2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am round 2 tee times and pairings explored

With the top 79 players in the 80-man field at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am all separated by one stroke, the second round will be packed with thrill. The tournament is being played across the Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am solo leader Russell Henley will tee off the second round at 11:48 PM EST from Pebble Beach Golf Link's tenth hole. He will be joined by Max Greyserman who is tied for 52nd place.

All eyes are on Scottie Scheffler at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as he returns to competitive golf for the first time after undergoing a hand surgery in December. The World No. 1 golfer will tee it up on the same course as Henley from the first hole at 1:06 PM EST along with Brian Harman.

Trending

Wyndham Clark, the winner of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, is tied for 77th place. He will tee off the second round at 12:01 PM EST off Spyglass Hill's tenth hole along with Sahith Theegala.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via PGA Tour):

Pebble Beach Golf Links - Hole 1

11:35 a.m. - Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy

11:48 a.m. - Adam Scott, Gary Woodland

12:01 p.m. - Will Zalatoris, Chris Kirk

12:14 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka

12:27 p.m. - Billy Horschel, Brendon Todd

12:40 p.m. - Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

12:53 p.m. - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg

1:06 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman

1:19 p.m. - Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

1:32 p.m. - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

Pebble Beach Golf Links - Hole 10

11:35 a.m. - J.J. Spaun, Doug Ghim

11:48 a.m. - Max Greyserman, Russell Henley

12:01 p.m. - Nick Dunlap, Patrick Rodgers

12:14 p.m. - Jason Day, Adam Hadwin

12:27 p.m. - Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard

12:40 p.m. - Maverick McNealy, Nico Echavarria

12:53 p.m. - Ben An, Matthieu Pavon

1:06 p.m. - Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson

1:19 p.m. - Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young

1:32 p.m. - Ben Griffin, Mark Hubbard

Spyglass Hill Golf Course - Hole 1

11:35 a.m. - Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas

11:48 a.m.- Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay

12:01 p.m. - Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai

12:14 p.m. - Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger

12:27 p.m. - Andrew Novak, Justin Lower

12:40 p.m. - Jake Knapp, Beau Hossler

12:53 p.m. - Tom Hoge, Justin Rose

1:06 p.m. - Cam Davis, Thomas Detry

1:19 p.m. - Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim

1:32 p.m. - Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power

Spyglass Hill Golf Course - Hole 10

11:35 a.m. - Lee Hodges, Nick Taylor

11:48 a.m. - J.T. Poston, Sam Burns

12:01 p.m. - Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark

12:14 p.m. - Tony Finau, Max Homa

12:27 p.m. - Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

12:40 p.m. - Sam Stevens, Harry Hall

12:53 p.m. - Harris English, Eric Cole

1:06 p.m. - Sungjae Im, Corey Conners

1:19 p.m. - Akshay Bhatia, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:32 p.m. - Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Moore

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 15 players after round one at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California (via PGA Tour):

1 - Russell Henley (-8)

T2 - Jake Knapp (-7)

T2 - Justin Rose (-7)

T2 - Cam Davis (-7)

T2 - Sepp Straka (-7)

T2 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-7)

T2 - Viktor Hovland (-7)

T8 - Rory McIlroy (-6)

T8 - Eric Cole (-6)

T8 - Justin Thomas (-6)

T8 - Lee Hodges (-6)

T8 - Patrick Cantlay (-6)

T8 - Shane Lowry (-6)

T8 - Lucas Glover (-6)

T15 - Sam Stevens (-5)

T15 - Austin Eckroat (-5)

T15 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)

T15 - Taylor Pendtrith (-5)

T15 - Si Woo Kim (-5)

T15 - Erik van Rooyen (-5)

T15 - Sahith Theegala (-5)

T15 - Tony Finau (-5)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback