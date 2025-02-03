2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money payout: How much each golfer earned from the $20,000,000 purse

Rory McIlroy bagged his first victory of the 2025 season at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Northern Irishman carded in rounds of 66, 70, 65, and 66 to total an impressive 21 under par and take home a big slice of the $20 million purse prize.
The Ryder Cup star earned a grand check worth $3.6 million and a whopping 700 FedEx Cup points for his AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am performance. Shane Lowry finished in solo second place with scores of 66, 70, 65, and 68. The Irishman was awarded $2.16 million for totalling 19 under par for the week.
Lucas Glover and Justin Rose tied for third place at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a total 72-hole score of 18 under par. They earned $1.16 million each after posting final-round scores of five under par 67 and four under par 68, respectively.
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler tied for ninth place at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with Billy Horschel and Taylor Pendrith. The three world-class golfers earned checks worth $535,000 each to total 15 under par through the week.
Here's a look at the breakdown of the $20 million purse prize at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via PGA Tour):
The PGA Tour's next event is the 2025 Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, from February 6 to 9.
How much did the past winners of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earn?
Here's a look at how much the winners of the past 15 editions of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am made from their performances (via PGA Tour):
- 2024 - Wyndham Clark (17 under par) - $3.6 million & 700 FedEx Cup Points
- 2023 - Justin Rose (18 under par) - $1.62 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
- 2022 - Tom Hoge (19 under par) - $1.566 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
- 2021 - Daniel Berger (18 under par) - $1.404 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
- 2020 - Nick Taylor (19 under par) - $1.404 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
- 2019 - Phil Mickelson (19 under par) - $1.368 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
- 2018 - Ted Potter Jr. (17 under par) - $1.332 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
- 2017 - Jordan Spieth (19 under par) - $1.296 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
- 2016 - Vaughn Taylor (17 under par) - $1.26 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
- 2015 - Brandt Snedeker (22 under par) - $1.224 points & 500 FedEx Cup Points
- 2014 - Jimmy Walker (11 under par) - $1.188 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
- 2013 - Brandt Snedeker (19 under par) - $1.17 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
- 2012 - Phil Mickelson (17 under par) - $1.152 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
- 2011 - D.A. Points (15 under par) - $1.134 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points
- 2010 - Dustin Johnson (16 under par) - $1.116 million & 500 FedEx Cup Points