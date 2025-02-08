2025 WM Phoenix Open round 2 suspended due to darkness: Provisional leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open was suspended at 6:10 PM local time due to darkness. With a handful of players yet to complete 36 holes, play will resume at 7:45 AM MST on Saturday.

Thomas Detry leads the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after posting a stellar 7 under par 64 score on Friday. The PGA Tour sensation bears the solo lead by two strokes with a 36-hole total of 12 under par.

Alex Smalley shares the second place with Michael Kim. Smalley carded in a 6 under par 65 to total 10 under par. Kim wowed the golf community on Friday by climbing up a whopping 25 spots at the WM Phoenix Open after posting a second-round score of 8 under par 63.

Tom Kim is tied for 4th place at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open with a total 9 under par score. He shares the position with Jordan Spieth and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Scottie Scheffler climbed up 15 spots on the leaderboard to tie for 12th place with five other golfers. The World No. 1 golfer carded in scores of two under par 69 and five under par 66 to total 7 under par.

While 8 players are yet to complete the second round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, here's a look at the top 12 players on the provisional leaderboard (via PGA Tour):

1 - Thomas Detry (-12)

T2 - Alex Smalley (-10)

T2 - Michael Kim (-10)

T4 - Tom Kim (-9)

T4 - Jordan Spieth (-9)

T4 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-9)

T7 - Taylor Moore (-8)

T7 - Adam Hadwin (-8)

T7 - Daniel Berger (-8)

T7 - Keith Mitchell (-8)

T7 - Justin Thomas (-8)

T12 - Adam Schenk (-7)

T12 - Scottie Scheffler (-7)

T12 - Adam Svensson (-7)

T12 - Brian Harman (-7)

T12 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-7)

T12 - Will Chandler (-7)

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open will have a cut following the conclusion of the second round. The projected cut line currently sits at two under par with a few players within two strokes of the cut line and those inside the cut line yet to complete 36 holes.

Thomas Detry's 2025 WM Phoenix Open Round 2 Scorecard

Here's a look at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open's leader Thomas Detry's scorecard for the second round of the event at TPC Scottsdale (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 5) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 3) - 2

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

