2025 WM Phoenix Open purse breakdown: How much will each golfer win from the $9.2 million pool?

The 2025 PGA Tour season continues next weekend with the WM Phoenix Open. The event will be played from 6-9 February at its regular venue, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, Arizona.
The purse for the WM Phoenix Open is $9.2 million, $400,000 more than the 2024 edition. The winner's share will be $1,656,000, $72,000 more than Nick Taylor received for winning the tournament a year ago.
2025 World Championship Phoenix Open prize money breakdown
Below is the purse breakdown for the WM Phoenix Open. Amounts may vary depending on ties:
- 1st $1,656,000
- 2nd $1,002,800
- 3rd $634,800
- 4th $450,800
- 5th $377,200
- 6th $333,500
- 7th $310,500
- 8th $287,500
- 9th $269,100
- 10th $250,700
- 11th $232,300
- 12th $213,900
- 13th $195,500
- 14th $177,100
- 15th $167,900
- 16th $158,700
- 17th $149,500
- 18th $140,300
- 19th $131,100
- 20th $121,900
- 21st $112,700
- 22nd $103,500
- 23rd $96,140
- 24th $88,780
- 25th $81,420
- 26th $74,060
- 27th $71,300
- 28th $68,540
- 29th $65,780
- 30th $63,020
- 31st $60,260
- 32nd $57,500
- 33rd $54,740
- 34th $52,440
- 35th $50,140
- 36th $47,840
- 37th $45,540
- 38th $43,700
- 39th $41,860
- 40th $40,020
- 41st $38,180
- 42nd $36,340
- 43rd $34,500
- 44th $32,660
- 45th $30,820
- 46th $28,980
- 47th $27,140
- 48th $25,668
- 49th $24,380
- 50th $23,644
- 51st $23,092
- 52nd $22,540
- 53rd $22,172
- 54th $21,804
- 55th $21,620
- 56th $21,436
- 57th $21,252
- 58th $21,068
- 59th $20,884
- 60th $20,700
- 61st $20,516
- 62nd $20,332
- 63rd $20,148
- 64th $19,964
- 65th $19,780
The event, now known as the WM Phoenix Open was first played in 1932 as the Arizona Open. Three-time major champion Ralph Guldahl was the inaugural winner.
The tournament was played irregularly until 1943, before it became an annual event beginning in 1944. Since then, it has attracted top players in every era, and its list of champions includes stars such as Bobby Locke, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson.
Palmer, Mickelson, Mark Calcavecchia and Gene Littler share the record for most Phoenix Open victories with three each. Eleven other players have won twice, including current world number one Scottie Scheffler, who won the 2022 and 2023 editions.
The 72-hole record (28-under 256) was set by Calcavecchia when he won in 2001. In 2013, Phil Mickelson tied the record to win his third Phoenix Open title. The 18-hole record is 60, set by Grant Waite in 1996, then equaled by Calcavecchia (2001) and twice by Mickelson (2005 and 2013).
The event has been played at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course since 1987. Prior to that, it was primarily played at the Phoenix Country Club, although some editions were played at the Arizona Country Club.
The 2025 purse ($9.2 million) is the highest in the event's history, with the exception of the 2023 edition, when the tournament had PGA Tour's Signature Event status. In that edition, the purse was $20 million, with the winner taking home $3.6 million.