2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds and best bets explored

Heading into the iconic Arnold Palmer Invitational this week, Scottie Scheffler is the odds-on betting favorite after winning the tournament a year ago. Not only is Scheffler the favorite this week across a variety of sportsbooks, he is a heavy favorite.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Scheffler is +320 to win the event, with Rory McIlroy being the second betting favorite at +750. DraftKings Sportsbook has the same odds for both Scheffler and McIlroy.

Scheffler has won the event twice: in 2022 and in 2024. Last year, Scheffler won the tournament in dominant fashion, finishing five strokes clear of Wyndham Clark. In 2022, Scheffler won by one stroke, ahead of three players tied for second: Viktor Hovland, Billy Horschel, and Tyrrell Hatton. At the time, it was Scheffler's second career PGA Tour win, about a month after his first win at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.

McIlroy at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (via Getty)

McIlroy finished tied for 21st at last year's Anrold Palmer Invitational. McIlroy has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational once, in 2018, though he has had some strong showings in the event in the years since. In 2023, he finished tied for second place, one stroke behind Kurt Kitayama, whose victory at the event was his first and only PGA Tour victory.

The ascending Ludvig Åberg has the third best odds to win the tournament this week, according to both FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook. Both sportsbooks have him at +1600 to win the tournament, in which a $10 bet would profit $160 if he were to win.

Åberg has had a meteoric rise on the PGA Tour over the last year and he won his second career event on the PGA Tour at the Genesis Invitational in February of this year. He won his first PGA Tour even in November of 2023 at the RSM Classic. Åberg finished tied for 25th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2024. The 25-year-old Swede became nationally known in the United States after his runner-up finish at The Masters last year.

Exploring other bets and their value for the Arnold Palmer

Xander Schauffele at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational (via Getty)

Xander Schauffele is slated to return this week from a rib injury, having not played a PGA Tour event since The Sentry in Hawaii, which was in the first week of January. His odds to win the event are +1800 on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Schauffele won his first two majors last season. However, he has never contended at the Arnold Palmer, finishing tied for 25th last year and tied for 39th in 2023.

Colin Morikawa is +2200 to win the event on FanDuel and +2000 to win the event on DraftKings. The two-time major champion has not played particularly well at the Arnold Palmer in his career, with his best showing coming in 2020 when he finished tied for ninth place. He has missed the cut the last two years at the event.

Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama (both +2500), Patrick Cantlay (+2800), Tommy Fleetwood (+3000), and Sungjae Im (+4000) complete the top ten in terms of odds to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational (via DraftKings).

A bet worth taking a look at might be Shane Lowry, who is +5500 on FanDuel to win the event and is +4500 on DraftKings to win the event. Lowry played well at the event last year, finishing in solo third place. He's also off to a strong start this year, finishing in second place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in late January into early February and finishing tied for 11th at the Cognizant Classic last week.

