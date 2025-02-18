2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld odds and best bets explored

The 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld is all set to begin this week on February 20th at the Vidanta Vallarta golf course. The 2025 Genesis Invitational, a signature event on the PGA Tour, concluded last week at the Mexico Open at VisantaWorld.

Ad

The field has prominent names like Padraig Harrington and Ryan Fox, along with youngsters like Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai and others. However, top names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are not in the field, giving other young golfers a chance to perform and get the maximum share from the $7 million prize money purse and 500 FedExCup points.

According to SportsLine, Akshay Bhatia is the most favoured golfer to win the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He has odds of +1400 going into the tournament, while Rasmus Hojgaard has odds of +2000. Samuel Stevens and Kirt Kitayama are the next favorites with odds of +2200.

Ad

Trending

The defending champion of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Jake Knapp, has odds of +4500 going into the event. Michael Kim has had an incredible start to the PGA Tour this season with a runner-up finish at the WM Phoenix Open and T13 at the Genesis Invitational. He has odds of +2500 going into the event this week and is one of the golfers to watch out for at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

Ad

2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld odds

Michael Kim will be one of the golfers to watch out for this week - Source: Imagn

Here are the odds of all golfers competing in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. (According to SportsLine).

Akshay Bhatia +1400

Rasmus Hojgaard +2000

Samuel Stevens +2200

Kurt Kitayama +2200

Michael Kim +2500

Patrick Rodgers +2500

Harry Hall +2800

Taylor Moore +3000

Stephan Jaeger +3000

Aaron Rai +3300

Beau Hossler +3300

Ben Griffin +3500

Niklas Norgaard +4000

Kevin Yu +4000

Alex Smalley +4500

Jake Knapp +4500

Thorbjorn Olesen +4500

C.T. Pan +5000

Ryan Fox +5500

Justin Lower +5500

Matt Wallace +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

Michael Thorbjornsen +5500

Greyson Sigg +6000

Adam Svensson +6000

Erik Van Rooyen +6500

Jesper Svensson +6500

Mac Meissner +6500

Patrick Fishburn +6500

Carson Young +6500

Kevin Roy +6500

Charley Hoffman +7000

Ryan Gerard +7000

Aldrich Potgieter +7500

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Victor Perez +7500

Chan Kim +7500

Andrew Putnam +7500

Ben Silverman +8000

Sam Ryder +8000

Rico Hoey +8000

Antoine Rozner +9000

Matthias Schmid +9000

Chris Gotterup +9000

Lanto Griffin +9000

Joe Highsmith +9000

Trey Mullinax +9000

Frankie Capan +9000

Kristoffer Ventura +10000

Ricky Castillo +10000

Chandler Phillips +10000

Alejandro Tosti +10000

Jackson Suber +10000

Vince Whaley +10000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Quade Cummins +11000

Matt Mccarty +11000

Vincent Norrman +11000

Takumi Kanaya +11000

Luke List +12000

Thriston Lawrence +12000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +12000

Max Mcgreevy +12000

Joel Dahmen +12000

Karl Vilips +12000

Hayden Springer +12000

Matteo Manassero +12000

Ben Kohles +15000

Ryo Hisatsune +15000

Patton Kizzire +15000

Brian Campbell +15000

Ben Martin +15000

Henrik Norlander +15000

Jeremy Paul +15000

Isaiah Salinda +15000

Rikuya Hoshino +15000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback