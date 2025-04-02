2025 Valero Texas Open: Odds, Bets and Predictions

The 2025 Valero Texas Open will begin on April 3, 2025, at the TPC San Antonio in Texas. Even though the tournament is just a week before the 2025 Masters, the field has prominent names like Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantley and others.
According to CBS, Ludvig Aberg is the most favorite golfer this week and has odds of 12:1 (+1200) going into the event. Aberg has already registered a victory on the PGA Tour this season as he won the 2025 Genesis Open. British golfer Tommy Fleetwood has odds of 14:1 (+1400) and is the second most favored golfer at the 2025 Valero Texas Open.
Even though Tommy Fleetwood has not won a PGA Tour event, he has been knocking on the doors of victory for a while now, especially this season. He hasn't missed a cut this season and will be looking to register his first win on the PGA Tour.
Despite Jordan Spieth being the most well-known name in the field, he is not the favorite golfer to win this week. He has odds of +2200, as he has struggled a bit this season while making a comeback from a wrist injury.
The 2025 Valero Texas Open has a prize purse of $9.5 million, with the winner receiving $1.71 million.
2025 Valero Texas Open odds for all golfers
Here are the odds for all golfers competing in the 2025 Valero Texas Open.
- Ludvig Aberg +1200
- Tommy Fleetwood +1400
- Corey Conners +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Hideki Matsuyama +2000
- Jordan Spieth +2200
- Keegan Bradley +2500
- Akshay Bhatia +2800
- Denny McCarthy +3000
- Si Woo Kim +3500
- Keith Mitchell +4000
- Tony Finau +4000
- Daniel Berger +4000
- Tom Kim +4500
- Sam Burns +5000
- Samuel Stevens +5500
- Bud Cauley +5500
- Gary Woodland +5500
- J.T. Poston +5500
- Rico Hoey +6000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +6000
- Jacob Bridgeman +6000
- Jake Knapp +6000
- Maverick McNealy +6000
- Harry Hall +6500
- Charley Hoffman +7000
- Ben Griffin +7000
- Kurt Kitayama +7000
- Andrew Novak +7000
- Rickie Fowler +7500
- Taylor Moore +7500
- Lee Hodges +8000
- Patrick Rodgers +8000
- Alex Smalley +8000
- Brian Harman +8000
- Ryan Fox +8000
- Justin Rose +8000
- Chris Kirk +8000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +8000
- Ryan Gerard +8000
- Matt Kuchar +9000
- Seamus Power +9000
- Niklas Norgaard +9000
- Beau Hossler +9000
- Victor Perez +10000
- Isaiah Salinda +10000
- Matt Wallace +10000
- Tom Hoge +10000
- Mac Meissner +11000
- Sam Ryder +11000
- Eric Cole +11000
- Jesper Svensson +11000
- Cameron Young +11000
- Andrew Putnam +11000
- Max Mcgreevy +12000
- Aldrich Potgieter +12000
- Michael Thorbjornsen +12000
- Max Homa +12000
- Doug Ghim +12000
- Matthias Schmid +12000
- Vince Whaley +15000
- Benjamin James +15000
- Sami Valimaki +15000
- Joel Dahmen +15000
- Ben Martin +15000
- Alejandro Tosti +15000
- Chan Kim +15000