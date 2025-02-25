2025 Cognizant Classic purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $9.2 million purse?

The 2025 Cognizant Classic is all set to begin this week on February 27 at the PGA National Members Club. The tournament has prominent names like Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka, and others in the playing field. The Cognizant was previously called the Honda Classic until Cognizant took over as the competition's sponsor until 2030.

The 2025 Cognizant Classic has a total prize money purse of $9.2 million, with golfers receiving a share based on their rankings at the end of the tournament. The event winner will receive the maximum share of $1,656,000 from the prize money purse. The winner of the Cognizant Classic will also receive 500 FedExCup points, which are crucial for the season-long FedExCup rankings.

Here's the complete prize money purse breakdown for the 2025 Cognizant Classic.

1st – $1,656,000

2nd – $1,002,800

3rd – $634,800

4th – $450,800

5th – $377,200

6th – $333,500

7th – $310,500

8th – $287,500

9th – $269,100

10th – $250,700

11th – $232,300

12th – $213,900

13th – $195,500

14th – $177,100

15th – $167,900

16th – $158,700

17th – $149,500

18th – $140,300

19th – $131,100

20th – $121,900

21st – $112,700

22nd – $103,500

23rd – $96,140

24th – $88,780

25th – $81,420

26th – $74,060

27th – $71,300

28th – $68,540

29th – $65,780

30th – $63,020

31st – $60,260

32nd – $57,500

33rd – $54,740

34th – $52,440

35th – $50,140

36th – $47,840

37th – $45,540

38th – $43,700

39th – $41,860

40th – $40,020

41st – $38,180

42nd – $36,340

43rd – $34,500

44th – $32,660

45th – $30,820

46th – $28,980

47th – $27,140

48th – $25,668

49th – $24,380

50th – $23,644

51st – $23,092

52nd – $22,540

53rd – $22,172

54th – $21,804

55th – $21,620

56th – $21,436

57th – $21,252

58th – $21,068

59th – $20,884

60th – $20,700

61st – $20,516

62nd – $20,332

63rd – $20,148

64th – $19,964

65th – $19,780

2025 Cognizant Classic field

Jordan Spieth will be headlining the field this week at the 2025 Cognizant Classic - Source: Imagn

Here's the list of all the golfers competing in the 2025 Cognizant Classic.

Byeong Hun An

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jacob Bridgeman

Brian Campbell

Frankie Capan III

Ricky Castillo

Bud Cauley

Will Chandler

Luke Clanton

Eric Cole

Pierceson Coody

Quade Cummins

Joel Dahmen

Cristobal Del Solar

Taylor Dickson

Luke Donald

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Patrick Fishburn

Steven Fisk

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Justin Hicks

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Matteo Manassero

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Niklas Norgaard

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Paul Peterson

Chandler Phillips

Ben Polland

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kevin Roy

Antoine Rozner

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Jackson Suber

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Braden Thornberry

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Paul Waring

Vince Whaley

Tim Widing

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Carson Young

