zalatoris, Rickie Fowler and Sungjae Im.

