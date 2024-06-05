2024 US Open: Practice round timings for the Pinehurst event explored

The 2024 US Open is the third Major championship of the season and will be played June 13-16 at Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2. Although the event is still several days away, virtually all details are in place, including the schedule.

Three practice rounds are scheduled in the days leading up to the event. These rounds will be held between Monday and Wednesday of the same week in which the event will be played

According to the official website of the United States Golf Association (USGA), US Open's organizing entity, players commonly start their practice rounds between 6:45 am and 3:00 pm. However, it is also common for practices to extend until 7:00 pm.

For that reason, during the three days of practice, the gates at Pinehurst No. 2 will open at 6:00 am and close at 7:00 pm. The days and times each player will practice have not yet been released.

The US Open returns to Pinehurst No. 2 for the fourth time in history. Of the three previous champions, only Martin Kaymer will be in the field for the 2024 edition.

A look into the 2024 US Open field

On Monday, June 4, the qualification process for the 2024 US Open was concluded. Below is a list of all the players confirmed on the field for the event:

Byeong-Hun An

Ludvig Åberg

Sam Bairstow

Parker Bell(a)

Sam Bennett

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Gunnar Broin (a)

Jackson Buchanan (a)

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Patrick Cantlay

Frankie Capan

John Chin

Luke Clanton (a)

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Santiago De la Fuente (a)

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Stewart Hagestad (a)

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Ryo Ishikawa

Stephan Jaeger

Benjamin James (a)

Casey Jarvis

Carter Jenkins

Dustin Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Sung Kang

Riki Kawamoto

Martin Kaymer

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Bryan Kim (a)

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Frederik Kjettrup

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Min Woo Lee

Eugenio Lopez Chacarra

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Willie Mack III

Peter Malnati

Matteo Manassero

Richard Mansell

Hideki Matsuyama

Logan McAllister

Denny McCarthy

Ashton McCulloch

Michael McGowan

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Mac Meissner

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Francesco Molinari

Edoardo Molinari

Taylor Moore

Omar Morales (a)

Collin Morikawa

Chris Naegel

Alex Noren

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Chris Petefish

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Colin Prater (a)

David Puig

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Charles Reiter

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Robert Rock

Justin Rose

Isaiah Salinda

Gordon Sargent (a)

Carson Schaake

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Jason Scrivener

Taisei Shimizu

Neal Shipley (a)

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Andrew Svoboda

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Erik Van Rooyen

Joey Vrzich

Tim Widing

Wells Williams (a)

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris.

The field for the event is expected to have 156 players, so there are still six vacancies on the roster. Tiger Woods has received the only special invitation.