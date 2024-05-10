2024 Wells Fargo Championship: Total purse, prize money distribution, and more

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is being played at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club from May 9 to 12. 68 players are competing for a tournament purse of $20 million and 700 FedEx Cup Points with no mid tournament cut in place.

The winner of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will earn $3.6 million out of the $20 million purse. The runner up will recieve $2.16 million and third place will recieve $1.36 million.

The $20 million 2024 Wells Fargo Championship purse will be distributed as follows:

First place win: $3.6 million

Second place: $2.16 million

Third place: $1.36 million

4th place: $960,000

5th place: $800,000

6th place: $720,000

7th place: $670,000

8th place: $621,000

9th place: $581,000

10th place: $541,000

11th place: $501,000

12th place: $461,000

13th place: $421,000

14th place: $381,000

15th place: $261,000

16th place: $341,000

17th place: $321,000

18th place: $301,000

19th place: $281,000

20th place: $261,000

21th place: $241,000

22th place: $244,500

23th place: $208,500

24th place: $192,500

25th place: $176,500

26th place: $160,500

27th place: $154,500

28th place: $148,500

29th place: $142,500

30th place: $136,500

31th place: $130,500

32th place: $124,500

33th place: $118,500

34th place: $113,500

35th place: $108,500

36th place: $103,500

37th place: $98,500

38th place: $94,500

39th place: $90,500

40th place: $86,500

41th place: $82,500

42th place: $78,500

43th place: $74,500

44th place: $70,500

45th place: $66,500

46th place: $62,500

47th place: $58,500

48th place: $55,300

49th place: $52,500

50th place: $51,000

51th place: $49,800

52th place: $48,600

53th place: $47,800

54th place: $47,000

55th place: $46,600

56th place: $46,200

57th place: $45,800

58th place: $45,400

59th place: $45,000

60th place: $44,600

61th place: $44,200

62th place: $43,800

63th place: $43,400

64th place: $43,000

65th place: $42,600

66th place: $42,200

67th place: $41,800

68th place: $41,400

2024 Wells Fargo Championship winning odds

Rory McIlroy has the best odds of winning the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. According to BetMGM, McIlroy has +750 odds to win the Championship, fresh off a Zurich Classic of New Orleans victory.

Xander Schauffele has +1000 odds to win after finishing runner up at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club. 2023 tournament winner Wyndham Clark has +1400 odds to earn back to back victories at the event.

Collin Morikawa with +2200 odds to win. He missed the cut at the championship last year and has since bettered his game with a third place finish at the 2024 Masters.