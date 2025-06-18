2025 Travelers Championship featured groups for Day 1 ft. Scottie Scheffler & J.J. Spaun

The Travelers Championship is the PGA Tour's next stop after the completion of the U.S. Open. It is scheduled from June 19 to 22 at the TPC River Highlands.

The Travelers Championship is a signature event with a limited field, and the golfers will fight for a purse of $20 million. Here's a list of five featured groups to look out for at the event:

Five featured groups at the Travelers Championship

1)Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun

Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun- Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun are paired together to play at the Travelers Championship at 1:45 pm ET. Last year, Scheffler won the tournament with 22 under, whereas Spaun didn't participate.

This year, Scheffler has three victories, including the PGA Championship with 11 under. Spaun is in good form after recently winning the US Open with 1 under.

2) Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley

Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley ( via Getty)

Last year, Rory McIlroy didn't play at the Travelers Championship. However, Keegan Bradley played at the event and finished at T39 with 8 under as his total score.

This year, McIlroy has had three PGA Tour victories as of now, including the Masters Tournament and the Players Championship with 11 under and 12 under, respectively. Bradley is yet to win a 2025 PGA Tour event but has four top-10 finishes, including a T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

3) Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa at the PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa played the 2024 edition of the event and tied for the same score of T13 with 16 under. In 2023, Schauffele finished at T19 with 14 under, and Morikawa failed to make the cutline. This year, Schauffele had a top 10 finish at the Masters Tournament with T8, and Morikawa had two top 10 finishes, including a second-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

4) Jason Day and Max Homa

Max Homa and Jason Day - Source: Getty

Max Homa finished at T61 with 3 under par at the tournament last year, and Jason Day finished at T44 with 6 under par. This year, Homa's best finish was a T12 at the Masters Tournament with 4 under, and Day's best finish was a T3 at the American Express.

5) Ludvig Aberg and Sam Burns

Ludvig Aberg and Sam Burns ( via Getty)

Ludvig Aberg finished at T27 with 11 under at the 2024 Travelers Championship, whereas Sam Burns finished at T55 with 4 under. This year, Aberg clinched a victory at the Genesis Invitational, and Burns' best finish was a second-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open.

