2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money payout: How much each golfer earned from the $20,000,000 purse

Rory McIlroy bagged his first victory of the 2025 season at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Northern Irishman carded in rounds of 66, 70, 65, and 66 to total an impressive 21 under par and take home a big slice of the $20 million purse prize.

The Ryder Cup star earned a grand check worth $3.6 million and a whopping 700 FedEx Cup points for his AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am performance. Shane Lowry finished in solo second place with scores of 66, 70, 65, and 68. The Irishman was awarded $2.16 million for totalling 19 under par for the week.

Lucas Glover and Justin Rose tied for third place at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a total 72-hole score of 18 under par. They earned $1.16 million each after posting final-round scores of five under par 67 and four under par 68, respectively.

Trending

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler tied for ninth place at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with Billy Horschel and Taylor Pendrith. The three world-class golfers earned checks worth $535,000 each to total 15 under par through the week.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the $20 million purse prize at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via PGA Tour):

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Rory McIlroy -21 $3,600,000 2 Shane Lowry -19 $2,160,000 T3 Lucas Glover -18 $1,160,000 T3 Justin Rose -18 $1,160,000 T5 Russell Henley -17 $755,000 T5 Cam Davis -17 $755,000 T7 Tom Kim -16 $640,000 T7 Sepp Straka -16 $640,000 T9 Billy Horschel -15 $535,000 T9 Scottie Scheffler -15 $535,000 T9 Taylor Pendrith -15 $535,000 12 Si Woo Kim -13 $455,000 T13 Andrew Novak -12 $368,500 T13 Jason Day -12 $368,500 T13 Tony Finau -12 $368,500 T13 Austin Eckroat -12 $368,500 T17 Tom Hoge -11 $272,000 T17 Seamus Power -11 $272,000 T17 Min Woo Lee -11 $272,000 T17 Collin Morikawa -11 $272,000 T17 Sam Stevens -11 $272,000 T22 Adam Scott -10 $158,270 T22 Byeong Hun An -10 $158,270 T22 Taylor Moore -10 $158,270 T22 Patrick Rodgers -10 $158,270 T22 Gary Woodland -10 $158,270 T22 Akshay Bhatia -10 $158,270 T22 Tommy Fleetwood -10 $158,270 T22 Eric Cole -10 $158,270 T22 Viktor Hovland -10 $158,270 T22 Sam Burns -10 $158,270 T22 Rasmus Hojgaard -10 $158,270 T33 Sungjae Im -9 $99,000 T33 Keith Mitchell -9 $99,000 T33 Nick Taylor -9 $99,000 T33 Patrick Cantlay -9 $99,000 T33 J.J. Spaun -9 $99,000 T33 Jake Knapp -9 $99,000 T33 Lee Hodges -9 $99,000 T40 Stephan Jaeger -8 $66,375 T40 Mackenzie Hughes -8 $66,375 T40 Erik van Rooyen -8 $66,375 T40 Maverick McNealy -8 $66,375 T40 Robert MacIntyre -8 $66,375 T40 Jhonattan Vegas -8 $66,375 T40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -8 $66,375 T40 Aaron Rai -8 $66,375 T48 Will Zalatoris -7 $48,600 T48 Matt Fitzpatrick -7 $48,600 T48 Thomas Detry -7 $48,600 T48 Hideki Matsuyama -7 $48,600 T48 Justin Thomas -7 $48,600 T53 Max Homa -6 $43,000 T53 Brian Harman -6 $43,000 T53 Sahith Theegala -6 $43,000 T53 Rickie Fowler -6 $43,000 T53 J.T. Poston -6 $43,000 T58 Harry Hall -5 $39,250 T58 Denny McCarthy -5 $39,250 T58 Davis Thompson -5 $39,250 T58 Nick Dunlap -5 $39,250 T62 Justin Lower -4 $37,750 T62 Chris Kirk -4 $37,750 64 Kevin Yu -3 $37,000 T65 Keegan Bradley -2 $36,000 T65 Adam Hadwin -2 $36,000 T65 Corey Conners -2 $36,000 68 Doug Ghim -1 $35,000 T69 Jordan Spieth E $34,500 T69 Beau Hossler E $34,500 T69 Ben Griffin E $34,500 72 Cameron Young 1 $34,000 T73 Matthieu Pavon 2 $33,375 T73 Wyndham Clark 2 $33,375 T73 Harris English 2 $33,375 T73 Mark Hubbard 2 $33,375 77 Nico Echavarria 5 $32,750 78 Brendon Todd 10 $32,500

The PGA Tour's next event is the 2025 Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, from February 6 to 9.

How much did the past winners of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earn?

Here's a look at how much the winners of the past 15 editions of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am made from their performances (via PGA Tour):

2024 - Wyndham Clark (17 under par) - $3.6 million & 700 FedEx Cup Points

2023 - Justin Rose (18 under par) - $1.62 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points

2022 - Tom Hoge (19 under par) - $1.566 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points

2021 - Daniel Berger (18 under par) - $1.404 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points

2020 - Nick Taylor (19 under par) - $1.404 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points

2019 - Phil Mickelson (19 under par) - $1.368 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points

2018 - Ted Potter Jr. (17 under par) - $1.332 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points

2017 - Jordan Spieth (19 under par) - $1.296 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points

2016 - Vaughn Taylor (17 under par) - $1.26 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points

2015 - Brandt Snedeker (22 under par) - $1.224 points & 500 FedEx Cup Points

2014 - Jimmy Walker (11 under par) - $1.188 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points

2013 - Brandt Snedeker (19 under par) - $1.17 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points

2012 - Phil Mickelson (17 under par) - $1.152 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points

2011 - D.A. Points (15 under par) - $1.134 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points

2010 - Dustin Johnson (16 under par) - $1.116 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback