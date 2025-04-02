2025 Valero Texas Open: Odds, Bets and Predictions

The 2025 Valero Texas Open will begin on April 3, 2025, at the TPC San Antonio in Texas. Even though the tournament is just a week before the 2025 Masters, the field has prominent names like Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantley and others.

According to CBS, Ludvig Aberg is the most favorite golfer this week and has odds of 12:1 (+1200) going into the event. Aberg has already registered a victory on the PGA Tour this season as he won the 2025 Genesis Open. British golfer Tommy Fleetwood has odds of 14:1 (+1400) and is the second most favored golfer at the 2025 Valero Texas Open.

Even though Tommy Fleetwood has not won a PGA Tour event, he has been knocking on the doors of victory for a while now, especially this season. He hasn't missed a cut this season and will be looking to register his first win on the PGA Tour.

Despite Jordan Spieth being the most well-known name in the field, he is not the favorite golfer to win this week. He has odds of +2200, as he has struggled a bit this season while making a comeback from a wrist injury.

The 2025 Valero Texas Open has a prize purse of $9.5 million, with the winner receiving $1.71 million.

2025 Valero Texas Open odds for all golfers

Tommy Fleetwood will be looking to register his first PGA Tour win at the 2025 Valero Texas Open - Source: Getty

Here are the odds for all golfers competing in the 2025 Valero Texas Open.

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Tommy Fleetwood +1400

Corey Conners +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Jordan Spieth +2200

Keegan Bradley +2500

Akshay Bhatia +2800

Denny McCarthy +3000

Si Woo Kim +3500

Keith Mitchell +4000

Tony Finau +4000

Daniel Berger +4000

Tom Kim +4500

Sam Burns +5000

Samuel Stevens +5500

Bud Cauley +5500

Gary Woodland +5500

J.T. Poston +5500

Rico Hoey +6000

Matt Fitzpatrick +6000

Jacob Bridgeman +6000

Jake Knapp +6000

Maverick McNealy +6000

Harry Hall +6500

Charley Hoffman +7000

Ben Griffin +7000

Kurt Kitayama +7000

Andrew Novak +7000

Rickie Fowler +7500

Taylor Moore +7500

Lee Hodges +8000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Brian Harman +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Justin Rose +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Thorbjorn Olesen +8000

Ryan Gerard +8000

Matt Kuchar +9000

Seamus Power +9000

Niklas Norgaard +9000

Beau Hossler +9000

Victor Perez +10000

Isaiah Salinda +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Tom Hoge +10000

Mac Meissner +11000

Sam Ryder +11000

Eric Cole +11000

Jesper Svensson +11000

Cameron Young +11000

Andrew Putnam +11000

Max Mcgreevy +12000

Aldrich Potgieter +12000

Michael Thorbjornsen +12000

Max Homa +12000

Doug Ghim +12000

Matthias Schmid +12000

Vince Whaley +15000

Benjamin James +15000

Sami Valimaki +15000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Ben Martin +15000

Alejandro Tosti +15000

Chan Kim +15000

