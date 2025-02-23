2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld will tee off at 9:35 AM CST. Aldrich Potgieter bears the solo lead at the tournament over two rounds with a total 20 under par score.

Ad

The leader of the 2025 Mexico Open will tee off on Sunday at 11:47 AM CST off the first hole along with Brian Campbell and Stephan Jaeger. The golfers are in the solo second and solo third place respectively with scores of 19 under par and 17 under par.

Aaron Rai is tied for fifth place at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. The Englishman bears a total 14 under par score and shares the position with Ben Griffin. The two PGA Tour starts will tee off the final round of the Mexico Open at 11:36 AM CST with Alex Smalley, who is in 4th place.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld with all tee times mentioned in CST (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1:

9:35 AM: Rasmus Højgaard, Ben Martin, Kris Ventura

9:46 AM: Sami Valimaki, Ricky Castillo, Andrew Putnam

9:57 AM: Henrik Norlander, Thorbjørn Olesen, Jeremy Paul

10:08 AM: Ryan Gerard, Erik van Rooyen, Quade Cummins

10:19 AM: Greyson Sigg, Aaron Baddeley, Hayden Springer

10:30 AM: Taylor Montgomery, Blades Brown, Joe Highsmith

10:41 AM: Chandler Phillips, John Pak, Noah Goodwin

10:52 AM: Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia, Michael Kim

11:03 AM: Ryo Hisatsune, Steven Fisk, Kevin Roy

11:14 AM: Patrick Rodgers, Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Højgaard

11:25 AM: Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Justin Hastings

11:36 AM: Alex Smalley, Aaron Rai, Ben Griffin

11:47 AM: Aldrich Potgieter, Brian Campbell, Stephan Jaeger

Ad

Hole 10:

9:35 AM: Francesco Molinari, Chan Kim, Jesper Svensson

9:46 AM: Taylor Moore, Danny Walker, Rafael Campos

9:57 AM: Takumi Kanaya, Niklas Nørgaard, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio

10:08 AM: Sam Ryder, Lanto Griffin, Jake Knapp

10:19 AM: Matteo Manassero, Max McGreevy, Jacob Bridgeman

10:30 AM: Frankie Capan III, Thriston Lawrence, Victor Perez

10:41 AM: Adam Svensson, Chad Ramey, Ben Kohles

10:52 AM: Kevin Yu, Peter Malnati, Vincent Norrman

11:03 AM: Emiliano Grillo, Mason Andersen, Matt McCarty

11:14 AM: Jonathan Byrd, David Lipsky, Santiago de la Fuente

11:25 AM: Scott Piercy, Antoine Rozner, Fred Biondi

11:36 AM: Riley Lewis, C.T. Pan, Thomas Rosenmueller

11:47 AM: Karl Vilips, Harry Higgs

Ad

2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 12 players on the leaderboard at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld through 52 holes (via PGA Tour):

1 - Aldrich Potgieter (-20)

2 - Brian Campbell (-19)

3 - Stephan Jaeger (-17)

4 - Alex Smalley (-15)

T5 - Aaron Rai (-14)

T5 - Ben Griffin (-14)

T7 - Alejandro Tosti (-13)

T7 - Isaiah Salinda (-13)

T9 - Justin Hastings (A) (-12)

T9 - Patrick Rodgers (-12)

T9 - Nicolai Hojgaard (-12)

T12 - Joel Dahmen (-11)

T12 - Ryo Hisatsune (-11)

T12 - Steven Fisk (-11)

T12 - Kevin Roy (-11)

T12 - Akshay Bhatia (-11)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback