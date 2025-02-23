2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld will tee off at 9:35 AM CST. Aldrich Potgieter bears the solo lead at the tournament over two rounds with a total 20 under par score.
The leader of the 2025 Mexico Open will tee off on Sunday at 11:47 AM CST off the first hole along with Brian Campbell and Stephan Jaeger. The golfers are in the solo second and solo third place respectively with scores of 19 under par and 17 under par.
Aaron Rai is tied for fifth place at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. The Englishman bears a total 14 under par score and shares the position with Ben Griffin. The two PGA Tour starts will tee off the final round of the Mexico Open at 11:36 AM CST with Alex Smalley, who is in 4th place.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld with all tee times mentioned in CST (via PGA Tour):
Hole 1:
- 9:35 AM: Rasmus Højgaard, Ben Martin, Kris Ventura
- 9:46 AM: Sami Valimaki, Ricky Castillo, Andrew Putnam
- 9:57 AM: Henrik Norlander, Thorbjørn Olesen, Jeremy Paul
- 10:08 AM: Ryan Gerard, Erik van Rooyen, Quade Cummins
- 10:19 AM: Greyson Sigg, Aaron Baddeley, Hayden Springer
- 10:30 AM: Taylor Montgomery, Blades Brown, Joe Highsmith
- 10:41 AM: Chandler Phillips, John Pak, Noah Goodwin
- 10:52 AM: Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia, Michael Kim
- 11:03 AM: Ryo Hisatsune, Steven Fisk, Kevin Roy
- 11:14 AM: Patrick Rodgers, Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Højgaard
- 11:25 AM: Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Justin Hastings
- 11:36 AM: Alex Smalley, Aaron Rai, Ben Griffin
- 11:47 AM: Aldrich Potgieter, Brian Campbell, Stephan Jaeger
Hole 10:
- 9:35 AM: Francesco Molinari, Chan Kim, Jesper Svensson
- 9:46 AM: Taylor Moore, Danny Walker, Rafael Campos
- 9:57 AM: Takumi Kanaya, Niklas Nørgaard, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
- 10:08 AM: Sam Ryder, Lanto Griffin, Jake Knapp
- 10:19 AM: Matteo Manassero, Max McGreevy, Jacob Bridgeman
- 10:30 AM: Frankie Capan III, Thriston Lawrence, Victor Perez
- 10:41 AM: Adam Svensson, Chad Ramey, Ben Kohles
- 10:52 AM: Kevin Yu, Peter Malnati, Vincent Norrman
- 11:03 AM: Emiliano Grillo, Mason Andersen, Matt McCarty
- 11:14 AM: Jonathan Byrd, David Lipsky, Santiago de la Fuente
- 11:25 AM: Scott Piercy, Antoine Rozner, Fred Biondi
- 11:36 AM: Riley Lewis, C.T. Pan, Thomas Rosenmueller
- 11:47 AM: Karl Vilips, Harry Higgs
2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Round 3 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top 12 players on the leaderboard at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld through 52 holes (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Aldrich Potgieter (-20)
- 2 - Brian Campbell (-19)
- 3 - Stephan Jaeger (-17)
- 4 - Alex Smalley (-15)
- T5 - Aaron Rai (-14)
- T5 - Ben Griffin (-14)
- T7 - Alejandro Tosti (-13)
- T7 - Isaiah Salinda (-13)
- T9 - Justin Hastings (A) (-12)
- T9 - Patrick Rodgers (-12)
- T9 - Nicolai Hojgaard (-12)
- T12 - Joel Dahmen (-11)
- T12 - Ryo Hisatsune (-11)
- T12 - Steven Fisk (-11)
- T12 - Kevin Roy (-11)
- T12 - Akshay Bhatia (-11)