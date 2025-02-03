2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money payout: How much each golfer earned from the $20,000,000 purse

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Feb 03, 2025 00:52 GMT
PGA: AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Rory McIlroy, 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image via Imagn)

Rory McIlroy bagged his first victory of the 2025 season at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Northern Irishman carded in rounds of 66, 70, 65, and 66 to total an impressive 21 under par and take home a big slice of the $20 million purse prize.

The Ryder Cup star earned a grand check worth $3.6 million and a whopping 700 FedEx Cup points for his AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am performance. Shane Lowry finished in solo second place with scores of 66, 70, 65, and 68. The Irishman was awarded $2.16 million for totalling 19 under par for the week.

Lucas Glover and Justin Rose tied for third place at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a total 72-hole score of 18 under par. They earned $1.16 million each after posting final-round scores of five under par 67 and four under par 68, respectively.

also-read-trending Trending

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler tied for ninth place at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with Billy Horschel and Taylor Pendrith. The three world-class golfers earned checks worth $535,000 each to total 15 under par through the week.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the $20 million purse prize at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via PGA Tour):

PositionPlayerScoreEarnings
1Rory McIlroy-21$3,600,000
2Shane Lowry-19$2,160,000
T3Lucas Glover-18$1,160,000
T3Justin Rose-18$1,160,000
T5Russell Henley-17$755,000
T5Cam Davis-17$755,000
T7Tom Kim-16$640,000
T7Sepp Straka-16$640,000
T9Billy Horschel-15$535,000
T9Scottie Scheffler-15$535,000
T9Taylor Pendrith-15$535,000
12Si Woo Kim-13$455,000
T13Andrew Novak-12$368,500
T13Jason Day-12$368,500
T13Tony Finau-12$368,500
T13Austin Eckroat-12$368,500
T17Tom Hoge-11$272,000
T17Seamus Power-11$272,000
T17Min Woo Lee-11$272,000
T17Collin Morikawa-11$272,000
T17Sam Stevens-11$272,000
T22Adam Scott-10$158,270
T22Byeong Hun An-10$158,270
T22Taylor Moore-10$158,270
T22Patrick Rodgers-10$158,270
T22Gary Woodland-10$158,270
T22Akshay Bhatia-10$158,270
T22Tommy Fleetwood-10$158,270
T22Eric Cole-10$158,270
T22Viktor Hovland-10$158,270
T22Sam Burns-10$158,270
T22Rasmus Hojgaard-10$158,270
T33Sungjae Im-9$99,000
T33Keith Mitchell-9$99,000
T33Nick Taylor-9$99,000
T33Patrick Cantlay-9$99,000
T33J.J. Spaun-9$99,000
T33Jake Knapp-9$99,000
T33Lee Hodges-9$99,000
T40Stephan Jaeger-8$66,375
T40Mackenzie Hughes-8$66,375
T40Erik van Rooyen-8$66,375
T40Maverick McNealy-8$66,375
T40Robert MacIntyre-8$66,375
T40Jhonattan Vegas-8$66,375
T40Christiaan Bezuidenhout-8$66,375
T40Aaron Rai-8$66,375
T48Will Zalatoris-7$48,600
T48Matt Fitzpatrick-7$48,600
T48Thomas Detry-7$48,600
T48Hideki Matsuyama-7$48,600
T48Justin Thomas-7$48,600
T53Max Homa-6$43,000
T53Brian Harman-6$43,000
T53Sahith Theegala-6$43,000
T53Rickie Fowler-6$43,000
T53J.T. Poston-6$43,000
T58Harry Hall-5$39,250
T58Denny McCarthy-5$39,250
T58Davis Thompson-5$39,250
T58Nick Dunlap-5$39,250
T62Justin Lower-4$37,750
T62Chris Kirk-4$37,750
64Kevin Yu-3$37,000
T65Keegan Bradley-2$36,000
T65Adam Hadwin-2$36,000
T65Corey Conners-2$36,000
68Doug Ghim-1$35,000
T69Jordan SpiethE$34,500
T69Beau HosslerE$34,500
T69Ben GriffinE$34,500
72Cameron Young1$34,000
T73Matthieu Pavon2$33,375
T73Wyndham Clark2$33,375
T73Harris English2$33,375
T73Mark Hubbard2$33,375
77Nico Echavarria5$32,750
78Brendon Todd10$32,500

The PGA Tour's next event is the 2025 Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, from February 6 to 9.

How much did the past winners of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earn?

Here's a look at how much the winners of the past 15 editions of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am made from their performances (via PGA Tour):

  • 2024 - Wyndham Clark (17 under par) - $3.6 million & 700 FedEx Cup Points
  • 2023 - Justin Rose (18 under par) - $1.62 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
  • 2022 - Tom Hoge (19 under par) - $1.566 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
  • 2021 - Daniel Berger (18 under par) - $1.404 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
  • 2020 - Nick Taylor (19 under par) - $1.404 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
  • 2019 - Phil Mickelson (19 under par) - $1.368 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
  • 2018 - Ted Potter Jr. (17 under par) - $1.332 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
  • 2017 - Jordan Spieth (19 under par) - $1.296 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
  • 2016 - Vaughn Taylor (17 under par) - $1.26 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
  • 2015 - Brandt Snedeker (22 under par) - $1.224 points & 500 FedEx Cup Points
  • 2014 - Jimmy Walker (11 under par) - $1.188 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
  • 2013 - Brandt Snedeker (19 under par) - $1.17 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
  • 2012 - Phil Mickelson (17 under par) - $1.152 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
  • 2011 - D.A. Points (15 under par) - $1.134 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
  • 2010 - Dustin Johnson (16 under par) - $1.116 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी