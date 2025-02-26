2025 Cognizant Classic odds and best bets explored

The 2025 Cognizant Classic is set to take place from February 27 to March 2 at the prestigious PGA National Resort's The Champion Course. The world's best golfers will take to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to compete for a slice of the $9.2 million purse prize and 500 FedEx Cup points.

According to Golf.com, Russell Henley has the best odds of winning the 2025 Cognizant Classic title. The 35-year-old has odds of +2,000 to win his fifth title on the PGA Tour and his second Cognizant Classic title since his victory in 2014. Henley is ranked 17th in the world and recorded two finishes inside the top 10 this year in four appearances.

Shane Lowry bears the same odds of winning the 2025 Cognizant Classic as Henley. The Irishman, ranked 18th in the world came close to winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February. Having settled for a runner-up finish at that tournament, he tied for fourth place at the 2024 edition of this week's PGA Tour event.

Sepp Straka was the winner of the 2022 Cognizant Classic. He won with a total 10 under par 270 score. The PGA Tour sensation bears odds of +2,200 to win again along with Sungjae Im, who won the event in 2020.

Here's a look at the top odds for the 2025 Cognizant Classic title (via Golf.com):

Russell Henley (+2000)

Shane Lowry (+2000)

Sepp Straka (+2200)

Daniel Berger (+2500)

Sungjae Im (+2500)

Min Woo Lee (+3000)

Taylor Pendrith (+3000)

Denny McCarthy (+3300)

Keith Mitchell (+3300)

Ben Griffin (+4000)

Davis Thompson (+4000)

Byeong Hun An (+4500)

Cameron Young (+4500)

Jordan Spieth (+4500)

Kurt Kitayama (+4500)

Max Greyserman (+4500)

Andrew Novak (+5000)

J.J. Spaun (+5000)

Luke Clanton (+5000)

Michael Kim (+5000)

Nicolai Hojgaard (+5000)

Patrick Rodgers (+5000)

Rickie Fowler (+5000)

Sam Stevens (+5000)

Taylor Moore (+5000)

2025 Cognizant Classic Round 1 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the first round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic with all times mentioned below in ET (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

6:45 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Rico Hoey, Mac Meissner

6:56 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, Ryo Hisatsune

7:07 a.m.: Doug Ghim, Carson Young, Victor Perez

7:18 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Tom Hoge, Webb Simpson

7:29 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Nick Hardy, Zach Johnson

7:40 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Vincent Norrman, Adam Svensson

7:51 a.m.: Davis Riley, Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar

8:02 a.m.: Peter Malnati, Taylor Moore, Adam Schenk

8:13 a.m.: Danny Willett, Harry Higgs, Sami Valimaki

8:24 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Jesper Svensson, Quade Cummins

8:35 a.m.: Kevin Roy, Kevin Velo, Ben Polland

8:46 a.m.: Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Matthew Riedel

11:45 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid, Chan Kim

11:56 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Brendon Todd, Greyson Sigg

12:07 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell, Jacob Bridgeman

12:18 p.m.: Matt McCarty, Jhonattan Vegas, Mackenzie Hughes

12:29 p.m.: Austin Eckroat, Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im

12:40 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Gary Woodland, Min Woo Lee

12:51 p.m.: Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An

1:02 p.m.: Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Nicolai Højgaard

1:13 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, C.T. Pan, Ben Martin

1:24 p.m.: Pierceson Coody, Paul Waring, Steven Fisk

1:35 p.m.: Antoine Rozner, Taylor Dickson, Braden Thornberry

1:46 p.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Will Chandler, Karl Vilips

Hole 10

6:45 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder, Patrick Fishburn

6:56 a.m.: Michael Kim, Luke Donald, Mark Hubbard

7:07 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Max Greyserman, Luke Clanton

7:18 a.m.: Rafael Campos, Brice Garnett, Lee Hodges

7:29 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young

7:40 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth

7:51 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

8:02 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Justin Lower, Joe Highsmith

8:13 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Charley Hoffman, Isaiah Salinda

8:24 a.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen, Frankie Capan III, Tim Widing

8:35 a.m.: Kris Ventura, Thriston Lawrence, Cristobal Del Solar

8:46 a.m.: Paul Peterson, Ricky Castillo, Patrick Sheehan

11:45 a.m.: Alex Smalley, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns

11:56 a.m.: Chad Ramey, Will Gordon, Ben Silverman

12:07 p.m.: K.H. Lee, Nate Lashley, Henrik Norlander

12:18 p.m.: Chris Gotterup, Taylor Pendrith, Luke List

12:29 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, Brandt Snedeker

12:40 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Emiliano Grillo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:51 p.m.: Harry Hall, Matt Wallace, Francesco Molinari

1:02 p.m.: Bud Cauley, Vince Whaley, Ben Kohles

1:13 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, David Lipsky, Ryan Fox

1:24 p.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen, William Mouw, Thomas Rosenmueller

1:35 p.m.: Dylan Wu, Niklas Norgaard, Bo Hoag

1:46 p.m.: Max McGreevy, Rikuya Hoshino, Justin Hicks

