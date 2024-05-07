2024 Wells Fargo Championship: How to watch, TV telecast, radio, streaming and more explored 

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will be played at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club in North Carolina from May 9 to 12. Players will compete for a purse of $20 million at the sixth PGA Tour Signature Event of the season.

Broadcasting will be covered by the Golf Channel and CBS Sports. The Golf Channel will offer coverage for all four tournament days with CBS covering the third and fourth rounds of the Wells Fargo Championship.

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship can be streamed on Peacock and Paramount +. Peacock will mirror the Golf Channel's coverage and Paramount + will stream CBS's third and fourth-round coverage.

The stream can also be viewed on PGA Tour Live on ESPN + with early coverage and featured group coverage for all days of the Wells Fargo Championship.

Radio coverage of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will be available on SiriusXM and the PGA Tour's official website for free.

The streaming, coverage, and radio schedule for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is as follows with all times mentioned in EST.

Round 1: Thursday, May 9:

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Radio: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. (PGA Tour Radio)

Round 2: Friday, May 10:

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Radio: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. (PGA Tour Radio)

Round 3: Saturday, May 11:

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. (CBS), 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Radio: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. (PGA Tour Radio)

Round 4: Sunday, May 12:

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. (CBS), 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Radio: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. (PGA Tour Radio)

PGA Tour Live Stream

Available on ESPN +, the PGA Tour Live will have coverage of players on the range before tee off on all days of the Wells Fargo Championship along with swing and shot analysis by experts, bet previews, and player interviews.

The PGA Tour Live will have four feeds. The Main Feed will cover the best shots, players, and holes of the tournament. The Marquee Group will cover every single shot of each player in a group.

The PGA Tour Live will cover two featured groups in their third feed and for the Featured Holes feed, they will broadcast the most iconic holes of the Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club along with par three holes.

The PGA Tour Live stream schedule is with times in EST:

Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured group: 2-6 p.m. Featured group: 2-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured group: 2-6 p.m. Featured group: 2-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured groups: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured groups: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured hole: 2-6 p.m. Featured hole: 2-6 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured holes: 8-1 p.m. Featured holes: 8-1 p.m. Featured hole: 2-6 p.m. Featured hole: 2-6 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.