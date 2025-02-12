2025 LIV Golf Adelaide purse breakdown: How much will each golfer win from the $20 million pool?

LIV Golf has left Saudi Arabia for Australia to play in Adelaide from February 14 to 16. The tournament will be held at the Grange Golf Club, the same venue as the previous two editions of the event.
As with all LIV Golf tournaments, the Adelaide event will feature a purse of $20 million for the individual competition and $5 million for the team competition. The individual champion will receive a $4 million paycheck, while the winning team will take home $3 million.
2025 LIV Golf Adelaide purse breakdown
Below is the LIV Golf Adelaide individual and team purse breakdown. Amounts may vary in the event of a tie:
Individual:
- 1st $4,000,000
- 2nd $2,250,000
- 3rd $1,500,000
- 4th $1,000,000
- 5th $800,000
- 6th $700,000
- 7th $600,000
- 8th $525,000
- 9th $442,500
- 10th $405,000
- 11th $380,000
- 12th $360,000
- 13th $340,000
- 14th $320,000
- 15th $300,000
- 16th $285,000
- 17th $270,000
- 18th $260,000
- 19th $250,000
- 20th $240,000
- 21st $230,000
- 22nd $220,000
- 23rd $210,000
- 24th $200,000
- 25th $195,000
- 26th $190,000
- 27th $185,000
- 28th $180,000
- 29th $175,000
- 30th $170,000
- 31st $165,000
- 32nd $160,000
- 33rd $155,000
- 34th $150,000
- 35th $148,000
- 36th $145,000
- 37th $143,000
- 38th $140,000
- 39th $138,000
- 40th $135,000
- 41st $133,000
- 42nd $130,000
- 43rd $128,000
- 44th $128,000
- 45th $125,000
- 46th $125,000
- 47th $123,000
- 48th $120,000
- 49th $60,000
- 50th $60,000
- 51st $60,000
- 52nd $50,000
- 53rd $50,000
- 54th $50,000
Team:
- 1st $3,000,000
- 2nd $1,500,000
- 3rd $500,000
The 2025 edition will be the third LIV Golf Adelaide. In 2023, Talor Gooch won the individual event with a score of 19 under, three shots ahead of Anirban Lahiri. In 2024, the winner was Brendan Steele, with a score of 18 under, one stroke ahead of Louis Oosthuizen.
4Aces GC, led by Dustin Johnson, won the team event in 2023 with a score of 47 under, one stroke ahead of the Bubba Watson-led RangeGoats GC, with Gooch as the main star. In 2024, All-Aussies Ripper GC, led by local hero Cameron Smith, defeated Stinger GC in a playoff after both teams finished at 53-under.
The tournament will be played at the Grange Golf Club, one of the most prestigious golf courses in South Australia. It has hosted several major events including the West Lakes Classic, the South Australian Open, the Australian Amateur, the Interstate Team Australian Junior and the Australian Lady Amateur.
The LIV Golf schedule includes visits to Hong Kong, Singapore and Miami prior to the Masters Tournament, the first major of the season. The league then travels to Mexico City, Korea, Washington DC, Dallas, Andalusia, London and Chicago between April and August, at intervals that do not coincide with major championships.
The individual season will conclude with the Individual Championship, in Indianapolis, in mid-August. The team championship will be played a week later in Michigan.