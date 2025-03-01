2025 Cognizant Classic round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic saw great performances across the leaderboard. The penultimate round of the tournament will be played on Saturday, February 28, with tee times starting at 8:05 AM ET.

All tee times for the second round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic are staggered with players teeing off from the PGA National's Champion Course's first hole. The leader of the tournament Jake Knapp will tee off on Saturday at 1:55 PM ET with Matthieu Pavon, who trails Knapp by one stroke.

Michael Kim bears the joint third place position at the 2025 Cognizant Classic with Daniel Berger, Doug Ghim, and Jesper Svensson. Kim will play with Berger at 1:45 PM ET while Ghim and Svensson tee off the third round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic at 1:35 PM ET.

The following are the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic (via PGA Tour):

8:05 AM - Ricky Castillo, Matthew Riedel

8:15 AM - Kris Ventura, Ben Polland

8:25 AM - Isaiah Salinda, Quade Cummins

8:35 AM - Joe Highsmith, Taylor Moore

8:45 AM - Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam

8:55 AM - Patrick Fishburn, Max Greyserman

9:05 AM - Rikuya Hoshino, Denny McCarthy

9:15 AM - Niklas Norgaard, Max McGreevy

9:25 AM - Cristiaan Bezuidenhout, Francesco Molinari

9:40 AM - Matt McCarty, Chris Kirk

9:50 AM - Matt Kuchar, Matti Schmid

10:00 AM - Victor Perez, Billy Horschel

10:10 AM - Sam Ryder, Patrick Rodgers

10:20 AM - Nicolai Hojgaard, Alejandro Tosti

10:30 AM - Bud Cauley, Vince Whaley

10:40 AM - Min Woo Lee, Brian Campbell

10:55 AM - Greyson Sigg, Jacob Bridgeman

11:05 AM - Sami Valimaki, Jackson Suber

11:15 AM - Erik van Rooyen, Davis Riley

11:25 AM - Rico Hoey, Jorday Spieth

11:35 AM - Antoine Rozner, Karl Villips

11:45 AM - Chan Kim, Jhonattan Vegas

11:55 AM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Ryan Gerard

12:10 PM - Sepp Straka, Charley Hoffman

12:20 PM - J.J. Spaun, Beau Hossler

12:30 PM - Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry

12:40 PM - Alex Smalley, Joel Dahmen

12:50 PM - Russell Henley, Brian Harman

1:00 PM - Luke Clanton (A), Brice Garnett

1:15 PM - Rickie Fowler, Ben Griffin

1:25 PM - Taylor Montgomery, Zach Johnson

1:35 PM - Doug Ghim, Jesper Svensson

1:45 PM - Michael Kim, Daniel Berger

1:55 PM - Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon

2025 Cognizant Classic Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 15 players at the ongoing Cognizant Classic in Florida (via PGA Tour):

1 - Jake Knapp (-13)

2 - Matthieu Pavon (-12)

T3 - Michael Kim (-11)

T3 - Daniel Berger (-11)

T3 - Doug Ghim (-11)

T3 - Jesper Svensson (-11)

T7 - Taylor Montgomery (-10)

T7 - Zach Johnson (-10)

T7 - Rickie Fowler (-10)

T10 - Ben Griffin (-9)

T10 - Luke Clanton (A) (-9)

T10 - Brice Garnett (-9)

T10 - Russell Henley (-9)

T10 - Brian Harman (-9)

T15 - Alex Smalley (-8)

T15 - Joel Dahmen (-8)

T15 - Keith Mitchell (-8)

T15 - Shane Lowry (-8)

T15 - J.J. Spaun (-8)

T15 - Beau Hossler (-8)

T15 - Sepp Straka (-8)

T15 - Charley Hoffman (-8)

T15 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-8)

T15 - Ryan Gerard (-8)

