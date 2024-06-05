2024 US Open: Practice round timings for the Pinehurst event explored

The 2024 US Open is the third Major championship of the season and will be played June 13-16 at Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2. Although the event is still several days away, virtually all details are in place, including the schedule.
Three practice rounds are scheduled in the days leading up to the event. These rounds will be held between Monday and Wednesday of the same week in which the event will be played
According to the official website of the United States Golf Association (USGA), US Open's organizing entity, players commonly start their practice rounds between 6:45 am and 3:00 pm. However, it is also common for practices to extend until 7:00 pm.
For that reason, during the three days of practice, the gates at Pinehurst No. 2 will open at 6:00 am and close at 7:00 pm. The days and times each player will practice have not yet been released.
The US Open returns to Pinehurst No. 2 for the fourth time in history. Of the three previous champions, only Martin Kaymer will be in the field for the 2024 edition.
A look into the 2024 US Open field
On Monday, June 4, the qualification process for the 2024 US Open was concluded. Below is a list of all the players confirmed on the field for the event:
- Byeong-Hun An
- Ludvig Åberg
- Sam Bairstow
- Parker Bell(a)
- Sam Bennett
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Gunnar Broin (a)
- Jackson Buchanan (a)
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Patrick Cantlay
- Frankie Capan
- John Chin
- Luke Clanton (a)
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Santiago De la Fuente (a)
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Stewart Hagestad (a)
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Harry Higgs
- Rico Hoey
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Stephan Jaeger
- Benjamin James (a)
- Casey Jarvis
- Carter Jenkins
- Dustin Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Sung Kang
- Riki Kawamoto
- Martin Kaymer
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Bryan Kim (a)
- S.H. Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Jake Knapp
- Brooks Koepka
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Min Woo Lee
- Eugenio Lopez Chacarra
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Willie Mack III
- Peter Malnati
- Matteo Manassero
- Richard Mansell
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Logan McAllister
- Denny McCarthy
- Ashton McCulloch
- Michael McGowan
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Mac Meissner
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Francesco Molinari
- Edoardo Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Omar Morales (a)
- Collin Morikawa
- Chris Naegel
- Alex Noren
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Chris Petefish
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Colin Prater (a)
- David Puig
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Charles Reiter
- Brandon Robinson Thompson
- Robert Rock
- Justin Rose
- Isaiah Salinda
- Gordon Sargent (a)
- Carson Schaake
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Jason Scrivener
- Taisei Shimizu
- Neal Shipley (a)
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Andrew Svoboda
- Hiroshi Tai (a)
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Joey Vrzich
- Tim Widing
- Wells Williams (a)
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris.
The field for the event is expected to have 156 players, so there are still six vacancies on the roster. Tiger Woods has received the only special invitation.
