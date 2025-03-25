2025 Texas Children's Houston Open Expert Picks: 5 Players poised for a big week

The PGA Tour is in Houston, Texas, this week for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025. The first event of the Texas swing will be played from Thursday, March 27, to Sunday, March 30, at Memorial Park Golf Course.

Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 will have fewer top stars in action as they prepare for the Masters 2025. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the top-ranked players in the field this week. While they are the favorites for the event, we will look at five expert picks who could shine at Memorial Park.

2025 Texas Children's Houston Open Expert Picks

1) J.J. Spaun

J.J. Spaun at The Players Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

J.J. Spaun has been in solid form this season, securing three podium finishes in nine appearances. He arrives at the Texas Children's Houston Open following a heartbreak at The Players Championship and has been among the best from tee to green.

As for past results, Spaun has yet to record a top-30 finish at this event, but based on the odds, he could be in contention for a breakthrough win this time.

2) Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee at the Players Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Min Woo Lee is another player to watch this week. Although he hasn’t won this season, he has recorded five top-20 finishes in seven starts.

As for the event, this will be Lee’s debut at the Texas Children's Houston Open, and he enters the week at +4000.

3) Max Greyserman

Max Greyserman at The Players Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Max Greyserman has recorded three top-25 finishes in his last four starts this season but missed the cut in his most recent outing at TPC Sawgrass.

As for past results, he had a T7 finish in his debut at Memorial Park last year.

4) Jake Knapp

Jake Knapp (Image Source: Imagn)

Jake Knapp has had a solid season so far, with just two missed cuts and a T12 finish at The Players. As for his past results, he missed the cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open last year. This week, he sits at +9000, and fans can hope for a strong performance.

5) Michael Kim

Michael Kim (Image Source: Imagn)

Michael Kim had a flying start to the season, securing five straight top-13 finishes before missing the cut in his last two events. However, he still has the potential to surprise the field and enters the week at +3500.

