2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am round 3 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Feb 01, 2025 03:51 GMT
PGA: AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler, 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image via Imagn)

With the second round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am complete, Sepp Straka bears the solo lead. The PGA TOUR sensation carded a stellar 7-under-par 65 round to total 14 under par and take a three-stroke lead.

Russell Henley and Cam Davis hold the joint second place with a total 36-hole score of 11 under par. The leader group for the penultimate round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will consist of Straka, Henley, and Davis. They will tee off at the Pebble Beach Golf Links at 1:35 PM EST from the par 4 first hole.

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, Wyndham Clark, is tied for 78th place. He will tee off with Brendon Todd, who is in last place (79th), at 1:24 PM EST from the 10th hole.

also-read-trending Trending

Scottie Scheffler, who is tied for 20th place, will tee off the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from the first hole of the same course at 11:56 AM EST. The World No. 1 golfer will play alongside Sam Stevens and Taylor Pendrith.

Here's a look into the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via PGA Tour):

Pebble Beach Golf Links - Hole 1

  • 11:12 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Maverick McNealy
  • 11:23 a.m. - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala
  • 11:34 a.m. - Tom Hoge, Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim
  • 11:45 a.m. - Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun
  • 11:56 p.m. - Sam Stevens, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith
  • 12:07 p.m. - Rickie Fowler, Jake Knapp, Billy Horschel
  • 12:18 p.m. - Sam Burns, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai
  • 12:29 p.m. - Jhonattan Vegas, Justin Thomas, Nick Taylor
  • 12:40 p.m. - Rasmus Hojgaard, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa
  • 12:51 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Rodgers, Shane Lowry
  • 1:02 p.m.- Lucas Glover, Viktor Hovland, Eric Cole
  • 1:13 p.m. - Justin Rose, Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges
  • 1:24 p.m. - Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Andrew Novak
  • 1:35 p.m. - Sepp Straka, Russell Henley, Cam Davis

Pebble Beach Golf Links - Hole 10

  • 11:12 a.m. - Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry, Corey Connors
  • 11:23 a.m. - Ben Griffin, Keith Mitchell, Gary Woodland
  • 11:34 a.m. - Robert MacIntyre, Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger
  • 11:45 a.m. - Byeong Hun An, Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 11:56 a.m. - Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy, Justin Lower
  • 12:07 p.m. - Matthieu Pavon, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
  • 12:18 p.m. - Taylor Moore, Max Greyserman, Beau Hossler
  • 12:29 p.m. - Harry Hall, Jordan Spieth, Doug Ghim
  • 12:40 p.m. - Kevin Yu, Max Homa, Brian Harman
  • 12:51 p.m. - Nico Echavarria, Will Zalatoris, Harris English
  • 1:02 p.m. - Mark Hubbard, Erik van Rooyen, Adam Scott
  • 1:13 p.m. - Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young
  • 1:24 p.m. - Wyndham Clark, Brendon Todd

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 20 players at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am through 36 holes (via PGA Tour):

  • 1 - Sepp Straka (-14)
  • T2 - Russell Henley (-11)
  • T2 - Cam Davis (-11)
  • T4 - Tony Finau (-10)
  • T4 - Andrew Novak (-10)
  • T4 - Tom Kim (-10)
  • T4 - Justin Rose (-10)
  • T4 - Austin Eckroat (-10)
  • T9 - Lee Hodges (-9)
  • T9 - Lucas Glover (-9)
  • T9 - Viktor Hovland (-9)
  • T9 - Eric Cole (-9)
  • T13 - Patrick Cantlay (-8)
  • T13 - Shane Lowry (-8)
  • T13 - Patrick Rodgers (-8)
  • T13 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-8)
  • T13 - Collin Morikawa (-8)
  • T13 - Rory McIlroy (-8)
  • T13 - Justin Thomas (-8)
  • T20 - Jhonattan Vegas (-7)
  • T20 - Nick Taylor (-7)
  • T20 - Sam Burns (-7)
  • T20 - Aaron Rai (-7)
  • T20 - Nick Dunlap (-7)
  • T20 - Billy Horschel (-7)
  • T20 - Rickie Fowler (-7)
  • T20 - Jake Knapp (-7)
  • T20 - Scottie Scheffler (-7)
  • T20 - Taylor Pendrith (-7)
  • T20 - Mackenzie Hughes (-7)

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी