2025 HGV Tournament of Champions odds and best bets explored

The 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions will be played from January 30 to February 2 at its regular venue, the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Florida. The field includes several of the top players on the LPGA Tour, including World No. 1 Nelly Korda.

Korda herself is the favorite to win the Tournament of Champions title, according to specialized sites. Betting Pros, for example, gives her odds of +350 to win, 250 points more than defending champion Lydia Ko.

These are the odds for the HGV Tournament of Champions:

Nelly Korda 350

Lydia Ko 600

Haeran Ryu 1100

Celine Boutier 1200

Rio Takeda 1200

Ayaka Furue 1400

Brooke Henderson 1400

Jin Young Ko 1400

Linn Grant 2000

Rose Zhang 2000

Minjee Lee 2200

Hannah Green 2500

Megan Khang 2500

Angel Yin 2800

Lauren Coughlin 3300

Hyo Joo Kim 3500

Ashleigh Buhai 4000

Allisen Corpuz 4500

Amy Yang 4500

A Lim Kim 5500

Leona Maguire 5500

Yuka Saso 7000

Patty Tavatanakit 8000

Alexa Pano 9000

Chanettee Wannasaen 9000

Cheyenne Knight 9000

Pajaree Anannarukarn 10000

Bailey Tardy 12500

Jasmine Suwannapura 15000

Moriya Jutanugarn 15000

Elizabeth Szokol 30000

Linnea Strom 30000

The HGV Tournament of Champions will kick off the LPGA Tour season in 2025. The field for this edition includes the two most recent champions, Lydia Ko (2024) and Brooke Henderson (2023).

A look at the celebrities playing in the HGV Tournament of Champions

Like every year, the HGV Tournament of Champions will feature a field of celebrities who will share the course and the spotlight with the stars of the LPGA Tour.

These are the 51 celebrities who will be in attendance:

Marcus Allen: Pro Football Hall of Famer

Maurice Allen: World Long Drive Champion

Ray Allen: NBA Champion

Anthony Anderson: Actor and Comedian

Brian Baumgartner: Actor and Comedian

Vince Carter: NBA All-Star

Brandi Chastain: FIFA Women's World Cup Champion

Don Cheadle: Award-winning Actor

Kira Dixon: Golf Channel & NBC Sports Reporter; Miss America 2015

Landon Donovan: Major League Soccer All-Star

Dylan Dreyer: NBC News Meteorologist

Mardy Fish: Olympic Medalist, Tennis

Mike Flaskey: CEO, Hornblower Corp

Dexter Fowler: World Series Champion

Dwight Freeney: Super Bowl Champion

Evan Geiselman: Champion Surfer

Joey Graziadei: TV Personality, The Bachelor

Blake Griffin: NBA All-Star

Aaron Hicks: MLB Outfielder

Ben Higgins: TV Personality, The Bachelor

Chris Lane: Country Music Singer and Songwriter

Hally Leadbetter: Podcaster and Content Creator

Courtney LeeFormer: NBA Player

Jon Lester: World Series Champion

Derek Lowe: World Series Champion

AJ McLean: Singer, Backstreet Boys

Jeff McNeil: MLB All-Star (2024 Celebrity Champion)

Urban Meyer: NCAA National Champion Head Coach

Kevin Millar: World Series Champion

Blair O'Neal: Television Personality and Model

Chandler Parsons: Former NBA Player

Joe Pavelski: NHL All-Star

Michael Peña: Award-winning Actor

Tuukka Rask: NHL All-Star

Alfonso Ribeiro: Actor and Television Host

Jeremy Roenick: NHL Hall of Famer

Matt Ryan:NFL MVP

Trevor Siemian: Super Bowl Champion

JR Smith: NBA Champion

John Smoltz: World Series Champion

Annika Sörenstam: World Golf Hall of Famer

James “Bubba” Stewart: AMA Motocross Champion

Larry The Cable Guy: Actor and Comedian

Adam Thielen: Wide Receiver, Carolina Panthers

Taylor Twellman: Major League Soccer All-Star

Brian Urlacher: Pro-Football Hall of Famer

Jack Wagner: Actor and Singer

Michael Waltrip: NASCAR Champion and Broadcaster

Charles Woodson: Pro Football Hall of Famer

All four days of the tournament will be broadcast on Golf Channel, Peacock and the NBC Sports app.

