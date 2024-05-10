2024 Wells Fargo Championship: Total purse, prize money distribution, and more

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is being played at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club from May 9 to 12. 68 players are competing for a tournament purse of $20 million and 700 FedEx Cup Points with no mid tournament cut in place.
The winner of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will earn $3.6 million out of the $20 million purse. The runner up will recieve $2.16 million and third place will recieve $1.36 million.
The $20 million 2024 Wells Fargo Championship purse will be distributed as follows:
First place win: $3.6 million
Second place: $2.16 million
Third place: $1.36 million
4th place: $960,000
5th place: $800,000
6th place: $720,000
7th place: $670,000
8th place: $621,000
9th place: $581,000
10th place: $541,000
11th place: $501,000
12th place: $461,000
13th place: $421,000
14th place: $381,000
15th place: $261,000
16th place: $341,000
17th place: $321,000
18th place: $301,000
19th place: $281,000
20th place: $261,000
21th place: $241,000
22th place: $244,500
23th place: $208,500
24th place: $192,500
25th place: $176,500
26th place: $160,500
27th place: $154,500
28th place: $148,500
29th place: $142,500
30th place: $136,500
31th place: $130,500
32th place: $124,500
33th place: $118,500
34th place: $113,500
35th place: $108,500
36th place: $103,500
37th place: $98,500
38th place: $94,500
39th place: $90,500
40th place: $86,500
41th place: $82,500
42th place: $78,500
43th place: $74,500
44th place: $70,500
45th place: $66,500
46th place: $62,500
47th place: $58,500
48th place: $55,300
49th place: $52,500
50th place: $51,000
51th place: $49,800
52th place: $48,600
53th place: $47,800
54th place: $47,000
55th place: $46,600
56th place: $46,200
57th place: $45,800
58th place: $45,400
59th place: $45,000
60th place: $44,600
61th place: $44,200
62th place: $43,800
63th place: $43,400
64th place: $43,000
65th place: $42,600
66th place: $42,200
67th place: $41,800
68th place: $41,400
2024 Wells Fargo Championship winning odds
Rory McIlroy has the best odds of winning the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. According to BetMGM, McIlroy has +750 odds to win the Championship, fresh off a Zurich Classic of New Orleans victory.
Xander Schauffele has +1000 odds to win after finishing runner up at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club. 2023 tournament winner Wyndham Clark has +1400 odds to earn back to back victories at the event.
Collin Morikawa with +2200 odds to win. He missed the cut at the championship last year and has since bettered his game with a third place finish at the 2024 Masters.