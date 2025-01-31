2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am round 2 tee times and pairings explored

With the top 79 players in the 80-man field at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am all separated by one stroke, the second round will be packed with thrill. The tournament is being played across the Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.
The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am solo leader Russell Henley will tee off the second round at 11:48 PM EST from Pebble Beach Golf Link's tenth hole. He will be joined by Max Greyserman who is tied for 52nd place.
All eyes are on Scottie Scheffler at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as he returns to competitive golf for the first time after undergoing a hand surgery in December. The World No. 1 golfer will tee it up on the same course as Henley from the first hole at 1:06 PM EST along with Brian Harman.
Wyndham Clark, the winner of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, is tied for 77th place. He will tee off the second round at 12:01 PM EST off Spyglass Hill's tenth hole along with Sahith Theegala.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via PGA Tour):
Pebble Beach Golf Links - Hole 1
- 11:35 a.m. - Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy
- 11:48 a.m. - Adam Scott, Gary Woodland
- 12:01 p.m. - Will Zalatoris, Chris Kirk
- 12:14 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka
- 12:27 p.m. - Billy Horschel, Brendon Todd
- 12:40 p.m. - Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa
- 12:53 p.m. - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg
- 1:06 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman
- 1:19 p.m. - Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
- 1:32 p.m. - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
Pebble Beach Golf Links - Hole 10
- 11:35 a.m. - J.J. Spaun, Doug Ghim
- 11:48 a.m. - Max Greyserman, Russell Henley
- 12:01 p.m. - Nick Dunlap, Patrick Rodgers
- 12:14 p.m. - Jason Day, Adam Hadwin
- 12:27 p.m. - Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 12:40 p.m. - Maverick McNealy, Nico Echavarria
- 12:53 p.m. - Ben An, Matthieu Pavon
- 1:06 p.m. - Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson
- 1:19 p.m. - Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young
- 1:32 p.m. - Ben Griffin, Mark Hubbard
Spyglass Hill Golf Course - Hole 1
- 11:35 a.m. - Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas
- 11:48 a.m.- Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:01 p.m. - Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai
- 12:14 p.m. - Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:27 p.m. - Andrew Novak, Justin Lower
- 12:40 p.m. - Jake Knapp, Beau Hossler
- 12:53 p.m. - Tom Hoge, Justin Rose
- 1:06 p.m. - Cam Davis, Thomas Detry
- 1:19 p.m. - Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim
- 1:32 p.m. - Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power
Spyglass Hill Golf Course - Hole 10
- 11:35 a.m. - Lee Hodges, Nick Taylor
- 11:48 a.m. - J.T. Poston, Sam Burns
- 12:01 p.m. - Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark
- 12:14 p.m. - Tony Finau, Max Homa
- 12:27 p.m. - Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler
- 12:40 p.m. - Sam Stevens, Harry Hall
- 12:53 p.m. - Harris English, Eric Cole
- 1:06 p.m. - Sungjae Im, Corey Conners
- 1:19 p.m. - Akshay Bhatia, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1:32 p.m. - Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Moore
2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 1 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top 15 players after round one at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Russell Henley (-8)
- T2 - Jake Knapp (-7)
- T2 - Justin Rose (-7)
- T2 - Cam Davis (-7)
- T2 - Sepp Straka (-7)
- T2 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-7)
- T2 - Viktor Hovland (-7)
- T8 - Rory McIlroy (-6)
- T8 - Eric Cole (-6)
- T8 - Justin Thomas (-6)
- T8 - Lee Hodges (-6)
- T8 - Patrick Cantlay (-6)
- T8 - Shane Lowry (-6)
- T8 - Lucas Glover (-6)
- T15 - Sam Stevens (-5)
- T15 - Austin Eckroat (-5)
- T15 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)
- T15 - Taylor Pendtrith (-5)
- T15 - Si Woo Kim (-5)
- T15 - Erik van Rooyen (-5)
- T15 - Sahith Theegala (-5)
- T15 - Tony Finau (-5)