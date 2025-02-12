2025 LIV Golf Adelaide purse breakdown: How much will each golfer win from the $20 million pool?

LIV Golf has left Saudi Arabia for Australia to play in Adelaide from February 14 to 16. The tournament will be held at the Grange Golf Club, the same venue as the previous two editions of the event.

As with all LIV Golf tournaments, the Adelaide event will feature a purse of $20 million for the individual competition and $5 million for the team competition. The individual champion will receive a $4 million paycheck, while the winning team will take home $3 million.

2025 LIV Golf Adelaide purse breakdown

Below is the LIV Golf Adelaide individual and team purse breakdown. Amounts may vary in the event of a tie:

Individual:

1st $4,000,000

2nd $2,250,000

3rd $1,500,000

4th $1,000,000

5th $800,000

6th $700,000

7th $600,000

8th $525,000

9th $442,500

10th $405,000

11th $380,000

12th $360,000

13th $340,000

14th $320,000

15th $300,000

16th $285,000

17th $270,000

18th $260,000

19th $250,000

20th $240,000

21st $230,000

22nd $220,000

23rd $210,000

24th $200,000

25th $195,000

26th $190,000

27th $185,000

28th $180,000

29th $175,000

30th $170,000

31st $165,000

32nd $160,000

33rd $155,000

34th $150,000

35th $148,000

36th $145,000

37th $143,000

38th $140,000

39th $138,000

40th $135,000

41st $133,000

42nd $130,000

43rd $128,000

44th $128,000

45th $125,000

46th $125,000

47th $123,000

48th $120,000

49th $60,000

50th $60,000

51st $60,000

52nd $50,000

53rd $50,000

54th $50,000

Team:

1st $3,000,000

2nd $1,500,000

3rd $500,000

Brendan Steele is the defending champion of LIV Golf Adelaide (Image via Getty).

The 2025 edition will be the third LIV Golf Adelaide. In 2023, Talor Gooch won the individual event with a score of 19 under, three shots ahead of Anirban Lahiri. In 2024, the winner was Brendan Steele, with a score of 18 under, one stroke ahead of Louis Oosthuizen.

4Aces GC, led by Dustin Johnson, won the team event in 2023 with a score of 47 under, one stroke ahead of the Bubba Watson-led RangeGoats GC, with Gooch as the main star. In 2024, All-Aussies Ripper GC, led by local hero Cameron Smith, defeated Stinger GC in a playoff after both teams finished at 53-under.

The tournament will be played at the Grange Golf Club, one of the most prestigious golf courses in South Australia. It has hosted several major events including the West Lakes Classic, the South Australian Open, the Australian Amateur, the Interstate Team Australian Junior and the Australian Lady Amateur.

The LIV Golf schedule includes visits to Hong Kong, Singapore and Miami prior to the Masters Tournament, the first major of the season. The league then travels to Mexico City, Korea, Washington DC, Dallas, Andalusia, London and Chicago between April and August, at intervals that do not coincide with major championships.

The individual season will conclude with the Individual Championship, in Indianapolis, in mid-August. The team championship will be played a week later in Michigan.

