2025 WM Phoenix Open round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Thomas Detry maintains his solo lead at his 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The Belgian golfer carded in a stellar 6 under par 65 round on Saturday to total 18 under par and bear a five-stroke lead.

Rasmus Hojgaard and Daniel Berger are tied for second place at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open with a total 13 under-par score. The two golfers share the position with Jordan Spieth and Michael Kim.

The leader group of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, comprising Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, and Daniel Berger, will tee off the final round of the tournament at 12:42 PM EST from TPC Scottsdale's first hole.

Jordan Spieth and Michael Kim will play with Maverick McNealy, who climbed up a whopping 28 spots during the third round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open to claim the sixth place. The threesome will tee off at 12:31 PM EST from the first hole.

Tee times for the final round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open are staggered with players teeing off TPC Scottsdale's first and tenth holes.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the WM Phoenix Open's Sunday round in Arizona (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

10:30 AM - Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax

10:41 AM - Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor

10:52 AM - Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:03 AM - Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Putnam

11:14 AM - Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama

11:25 AM - Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Akshay Bhatia

11:36 AM - Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler, Gary Woodland

11:47 AM - Denny McCarthy, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin

11:58 AM - J.T. Poston, Ben Silverman, Min Woo Lee

12:09 PM - Will Chandler, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

12:20 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:31 PM - Jordan Spieth, Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy

12:42 PM - Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger

Hole 10

10:30 AM - David Skinns, Seamus Power, Luke List

10:41 AM - Mackenzie Hughes, Camilo Villegas, Ben Griffin

10:52 AM - Sam Ryder, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk

11:03 AM - Lee Hodges, Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Phillips

11:14 AM - Ryan Fox, Kris Ventura, Max Greyserman

11:25 AM - Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp, Doug Ghim

11:36 AM - Brice Garnett, C.T. Pan, Corey Conners

11:47 AM - Matt Wallace, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens

11:58 AM - K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Nick Dunlap

12:09 PM - Vincent Norrman, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery

12:20 PM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Brandt Snedeker, Sam Burns

12:31 PM - Will Gordon, Emiliano Grillo, Jesper Svensson

12:42 PM - Byeong Hun An, Ryan Palmer

2025 WM Phoenix Open Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 12 players at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after 54 holes (via PGA Tour):

1 - Thomas Detry (-18)

T2 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-13)

T2 - Daniel Berger (-13)

T2 - Jordan Spieth (-13)

T2 - Michael Kim (-13)

6 - Maverick McNealy (-12)

T7 - Robert MacIntyre (-11)

T7 - Taylor Moore (-11)

T7 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-11)

T10 - Will Chandler (-10)

T10 - Scottie Scheffler (-10)

T12 - Cameron Young (-9)

T12 - J.T. Poston (-9)

T12 - Ben Silverman (-9)

T12 - Min Woo Lee (-9)

T12 - Denny McCarthy (-9)

T12 - Justin Thomas (-9)

T12 - Adam Hadwin (-9)

