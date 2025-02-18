2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld odds and best bets explored

The 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld is all set to begin this week on February 20th at the Vidanta Vallarta golf course. The 2025 Genesis Invitational, a signature event on the PGA Tour, concluded last week at the Mexico Open at VisantaWorld.
The field has prominent names like Padraig Harrington and Ryan Fox, along with youngsters like Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai and others. However, top names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are not in the field, giving other young golfers a chance to perform and get the maximum share from the $7 million prize money purse and 500 FedExCup points.
According to SportsLine, Akshay Bhatia is the most favoured golfer to win the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He has odds of +1400 going into the tournament, while Rasmus Hojgaard has odds of +2000. Samuel Stevens and Kirt Kitayama are the next favorites with odds of +2200.
The defending champion of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Jake Knapp, has odds of +4500 going into the event. Michael Kim has had an incredible start to the PGA Tour this season with a runner-up finish at the WM Phoenix Open and T13 at the Genesis Invitational. He has odds of +2500 going into the event this week and is one of the golfers to watch out for at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld odds
Here are the odds of all golfers competing in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. (According to SportsLine).
- Akshay Bhatia +1400
- Rasmus Hojgaard +2000
- Samuel Stevens +2200
- Kurt Kitayama +2200
- Michael Kim +2500
- Patrick Rodgers +2500
- Harry Hall +2800
- Taylor Moore +3000
- Stephan Jaeger +3000
- Aaron Rai +3300
- Beau Hossler +3300
- Ben Griffin +3500
- Niklas Norgaard +4000
- Kevin Yu +4000
- Alex Smalley +4500
- Jake Knapp +4500
- Thorbjorn Olesen +4500
- C.T. Pan +5000
- Ryan Fox +5500
- Justin Lower +5500
- Matt Wallace +5500
- Nicolai Hojgaard +5500
- Michael Thorbjornsen +5500
- Greyson Sigg +6000
- Adam Svensson +6000
- Erik Van Rooyen +6500
- Jesper Svensson +6500
- Mac Meissner +6500
- Patrick Fishburn +6500
- Carson Young +6500
- Kevin Roy +6500
- Charley Hoffman +7000
- Ryan Gerard +7000
- Aldrich Potgieter +7500
- Jacob Bridgeman +7500
- Victor Perez +7500
- Chan Kim +7500
- Andrew Putnam +7500
- Ben Silverman +8000
- Sam Ryder +8000
- Rico Hoey +8000
- Antoine Rozner +9000
- Matthias Schmid +9000
- Chris Gotterup +9000
- Lanto Griffin +9000
- Joe Highsmith +9000
- Trey Mullinax +9000
- Frankie Capan +9000
- Kristoffer Ventura +10000
- Ricky Castillo +10000
- Chandler Phillips +10000
- Alejandro Tosti +10000
- Jackson Suber +10000
- Vince Whaley +10000
- Emiliano Grillo +11000
- Quade Cummins +11000
- Matt Mccarty +11000
- Vincent Norrman +11000
- Takumi Kanaya +11000
- Luke List +12000
- Thriston Lawrence +12000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee +12000
- Max Mcgreevy +12000
- Joel Dahmen +12000
- Karl Vilips +12000
- Hayden Springer +12000
- Matteo Manassero +12000
- Ben Kohles +15000
- Ryo Hisatsune +15000
- Patton Kizzire +15000
- Brian Campbell +15000
- Ben Martin +15000
- Henrik Norlander +15000
- Jeremy Paul +15000
- Isaiah Salinda +15000
- Rikuya Hoshino +15000