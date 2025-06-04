2025 RBC Canadian Open featured groups for Day 1 ft. Rory McIlroy & Luke Clanton

The RBC Canadian Open is the PGA Tour's next stop after the Memorial Tournament, which was completed last week. The event, which will be held from June 5 to 8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Canada, has chosen TPC Toronto as its venue.

According to the schedule, the first round will be on Thursday, June 5, and the featured groups are already out. Here's the list of five featured groups for the first day of the event:

Five featured groups for the first day of the RBC Canadian Open

#1 Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, and Luke Clanton

Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy will tee off with Ludvig Aberg and Luke Clanton at 7:40 a.m. on hole 10. McIlroy had three victories this year, including a triumph at the Masters Tournament. While Aberg had one victory in 2025 at the Genesis Invitational with 12-under, Clanton had no triumphs this year. However, Clanton had two top-20 finishes, and those came at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches with T15 and T18, respectively.

#2 Sam Burns, Max Homa, and Sungjae Im

Sam Burns and Max Homa - Source: Imagn

Sam Burns, Max Homa, and Sungjae Im will tee off at 7:18 a.m. for the first round of the RBC Canadian Open on hole 10. Homa had one top-20 finish on the PGA Tour in 2025, and it came at the Masters Tournament with a T12 after scoring a 4-under.

Sungjae Im had three top 10 finishes, including a T3 at The Sentry and a T4 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Burns had two top 10 finishes, including a T5 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

#3 Justin Lower, Nicolai Højgaard, and Dylan Wu

Justin Lower and Dylan Wu- Source: Imagn

Justin Lower, Nicolai Højgaard, and Dylan Wu will tee off at 6:45 a.m. on the first tee. Lower had one top 10 finish this year, which came at The American Express with T3. Højgaard had one top 10 finish at the Mexico Open with T8, and Wu had no top 10 finishes in 2025.

#4 Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, and Cameron Young

Cameron Young and Ryan Fox- Source: Getty

Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, and Cameron Young will play at 12:33 p.m. on the first hole. This year, Fox had one victory at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic with a 15-under score. Kim had one top-10 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with T7, and Young had two top-10 finishes, including a T7 at the Truist Championship.

#5 Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, and Adam Hadwin

Wyndham Clark and Justin Rose- Source: Getty

Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, and Adam Hadwin will start to play at 12:44 p.m. on the first hole. Clark had one top 10 finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open with a T5. Rose had three top-10 finishes, including a T2 at the Masters Tournament, and Hadwin had one top-10 finish with a T9 at the WM Phoenix Open.

