2025 HGV Tournament of Champions odds and best bets explored

The 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions will be played from January 30 to February 2 at its regular venue, the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Florida. The field includes several of the top players on the LPGA Tour, including World No. 1 Nelly Korda.
Korda herself is the favorite to win the Tournament of Champions title, according to specialized sites. Betting Pros, for example, gives her odds of +350 to win, 250 points more than defending champion Lydia Ko.
These are the odds for the HGV Tournament of Champions:
- Nelly Korda 350
- Lydia Ko 600
- Haeran Ryu 1100
- Celine Boutier 1200
- Rio Takeda 1200
- Ayaka Furue 1400
- Brooke Henderson 1400
- Jin Young Ko 1400
- Linn Grant 2000
- Rose Zhang 2000
- Minjee Lee 2200
- Hannah Green 2500
- Megan Khang 2500
- Angel Yin 2800
- Lauren Coughlin 3300
- Hyo Joo Kim 3500
- Ashleigh Buhai 4000
- Allisen Corpuz 4500
- Amy Yang 4500
- A Lim Kim 5500
- Leona Maguire 5500
- Yuka Saso 7000
- Patty Tavatanakit 8000
- Alexa Pano 9000
- Chanettee Wannasaen 9000
- Cheyenne Knight 9000
- Pajaree Anannarukarn 10000
- Bailey Tardy 12500
- Jasmine Suwannapura 15000
- Moriya Jutanugarn 15000
- Elizabeth Szokol 30000
- Linnea Strom 30000
The HGV Tournament of Champions will kick off the LPGA Tour season in 2025. The field for this edition includes the two most recent champions, Lydia Ko (2024) and Brooke Henderson (2023).
A look at the celebrities playing in the HGV Tournament of Champions
Like every year, the HGV Tournament of Champions will feature a field of celebrities who will share the course and the spotlight with the stars of the LPGA Tour.
These are the 51 celebrities who will be in attendance:
- Marcus Allen: Pro Football Hall of Famer
- Maurice Allen: World Long Drive Champion
- Ray Allen: NBA Champion
- Anthony Anderson: Actor and Comedian
- Brian Baumgartner: Actor and Comedian
- Vince Carter: NBA All-Star
- Brandi Chastain: FIFA Women's World Cup Champion
- Don Cheadle: Award-winning Actor
- Kira Dixon: Golf Channel & NBC Sports Reporter; Miss America 2015
- Landon Donovan: Major League Soccer All-Star
- Dylan Dreyer: NBC News Meteorologist
- Mardy Fish: Olympic Medalist, Tennis
- Mike Flaskey: CEO, Hornblower Corp
- Dexter Fowler: World Series Champion
- Dwight Freeney: Super Bowl Champion
- Evan Geiselman: Champion Surfer
- Joey Graziadei: TV Personality, The Bachelor
- Blake Griffin: NBA All-Star
- Aaron Hicks: MLB Outfielder
- Ben Higgins: TV Personality, The Bachelor
- Chris Lane: Country Music Singer and Songwriter
- Hally Leadbetter: Podcaster and Content Creator
- Courtney LeeFormer: NBA Player
- Jon Lester: World Series Champion
- Derek Lowe: World Series Champion
- AJ McLean: Singer, Backstreet Boys
- Jeff McNeil: MLB All-Star (2024 Celebrity Champion)
- Urban Meyer: NCAA National Champion Head Coach
- Kevin Millar: World Series Champion
- Blair O'Neal: Television Personality and Model
- Chandler Parsons: Former NBA Player
- Joe Pavelski: NHL All-Star
- Michael Peña: Award-winning Actor
- Tuukka Rask: NHL All-Star
- Alfonso Ribeiro: Actor and Television Host
- Jeremy Roenick: NHL Hall of Famer
- Matt Ryan:NFL MVP
- Trevor Siemian: Super Bowl Champion
- JR Smith: NBA Champion
- John Smoltz: World Series Champion
- Annika Sörenstam: World Golf Hall of Famer
- James “Bubba” Stewart: AMA Motocross Champion
- Larry The Cable Guy: Actor and Comedian
- Adam Thielen: Wide Receiver, Carolina Panthers
- Taylor Twellman: Major League Soccer All-Star
- Brian Urlacher: Pro-Football Hall of Famer
- Jack Wagner: Actor and Singer
- Michael Waltrip: NASCAR Champion and Broadcaster
- Charles Woodson: Pro Football Hall of Famer
All four days of the tournament will be broadcast on Golf Channel, Peacock and the NBC Sports app.