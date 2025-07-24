2025 LIV Golf UK tee times and pairings explored

The next LIV Golf event is the LIV Golf UK after the completion of the Andalucía event in July, where Taylor Gooch won the tournament with 8 under. The LIV Golf UK will take place at the JCB Golf & Country Club, Great Britain from July 25 to 27.

All the golfers in the event will tee off at 1:05 pm BST, and the group to start on the first hole is Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Tyrrell Hatton. On the same hole, Taylor Gooch, defending champion Jon Rahm, and Henrik Stenson will start at 1:16 pm.

Last year, after winning the event, Spaniard Jon Rahm shared his playing experience. He said:

“First of all, I've got to give Tyrrell a lot of credit, too. He's a fantastic player, and you never want to see it end like that. I almost wish we would have gotten it done in the playoff. But it's just emotional. It hasn't been the easiest year for our family. Kelley and I have gone through quite a bit, and she has gone through even more, being on bedrest, among many other things.”

Brooks Koepka, Lucas Herbert, and Sebastian Munoz will play on the 17th hole. Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, and Lee Westwood are paired together to start at hole 16.

The total prize purse for 2025 LIV Golf UK is $25 million, out of which $20 million is allocated for individual shares and 5 million is for the team share.

LIV Golf UK: Round 1 tee times and groupings

Here are the pairings for the opening round of the 2025 LIV Golf UK:

Hole 1 (1:05 pm): Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Tyrrell Hatton

Hole 1 (1:16 pm): Taylor Gooch, Jon Rahm, and Henrik Stenson

Hole 2: Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia, and Tom McKibbin

Hole 3: Cameron Smith, David Puig, and Phil Mickelson

Hole 4: Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, and Dean Burmester

Hole 5: Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, and Carlos Ortiz

Hole 6: Martin Kaymer, Anirban Lahiri, and Josele Ballester

Hole 7: Peter Uihlein, Yubin Jang, and Andy Ogletree

Hole 8: Danny Lee, Anthony Kim, and Frederik Kjettrup

Hole 10 (1:05 pm): Richard Bland, Ben Campbell, and Jinichiro Kozuma

Hole 10 (1:16 pm): Graeme McDowell, Matt Jones, and Branden Grace

Hole 11: Chieh-Po Lee, Brendan Steele, and Mito Pereira

Hole 12: Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff, and Caleb Surratt

Hole 13: Thomas Pieters, Andrian Meronk, and Cameron Tringale

Hole 14: Charles Howell III, Kevin Na, and Charl Schwartzel

Hole 15: Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner III, and Paul Casey

Hole 16: Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, Lee Westwood

Hole 17: Brooks Koepka, Lucas Herbert, and Sebastian Munoz

