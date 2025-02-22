The second round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld has been concluded. The top 65 players and ties, who carded in a 36-hole score of 3 under par or better, made the cut through to the weekend.
Aldrich Potgieter leads the 2025 Mexico Open with an incredible 16 under par score after firing up a stellar 10 under par 61 round on Friday. The leader will tee off at 12:47 PM ET from the first hole along with Stephan Jaeger and Brian Campbell, who are tied for second place.
Aaron Rai claimed the solo fourth position at the 2025 Mexico Open. The Englishman rose 14 spots up the leaderboard with a second round score of 7 under par 64. He, along with Ben Griffin and Akshay Bhatia, will tee off the penultimate round of the Mexico Open at 12:36 PM ET from the first hole.
Antoine Rozner managed to narrowly make the cut at the 2025 Mexico Open with a one under par 70 round on Friday. Riley Lewis and Rozner are tied for 65th place, the last position, and will tee off at 12:47 PM on Saturday off the back nine.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Mexico Open (via PGA Tour):
Hole 1
- 10:35 AM - Harry Hall, Frankie Capan III, Justin Hastings (A)
- 10:46 AM - Rafael Campos. Mason Andersen, Taylor Montgomery
- 10:57 AM - Joe Highsmith, Michael Kim, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 11:08 AM - Takumi Kanaya, Aaron Baddeley, Victor Perez
- 11:19 AM - Greyson Sigg, Matt McCarty, Chandler Phillips
- 11:30 AM - Patrick Rodgers, John Pak, Hayden Springer
- 11:41 AM - Nicolai Hojgaard, Vincent Norrman, Kris Ventura
- 11:52 AM - Alejandro Tosti, Jeremy Paul, Lanto Griffin
- 12:03 PM - Ryo Hisatsune, Alex Smalley, Francesco Molinari
- 12:14 PM - Steven Fisk, Kevin Roy, Jesper Svensson
- 12:25 PM - Isaiah Salinda, Sami Valimaki, Ryan Gerard
- 12:36 PM - Aaron Rai, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:47 PM - Aldrich Potgieter, Stephan Jaeger, Brain Campbell
Hole 10
- 10:35 AM - Ricky Castillo, Fred Biondi, Erik van Rooyen
- 10:46 AM - Thirston Lawrence, Blades Brown, Andrew Putnam
- 10:57 AM - Quade Cummins, Thorbjorn Olesen, Joel Dahmen
- 11:08 AM - Adam Svensson, Nicklas Norgaard, Chad Ramey
- 11:19 AM - Henrick Norlander, Peter Malnati, Noah Goodwin
- 11:30 AM - Jose Luis Ballester (A), Sam Ryder, Ben Martin
- 11:41 AM - Johnathan Byrd, Ben Kohles, C.T. Pan
- 11:52 AM - David Lipsky, Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Yu
- 12:03 PM - Thomas Rosenmueller, Jake Knapp, Matteo Manassero
- 12:14 PM - Kari Villips, Max McGreevy, Santiago de la Fuente
- 12:25 PM - Chan Kim, Jacob Bridgeman, Taylor Moore
- 12:36 PM - Scott Piercy, Harry Higgs, Danny Walker
- 12:47 PM - Riley Lewis, Antoine Rozner
2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Round 2 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top 18 players at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld following the conclusion of the second round (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Aldrich Potgieter (-16)
- T2 - Stephan Jaeger (-12)
- T2 - Brian Campbell (-12)
- 4 - Aaron Rai (-11)
- T5 - Ben Griffin (-10)
- T5 - Akshay Bhatia (-10)
- T5 - Isaiah Salinda (-10)
- T8 - Sami Valimaki (-9)
- T8 - Ryan Gerard (-9)
- T8 - Steven Fisk (-9)
- T11 - Kevin Roy (-8)
- T11 - Jesper Svensson (-8)
- T11 - Ryo Hisatsune (-8)
- T11 - Alex Smalley (-8)
- T11 - Francesco Molinari (-8)
- T11 - Alejandro Tosti (-8)
- T11 - Jeremy Paul (-8)
- T18 - Lanto Griffin (-7)
- T18 - Nicolai Hojgaard (-7)
- T18 - Vincent Norrman (-7)
- T18 - Kris Ventura (-7)
- T18 - Patrick Rodgers (-7)
- T19 - John Pak (-7)
- T18 - Hayden Springer (-7)
- T18 - Greyson Sigg (-7)
- T18 - Matt McCarty (-7)
- T18 - Chandler Phillips (-7)
- T18 - Takumi Kanaya (-7)