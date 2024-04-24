2024 Zurich Classic dress code, parking and more for spectators: What is allowed and what is not

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will take place from April 25 to 28 at TPC Louisiana. Players will compete in a two-player team format for the $8,900,000 purse.

The PGA Tour requires spectators of the Zurich Classic to follow strict guidelines and etiquette. Spectators must dress in golf or smart casual attire.

Zurich Classic volunteers must wear long khaki pants. In case of temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, khaki shorts and skirts are permitted.

There are three parking passes available for the Zurich Classic ranging from the Valet Clubhouse Parking Pass at $500 to Daily Sponsor Lot Parking Pass at $50. The Weekly Sponsor Lot Parking Pass will cost $150.

Spectators must keep low voices and all electronics are to be turned off or put on vibrate. Mobile phones are permitted for use in designated areas only and must be kept in silent mode. Spectators are banned from taking video recordings at the Zurich Classic.

Camera flashes are to be turned off. After the pro-am and practice round, no photography or videography of any kind is permitted, including those on mobile phones.

Regular PGA Tour spectator rules such as staying clear of the players' field, maintaining decorum, standing idle while players are hitting, and staying behind the ropes are expected to be followed. At the Zurich Classic, spectators who are standing are requested not to do so in front of those sitting.

Spectators are allowed to carry opaque bags of size smaller than 6"x6"x6" and clear ones smaller than 12"x6"x12". A plastic bag of one gallon may be permitted if it contains medically necessary items.

Fans are permitted to seek autographs after the completion of a player's round. They may ask for an autograph in the event of suspension of play.

Zurich Classic 2024 (Image via Zurich Classic of New Orleans)

2024 Zurich Classic Round 1 Tee Times

Round 1 of the 2024 Zurich Classic will begin on April 25. The tournament will be played in a team format. All tee times mentioned below are in EDT.

Round 1 Tee Times off Hole 1

8:00 AM: Long & Whaley, Tway & Kraft

8:13 AM: Burgoon & Vegas, Barjon & Stevens

8:26 AM: Dou & Yuan, Kim & Ghim

8:39 AM: Trainer & Ramey, Hubbard & Brehm

8:52 AM: Buckley & Spaun, NeSmith & Moore

9:05 AM: Echavarria & Greyserman, Champ & Dauffue

9:18 AM: List & Norlander, Hoffman & Watney

9:31 AM: Kholes & Kizzire, Blair & Fishburn

9:44 AM: Wu & Nicholas, Suh & Hoey

9:57 AM: Meissner & Smotherman, Hale Jr. & Haley II

1:05 PM: Kim & Bae, Smalley & Schmid

1:18 PM: Hall & Piercy, Hossler & Ryder

1:31 PM: Eckroat & Gotterup, Mitchell & Dahmen

1:44 PM: Morikawa & Kitayama, McIlroy & Lowry

1:57 PM: Horschel & Alexander, Taylor & Hadwin

2:10 PM: Fitzpatrick & Fitzpatrick, Højgaard & Højgaard

2:23 PM: Woodland & Hodges, Reavie & Snedeker

2:36 PM: Streelman & Laird, Taylor & O'Hair

2:49 PM: Norrman & Campillo, Sigg & Hadley

3:02 PM: Coody & Coody, Silverman & Dougherty

Round 1 Tee Time off Hole 10

8:00 AM: Chappell & Dufner, Thompson & Noval

8:13 AM: Higgo & Fox, Yu & Pan

8:26 AM: Montgomery & Griffin, Detry & McIntyre

8:39 AM: Theegala & Zalatoris, Cantlay & Schauffele

8:52 AM: Hardy & Riley, Garnett & Straka

9:05 AM: Kisner & Brown, Hoge & McNealy

9:18 AM: Kuchar & Stricker, Conners & Pendrith

9:31 AM: Berger & Perez, Putnam & Highsmith

9:44 AM: Philips & Brideman, Barnes & Endycott

9:57 AM: Stanger & Dumont de Chassart, Lawerence & Potgieter

1:05 PM: Merritt & Streb, Sloan & Teater

1:18 PM: Tarren & Skinns, Rai & Lipsky

1:31 PM: Pereda & Cook, Tosti & Potter Jr.

1:44 PM: Molinari & Donald, Wallace & Olesen

1:57 PM: Jhonson & Palmer, Cole & Cochran

2:10 PM: Malnati & Knox, Lee & Kim

2:23 PM: Lashley & Campos, Young & Martin

2:36 PM: Gutschewski & Byrd, Wu & Lower

2:49 PM: Shelton & Furr, Crowe & Higgs

3:02 PM: Xiong & McCormick, Springer & Whitney