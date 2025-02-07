2025 WM Phoenix Open Round 1 suspended due to darkness: Provisional leaderboard explored 

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Feb 07, 2025 02:27 GMT
PGA: WM Phoenix Open - First Round - Source: Imagn
Wyndham Clark, 2025 WM Phoenix Open (Image via Imagn)

The first round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open was suspended at 6:13 PM local time because of darkness. Players that have the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes to be completed will resume play at 8:15 AM ET.

However, the majority of the field barring 9 nine players have completed their rounds. Wyndham Clark takes the lead at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open with an impressive 7 under par 64 score.

Taylor Moore and Lee Hodges follow tied for second place at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, one stroke short of the leader. The two American golfers carded in rounds of 6 under par 65 each.

PGA Tour sensations Justin Thomas, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Akshay Bhatia are tied for fourth place with a. 5 under par 66 score. They share the position with three other players.

also-read-trending Trending

Scottie Scheffler is tied for 27th place at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The World No. 1 golfer carded in a two under par 69 opening round to share the position with 16 other golfers.

Here's a look at the top 16 players on the provisional leaderboard for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (via PGA Tour):

  • 1 - Wyndham Clark (-7)
  • T2 - Taylor Moore (-6)
  • T2 - Lee Hodges (-6)
  • T4 - Justin Thomas (-5)
  • T4 - Nicolai Hojgaard (-5)
  • T4 - Andrew Putnam (-5)
  • T4 - Akshay Bhatia (-5)
  • T4 - Camilo Villegas (-5)
  • T4 - Adam Schenk (-5)
  • T10 - Jake Knapp (-4)
  • T10 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-4)
  • T10 - Corey Conners (-4)
  • T10 - Tom Kim (-4)
  • T10 - Alex Smalley (-4)
  • T10 - Thomas Detry (-4) (Round 1 incomplete)
  • T16 - David Skinns (-3)
  • T16 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-3)
  • T16 - Jordan Spieth (-3)
  • T16 - Byeong Hun An (-3)
  • T16 - Kurt Kitayama (-3)
  • T16 - Will Chandler (-3)
  • T16 - Robert MacIntyre (-3)
  • T16 - Adam Hadwin (-3)
  • T16 - Matthieu Pavon (-3)
  • T16 - Keith Mitchell (-3)
  • T16 - Daniel Berger (-3) (Round 1 Incomplete)

Round 1 of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open will resume at 8:15 AM ET on February 7, while the second round will proceed as scheduled at 9:20 AM ET.

Wyndham Clark's 2025 WM Phoenix Open Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open leader's scorecard for the first round at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona (via PGA Tour):

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Edited by Tushhita Barua
