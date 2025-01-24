2025 Farmers Insurance Open round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open was concluded on Friday morning after play was suspended due to darkness on Thursday. However, players will continue to play the third round on Saturday as scheduled.

While the first two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open were played at the Torrey Pines North and South Courses, the third round will be held on the South Course. Tee times are staggered with players teeing off from both the first and tenth holes.

With Ludvig Aberg and Lanto Griffin bearing the lead at the Farmers Insurance Open, they will tee off at 2:36 PM EST on the first hole of the Torrey Pines South Course. They will be joined by Danny Walker who is in solo third place.

Trending

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the third round of the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

12:35 PM - Sami Valimaki, K.H. Lee, Maverick McNealy

12:46 PM - Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Isaiah Salinda

12:57 PM - Zach Johnson, Andrew Putnam, Lee Hodges

1:08 PM - Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Matti Schmid

1:19 PM - Luke Clanton (A), Noah Goodwin, Alridch Potgeiter

1:30 PM - Andrew Novack, Greyson Sigg, Jhonattan Vegas

1:41 PM - Ricky Castillo, Norman Xiong, Sam Stevens

1:52 PM - Thomas Detry, Jackson Suber, Patrick Rodgers

2:03 PM - Kris Ventura, Joel Dahmen, Will Gordon

2:14 PM - Eric Cole, Wesley Bryan, Harris English

2:25 PM - Hayden Springer, Chris Gotterup, Sungjae Im

2:36 PM - Lanto Griffin, Ludvig Aberg, Danny Walker

Hole 10

12:35 PM - Antoine Rozner, Ryan Gerard, Matteo Manassero

12:46 PM - Zac Blair, Aaron Baddeley, Luke List

12:57 PM - Taylor Pendrith, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk

1:08 PM - Jackson Koivun (A), Kevin Tway, Max Greyserman

1:19 PM - Chad Ramey, Vince Whaley, Keegan Bradley

1:30 PM - Sahith Theeala, Jake Knapp, Frankie Capan III

1:41 PM - Danny Willett, Chandler Phillips, Chan Kim

1:52 PM - Vincent Norrman, Taylor Moore, Kevin Streelman

2:03 PM - Charley Hoffman, Sam Ryder, Mac Meissner

2:14 PM - Garrick Higgo, Harry Higgs, Cristobal Del Solar

2:25 PM - J.J. Spaun, John Pak

2:36 PM - Steven Fisk, William Mouw

2025 Farmers Insurance Open Round 2 Leaderboard

Luke Clanton putts on the 14th green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the players who made the cut at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open and the leaderboard following the second round (via PGA Tour):

1 - Lanto Griffin (-6)

T1 - Ludvig Aberg (-6)

3 - Danny Walker (-5)

T4 - Hayden Springer (-4)

T4 - Chris Gotterup (-4)

T4 - Sungjae Im (-4)

T7 - Eric Cole (-3)

T7 - Wesley Bryan (-3)

T7 - Harris English (-3)

T7 - Kris Ventrua (-3)

T7 - Joel Dahmen (-3)

T7 - Will Gordon (-3)

T13 - Thomas Detry (-2)

T13 - Jackson Suber (-2)

T13 - Patrick Rodgers (-2)

T13 - Ricky Castillo (-2)

T13 - Norman Xiong (-2)

T13 - Sam Stevens (-2)

T13 - Andrew Novak (-2)

T13 - Greyson Sigg (-2)

T13 - Luke Clanton (A) (-2)

T13 - Aldrich Potgeiter (-2)

T25 - Beau Hossler (-1)

T25 - Mark Hubbard (-1)

T25 - Matti Schmid (-1)

T25 - Zach Johnson (-1)

T25 - Andrew Putnam (-1)

T25 - Lee Hodges (-1)

T25 - Hideki Matsuyama (-1)

T25 - Jason Day (-1)

T25 - Isaiah Salinda (-1)

T25 - Sami Valikmaki (-1)

T25 - K.H. Lee (-1)

T25 - Maverick McNealy (-1)

T25 - Antoine Rozner (-1)

T25 - Ryan Gerard (-1)

T25 - Matteo Manassero (-1)

T40 - Zac Blair (even par)

T40 - Aaron Baddeley (even par)

T40 - Luke List (even par)

T40 - Taylor Pendrith (even par)

T40 - Brandt Snedeker (even par)

T40 - Adam Schenk (even par)

T40 - Jackson Koivun (even par)

T40 - Kevin Tway (even par)

T40 - Max Greyserman (even par)

T40 - Chad Ramey (even par)

T40 - Vince Whaley (even par)

T40 - Keegan Bradley (even par)

T40 - Sahith Theegala (even par)

T40 - Jake Knapp (even par)

T40 - Frankie Capan III (even par)

T55 - Danny Willett (+1)

T55 - Chandler Phillips (+1)

T55 - Chan Kim (+1)

T55 - Vincent Norrman (+1)

T55 - Taylor Moore (+1)

T55 - Kevin Streelman (+1)

T55 - Charley Hoffman (+1)

T55 - Sam Ryder (+1)

T55 - Mac Meissner (+1)

T55 - Garrick Higgo(+1)

T55 - Cristobal Del Solar (+1)

T55 - J.J. Spaun (+1)

T55 - Harry Higgs (+1)

T55 - John Pak (+1)

T55 - William Mouw (+1)

T55 - Steven Fisk (+1)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback