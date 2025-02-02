2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Sepp Straka maintains his solo lead at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after posting a score of two under par 70 on Saturday at the challenging Pebble Beach Golf Links. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry follow tied for second place after recording scores of seven under par 65 each.

Straka, McIlroy, and Lowry will tee off the final round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 1:15 PM EST. They will tee off Pebble Beach Golf Link's first hole.

Justin Rose, Tom Kim, and Cam Davis are tied for fourth place. They will tee off the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 1:04 PM EST from the first hole. The trio share a 54-hole score of 14 under par.

Trending

Scottie Scheffler is tied for tenth place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Seeking a win in his first tournament back from a hand surgery, he will tee off the final round at 12:42 PM EST from Pebble Beach Golf Link's first hole.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with all times mentioned in EST (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

10:52 AM - Gary Woodland, Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre

11:03 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell

11:14 AM - Nick Taylor, Patrick Cantlay, Andrew Novak

11:25 AM - Rickie Fowler, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai

11:36 AM - Eric Cole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge

11:47 AM - Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland

11:58 AM - Si Woo Kim, Min Woo Lee, J.J. Spaun

12:09 PM - Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, J.T Poston

12:20 PM - Billy Horschel, Jake Knapp, Sam Burns

12:31 PM - Rasmus Hojgaard, Lee Hodges, Jason Day

12:42 PM - Sam Stevens, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith

12:53 PM - Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Austin Eckroat

1:04 PM - Justin Rose, Tom Kim, Cam Davis

1:15 PM - Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

Hole 10

10:52 AM - Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas

11:03 AM - Jhonattan Vegas, Thomas Detry, Sahith Theegala

11:14 AM - Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

11:25 AM - Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin, Byeong Hun An

11:36 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Harry Hall, Brian Harman

11:47 AM - Will Zalatoris, Erik van Rooyen, Stephan Jaeger

11:58 AM - Mackenzie Hughes, Max Homa, Adam Scott

12:09 PM - Corey Conners, Justin Lower, Kevin Yu

12:20 PM - Adam Hadwin, Keegan Bradley, Doug Ghim

12:31 PM - Harris English, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark

12:42 PM - Matthieu Pavon, Beau Hossler, Nico Echavarria

12:53 PM - Cameron Young, Max Greyserman

1:04 PM - Jordan Spieth, Brendon Todd

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 15 players at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am so far after 54 holes (via PGA Tour):

1 - Sepp Straka (-16)

T2 - Rory McIlroy (-15)

T2 - Shane Lowry (-15)

T4 - Justin Rose (-14)

T4 - Tom Kim (-14)

T4 - Cam Davis (-14)

7 - Lucas Glover (-13)

8 - Russell Henley (-12)

9 - Austin Eckroat (-11)

T10 - Sam Stevens (-10)

T10 - Scottie Scheffler (-10)

T10 - Taylor Pendrith (-10)

T10 - Rasmus Hojgaards (-10)

T10 - Lee Hodges (-10)

T15 - Jason Day (-9)

T15 - Billy Horschel (-9)

T15 - Jake Knapp (-9)

T15 - Sam Burns (-9)

T15 - Collin Morikawa (-9)

T15 - Tony Finau (-9)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback