2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am round 3 tee times and pairings explored

With the second round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am complete, Sepp Straka bears the solo lead. The PGA TOUR sensation carded a stellar 7-under-par 65 round to total 14 under par and take a three-stroke lead.

Russell Henley and Cam Davis hold the joint second place with a total 36-hole score of 11 under par. The leader group for the penultimate round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will consist of Straka, Henley, and Davis. They will tee off at the Pebble Beach Golf Links at 1:35 PM EST from the par 4 first hole.

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, Wyndham Clark, is tied for 78th place. He will tee off with Brendon Todd, who is in last place (79th), at 1:24 PM EST from the 10th hole.

Scottie Scheffler, who is tied for 20th place, will tee off the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from the first hole of the same course at 11:56 AM EST. The World No. 1 golfer will play alongside Sam Stevens and Taylor Pendrith.

Here's a look into the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via PGA Tour):

Pebble Beach Golf Links - Hole 1

11:12 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Maverick McNealy

11:23 a.m. - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala

11:34 a.m. - Tom Hoge, Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim

11:45 a.m. - Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun

11:56 p.m. - Sam Stevens, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith

12:07 p.m. - Rickie Fowler, Jake Knapp, Billy Horschel

12:18 p.m. - Sam Burns, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai

12:29 p.m. - Jhonattan Vegas, Justin Thomas, Nick Taylor

12:40 p.m. - Rasmus Hojgaard, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

12:51 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Rodgers, Shane Lowry

1:02 p.m.- Lucas Glover, Viktor Hovland, Eric Cole

1:13 p.m. - Justin Rose, Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges

1:24 p.m. - Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Andrew Novak

1:35 p.m. - Sepp Straka, Russell Henley, Cam Davis

Pebble Beach Golf Links - Hole 10

11:12 a.m. - Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry, Corey Connors

11:23 a.m. - Ben Griffin, Keith Mitchell, Gary Woodland

11:34 a.m. - Robert MacIntyre, Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger

11:45 a.m. - Byeong Hun An, Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:56 a.m. - Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy, Justin Lower

12:07 p.m. - Matthieu Pavon, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

12:18 p.m. - Taylor Moore, Max Greyserman, Beau Hossler

12:29 p.m. - Harry Hall, Jordan Spieth, Doug Ghim

12:40 p.m. - Kevin Yu, Max Homa, Brian Harman

12:51 p.m. - Nico Echavarria, Will Zalatoris, Harris English

1:02 p.m. - Mark Hubbard, Erik van Rooyen, Adam Scott

1:13 p.m. - Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

1:24 p.m. - Wyndham Clark, Brendon Todd

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 20 players at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am through 36 holes (via PGA Tour):

1 - Sepp Straka (-14)

T2 - Russell Henley (-11)

T2 - Cam Davis (-11)

T4 - Tony Finau (-10)

T4 - Andrew Novak (-10)

T4 - Tom Kim (-10)

T4 - Justin Rose (-10)

T4 - Austin Eckroat (-10)

T9 - Lee Hodges (-9)

T9 - Lucas Glover (-9)

T9 - Viktor Hovland (-9)

T9 - Eric Cole (-9)

T13 - Patrick Cantlay (-8)

T13 - Shane Lowry (-8)

T13 - Patrick Rodgers (-8)

T13 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-8)

T13 - Collin Morikawa (-8)

T13 - Rory McIlroy (-8)

T13 - Justin Thomas (-8)

T20 - Jhonattan Vegas (-7)

T20 - Nick Taylor (-7)

T20 - Sam Burns (-7)

T20 - Aaron Rai (-7)

T20 - Nick Dunlap (-7)

T20 - Billy Horschel (-7)

T20 - Rickie Fowler (-7)

T20 - Jake Knapp (-7)

T20 - Scottie Scheffler (-7)

T20 - Taylor Pendrith (-7)

T20 - Mackenzie Hughes (-7)

