2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: Prize Money & Payout explored

The 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld is all set to begin on Thursday, February 20, at Vidanta Vallarta Course at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico. The 2025 Genesis Invitational, which was a signature event, concluded last week and had prominent names such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and others who are missing this week at the Mexico Open.
Even though the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld is not a signature event, the tournament has a prize money purse of $7 million. The winner of this PGA Tour event will receive the maximum share of the total purse, which is $1.26 million, along with 500 FedEx Cup points.
There are 132 golfers in the field this week, and just like most of the PGA Tour events, a cut line will come in after 36 holes and around the top 65 and ties making it to the weekend.
Here's the complete prize money payout for all golfers competing in the 2025 Mexico Open:
- $1,260,000
- $763,000
- $483,000
- $343,000
- $287,000
- $253,750
- $236,250
- $218,750
- $204,750
- $190,750
- $176,750
- $162,750
- $148,750
- $134,750
- $127,750
- $120,750
- $113,750
- $106,750
- $99,750
- $92,750
- $85,750
- $78,750
- $73,150
- $67,550
- $61,950
- $56,350
- $54,250
- $52,150
- $50,050
- $47,950
- $45,850
- $43,750
- $41,650
- $39,900
- $38,150
- $36,400
- $34,650
- $33,250
- $31,850
- $30,450
- $29,050
- $27,650
- $26,250
- $24,850
- $23,450
- $22,050
- $20,650
- $19,530
- $18,550
- $17,990
- $17,570
- $17,150
- $16,870
- $16,590
- $16,450
- $16,310
- $16,170
- $16,030
- $15,890
- $15,750
- $15,610
- $15,470
- $15,330
- $15,190
- $15,050
List of golfers who are competing in the 2025 Mexican Open at VidantaWorld
The defending champion of the Mexico Open, Jake Knapp, is in the field this week. Moreover, the field has experienced golfers like Padraig Harrington and Ryan Fox, along with youngsters like Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai, among others.
Here's a list of all the players competing in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld:
- 1. Anders Albertson
- 2. Mason Andersen
- 3. Aaron Baddeley
- 4. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
- 5. Akshay Bhatia
- 6. Fred Biondi
- 7. Jacob Bridgeman
- 8. Blades Brown
- 9. Hayden Buckley
- 10. Brian Campbell
- 11. Rafael Campos
- 12. Frankie Capan III
- 13. Ricky Castillo
- 14. Will Chandler
- 15. Trevor Cone
- 16. Vince Covello
- 17. Quade Cummins
- 18. Joel Dahmen
- 19. Santiago de la Fuente
- 20. Cristobal Del Solar
- 21. Taylor Dickson
- 22. Jesse Droemer
- 23. Patrick Fishburn
- 24. Steven Fisk
- 25. Erich Fortlage
- 26. Ryan Fox
- 27. Ryan Gerard
- 28. Luke Gifford
- 29. Gerardo Gomez
- 30. Noah Goodwin
- 31. Will Gordon
- 32. Chris Gotterup
- 33. Ben Griffin
- 34. Lanto Griffin
- 35. Emiliano Grillo
- 36. Harry Hall
- 37. Nick Hardy
- 38. Padraig Harrington
- 39. Justin Hastings
- 40. Harry Higgs
- 41. Joe Highsmith
- 42. Ryo Hisatsune
- 43. Rico Hoey
- 44. Charley Hoffman
- 45. Nicolai Højgaard
- 46. Rasmus Højgaard
- 47. Rikuya Hoshino
- 48. Beau Hossler
- 49. José Cristóbal Islas
- 50. Stephan Jaeger
- 51. Takumi Kanaya
- 52. Chan Kim
- 53. Michael Kim
- 54. Kurt Kitayama
- 55. Patton Kizzire
- 56. Jake Knapp
- 57. Philip Knowles
- 58. Ben Kohles
- 59. Nate Lashley
- 60. Thriston Lawrence
- 61. K.H. Lee
- 62. Riley Lewis
- 63. David Lipsky
- 64. Luke List
- 65. Justin Lower
- 66. Peter Malnati
- 67. Matteo Manassero
- 68. Ben Martin
- 69. Matt McCarty
- 70. Tyler McCumber
- 71. Max McGreevy
- 72. Mac Meissner
- 73. Leandro Mihaich
- 74. Francesco Molinari
- 75. Taylor Montgomery
- 76. Taylor Moore
- 77. William Mouw
- 78. Trey Mullinax
- 79. Niklas Nørgaard
- 80. Henrik Norlander
- 81. Vincent Norrman
- 82. Thorbjørn Olesen
- 83. Kaito Onishi
- 84. Alvaro Ortiz
- 85. John Pak
- 86. Ryan Palmer
- 87. C.T. Pan
- 88. Jeremy Paul
- 89. Victor Perez
- 90. Paul Peterson
- 91. Chandler Phillips
- 92. Scott Piercy
- 93. Aldrich Potgieter
- 94. Andrew Putnam
- 95. Aaron Rai
- 96. Chad Ramey
- 97. Matthew Riedel
- 98. Davis Riley
- 99. Patrick Rodgers
- 100. Thomas Rosenmueller
- 101. Kevin Roy
- 102. Antoine Rozner
- 103. Sam Ryder
- 104. Jose Antonio Safa
- 105. Isaiah Salinda
- 106. Matti Schmid
- 107. Greyson Sigg
- 108. Ben Silverman
- 109. David Skinns
- 110. Alex Smalley
- 111. Hayden Springer
- 112. Sam Stevens
- 113. Jackson Suber
- 114. Adam Svensson
- 115. Jesper Svensson
- 116. Michael Thorbjornsen
- 117. Braden Thornberry
- 118. Alejandro Tosti
- 119. Sami Valimaki
- 120. Erik van Rooyen
- 121. Kevin Velo
- 122. Kris Ventura
- 123. Karl Vilips
- 124. Danny Walker
- 125. Matt Wallace
- 126. Paul Waring
- 127. Matthew Watkins
- 128. Vince Whaley
- 129. Tim Widing
- 130. Norman Xiong
- 131. Carson Young
- 132. Kevin Yu