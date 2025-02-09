2025 WM Phoenix Open round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Thomas Detry maintains his solo lead at his 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The Belgian golfer carded in a stellar 6 under par 65 round on Saturday to total 18 under par and bear a five-stroke lead.
Rasmus Hojgaard and Daniel Berger are tied for second place at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open with a total 13 under-par score. The two golfers share the position with Jordan Spieth and Michael Kim.
The leader group of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, comprising Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, and Daniel Berger, will tee off the final round of the tournament at 12:42 PM EST from TPC Scottsdale's first hole.
Jordan Spieth and Michael Kim will play with Maverick McNealy, who climbed up a whopping 28 spots during the third round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open to claim the sixth place. The threesome will tee off at 12:31 PM EST from the first hole.
Tee times for the final round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open are staggered with players teeing off TPC Scottsdale's first and tenth holes.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the WM Phoenix Open's Sunday round in Arizona (via PGA Tour):
Hole 1
- 10:30 AM - Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax
- 10:41 AM - Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor
- 10:52 AM - Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:03 AM - Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Putnam
- 11:14 AM - Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:25 AM - Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:36 AM - Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler, Gary Woodland
- 11:47 AM - Denny McCarthy, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin
- 11:58 AM - J.T. Poston, Ben Silverman, Min Woo Lee
- 12:09 PM - Will Chandler, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
- 12:20 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:31 PM - Jordan Spieth, Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
- 12:42 PM - Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger
Hole 10
- 10:30 AM - David Skinns, Seamus Power, Luke List
- 10:41 AM - Mackenzie Hughes, Camilo Villegas, Ben Griffin
- 10:52 AM - Sam Ryder, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk
- 11:03 AM - Lee Hodges, Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Phillips
- 11:14 AM - Ryan Fox, Kris Ventura, Max Greyserman
- 11:25 AM - Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp, Doug Ghim
- 11:36 AM - Brice Garnett, C.T. Pan, Corey Conners
- 11:47 AM - Matt Wallace, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens
- 11:58 AM - K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Nick Dunlap
- 12:09 PM - Vincent Norrman, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery
- 12:20 PM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Brandt Snedeker, Sam Burns
- 12:31 PM - Will Gordon, Emiliano Grillo, Jesper Svensson
- 12:42 PM - Byeong Hun An, Ryan Palmer
2025 WM Phoenix Open Round 3 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top 12 players at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after 54 holes (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Thomas Detry (-18)
- T2 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-13)
- T2 - Daniel Berger (-13)
- T2 - Jordan Spieth (-13)
- T2 - Michael Kim (-13)
- 6 - Maverick McNealy (-12)
- T7 - Robert MacIntyre (-11)
- T7 - Taylor Moore (-11)
- T7 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-11)
- T10 - Will Chandler (-10)
- T10 - Scottie Scheffler (-10)
- T12 - Cameron Young (-9)
- T12 - J.T. Poston (-9)
- T12 - Ben Silverman (-9)
- T12 - Min Woo Lee (-9)
- T12 - Denny McCarthy (-9)
- T12 - Justin Thomas (-9)
- T12 - Adam Hadwin (-9)