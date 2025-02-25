2025 Cognizant Classic purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $9.2 million purse?

The 2025 Cognizant Classic is all set to begin this week on February 27 at the PGA National Members Club. The tournament has prominent names like Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka, and others in the playing field. The Cognizant was previously called the Honda Classic until Cognizant took over as the competition's sponsor until 2030.
The 2025 Cognizant Classic has a total prize money purse of $9.2 million, with golfers receiving a share based on their rankings at the end of the tournament. The event winner will receive the maximum share of $1,656,000 from the prize money purse. The winner of the Cognizant Classic will also receive 500 FedExCup points, which are crucial for the season-long FedExCup rankings.
Here's the complete prize money purse breakdown for the 2025 Cognizant Classic.
- 1st – $1,656,000
- 2nd – $1,002,800
- 3rd – $634,800
- 4th – $450,800
- 5th – $377,200
- 6th – $333,500
- 7th – $310,500
- 8th – $287,500
- 9th – $269,100
- 10th – $250,700
- 11th – $232,300
- 12th – $213,900
- 13th – $195,500
- 14th – $177,100
- 15th – $167,900
- 16th – $158,700
- 17th – $149,500
- 18th – $140,300
- 19th – $131,100
- 20th – $121,900
- 21st – $112,700
- 22nd – $103,500
- 23rd – $96,140
- 24th – $88,780
- 25th – $81,420
- 26th – $74,060
- 27th – $71,300
- 28th – $68,540
- 29th – $65,780
- 30th – $63,020
- 31st – $60,260
- 32nd – $57,500
- 33rd – $54,740
- 34th – $52,440
- 35th – $50,140
- 36th – $47,840
- 37th – $45,540
- 38th – $43,700
- 39th – $41,860
- 40th – $40,020
- 41st – $38,180
- 42nd – $36,340
- 43rd – $34,500
- 44th – $32,660
- 45th – $30,820
- 46th – $28,980
- 47th – $27,140
- 48th – $25,668
- 49th – $24,380
- 50th – $23,644
- 51st – $23,092
- 52nd – $22,540
- 53rd – $22,172
- 54th – $21,804
- 55th – $21,620
- 56th – $21,436
- 57th – $21,252
- 58th – $21,068
- 59th – $20,884
- 60th – $20,700
- 61st – $20,516
- 62nd – $20,332
- 63rd – $20,148
- 64th – $19,964
- 65th – $19,780
2025 Cognizant Classic field
Here's the list of all the golfers competing in the 2025 Cognizant Classic.
- Byeong Hun An
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Brian Campbell
- Frankie Capan III
- Ricky Castillo
- Bud Cauley
- Will Chandler
- Luke Clanton
- Eric Cole
- Pierceson Coody
- Quade Cummins
- Joel Dahmen
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Taylor Dickson
- Luke Donald
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Patrick Fishburn
- Steven Fisk
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Justin Hicks
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Billy Horschel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Matteo Manassero
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Max McGreevy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Niklas Norgaard
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Paul Peterson
- Chandler Phillips
- Ben Polland
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Kevin Roy
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Jackson Suber
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Braden Thornberry
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura
- Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Paul Waring
- Vince Whaley
- Tim Widing
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young