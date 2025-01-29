2025 HGV Tournament of Champions round 1 tee times and pairings explored

As it has done every year since 2019, the 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions will kick off the LPGA Tour season this time as well. The tournament will be played on January 30, from 8:10 a.m. (Eastern Time) onwards.

The field will be limited to 31 players, all of whom will play singles with the exception of Haeran Ryu and Rio Takeda, who will play as a duo, beginning at 10:22 a.m. Eastern Time on the first hole.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda will tee off at 9:05 a.m. from hole one. Meanwhile, defending champion and LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko has a 9:16 a.m. tee time on the first hole.

These are the tee times for the first round of the Tournament of Champions (all times are Eastern Time):

08:10 AM (1) Linn Grant

08:10 AM (10) Ayaka Furue

08:21 AM (1) Pajaree Anannarukarn

08:21 AM (10) A Lim Kim

08:32 AM (1) Ashleigh Buhai

08:32 AM (10) Allisen Corpuz

08:43 AM (1) Angel Yin

08:43 AM (10) Hannah Green

08:54 AM (1) Celine Boutier

08:54 AM (10) Moriya Jutanugarn

09:05 AM (1) Nelly Korda

09:05 AM (10) Hyo Joo Kim

09:16 AM (1) Lydia Ko

09:16 AM (10) Alexa Pano

09:27 AM (1) Brooke M. Henderson

09:27 AM (10) Linnea Strom

09:38 AM (1) Rose Zhang

09:38 AM (10) Cheyenne Knight

09:49 AM (1) Megan Khang

09:49 AM (10) Lauren Coughlin

10:00 AM (1) Patty Tavatanakit

10:00 AM (10) Chanettee Wannasaen

10:11 AM (1) Yuka Saso

10:11 AM (10) Jasmine Suwannapura

10:22 AM (1) Haeran Ryu, Rio Takeda

10:22 AM (10) Elizabeth Szokol

10:33 AM (1) Jin Young Ko

10:33 AM (10) Bailey Tardy

10:44 AM (1) Amy Yang

10:44 AM (10) Leona Maguire

10:55 AM (1) Minjee Lee

A look at the history of the HGV Tournament of Champions

In Picture: Lydia Ko is the defending champion of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Image via Getty).

The HGV Tournament of Champions was played for the first time in 2019, at the Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club, Orlando. The first three editions of the tournament were held at this venue before moving to Lake Nona in 2022.

The tournament is open exclusively to winners of LPGA Tour events. Winners from the two seasons prior to the tournament qualify automatically. For 2025, the tournament has a purse of $2 million, with $300,000 going to the winner.

The 72-hole record for the event (24-under 260) is held by Jessica Korda, who won in 2021 at the Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club Orlando. In that edition, the eldest of the Korda sisters shot a third-round 60, one of the best scores in LPGA Tour history.

Since the tournament moved to Lake Nona, the best score for 72 holes is 16-under 272. That record was set by Danielle Kang in 2022 and tied by Brooke Henderson a year later.

