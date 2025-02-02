2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Sepp Straka maintains his solo lead at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after posting a score of two under par 70 on Saturday at the challenging Pebble Beach Golf Links. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry follow tied for second place after recording scores of seven under par 65 each.
Straka, McIlroy, and Lowry will tee off the final round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 1:15 PM EST. They will tee off Pebble Beach Golf Link's first hole.
Justin Rose, Tom Kim, and Cam Davis are tied for fourth place. They will tee off the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 1:04 PM EST from the first hole. The trio share a 54-hole score of 14 under par.
Scottie Scheffler is tied for tenth place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Seeking a win in his first tournament back from a hand surgery, he will tee off the final round at 12:42 PM EST from Pebble Beach Golf Link's first hole.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with all times mentioned in EST (via PGA Tour):
Hole 1
- 10:52 AM - Gary Woodland, Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre
- 11:03 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell
- 11:14 AM - Nick Taylor, Patrick Cantlay, Andrew Novak
- 11:25 AM - Rickie Fowler, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai
- 11:36 AM - Eric Cole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge
- 11:47 AM - Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland
- 11:58 AM - Si Woo Kim, Min Woo Lee, J.J. Spaun
- 12:09 PM - Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, J.T Poston
- 12:20 PM - Billy Horschel, Jake Knapp, Sam Burns
- 12:31 PM - Rasmus Hojgaard, Lee Hodges, Jason Day
- 12:42 PM - Sam Stevens, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:53 PM - Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Austin Eckroat
- 1:04 PM - Justin Rose, Tom Kim, Cam Davis
- 1:15 PM - Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
Hole 10
- 10:52 AM - Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas
- 11:03 AM - Jhonattan Vegas, Thomas Detry, Sahith Theegala
- 11:14 AM - Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers
- 11:25 AM - Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin, Byeong Hun An
- 11:36 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Harry Hall, Brian Harman
- 11:47 AM - Will Zalatoris, Erik van Rooyen, Stephan Jaeger
- 11:58 AM - Mackenzie Hughes, Max Homa, Adam Scott
- 12:09 PM - Corey Conners, Justin Lower, Kevin Yu
- 12:20 PM - Adam Hadwin, Keegan Bradley, Doug Ghim
- 12:31 PM - Harris English, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark
- 12:42 PM - Matthieu Pavon, Beau Hossler, Nico Echavarria
- 12:53 PM - Cameron Young, Max Greyserman
- 1:04 PM - Jordan Spieth, Brendon Todd
2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 3 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top 15 players at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am so far after 54 holes (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Sepp Straka (-16)
- T2 - Rory McIlroy (-15)
- T2 - Shane Lowry (-15)
- T4 - Justin Rose (-14)
- T4 - Tom Kim (-14)
- T4 - Cam Davis (-14)
- 7 - Lucas Glover (-13)
- 8 - Russell Henley (-12)
- 9 - Austin Eckroat (-11)
- T10 - Sam Stevens (-10)
- T10 - Scottie Scheffler (-10)
- T10 - Taylor Pendrith (-10)
- T10 - Rasmus Hojgaards (-10)
- T10 - Lee Hodges (-10)
- T15 - Jason Day (-9)
- T15 - Billy Horschel (-9)
- T15 - Jake Knapp (-9)
- T15 - Sam Burns (-9)
- T15 - Collin Morikawa (-9)
- T15 - Tony Finau (-9)