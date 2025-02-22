$2M-worth LPGA Star makes feelings clear on Tiger Woods’ TGL with her blunt reaction

The Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy co-founded TGL league saw a special guest from the LPGA Tour in the stands. Megan Kang attended TGL's Match 8 between The Bay Golf Club and Boston Common Golf on February 17.
The LPGA Tour sensation, who is worth $2 million, was born in Massachusetts and came down to Florida to support her hometown. Boston Common Golf took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) platform to share a video of Megan Kang's reactions during the TGL match.
Upon entering the innovative So-Fi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Megan Kang was stunned by the technology integrated stadium. However, she was left even more in awe with Boston Common Golf's performance.
The World No. 18 golfer was mesmerized by Rory McIlroy's golf swing as well as TGL's signature rule - the shot clock. She said (via X @commongolf):
"Holy smokes! This is sick! I love the screens. Big fan of the shot clock. I've always idolized Rory's swing. The amount of power he puts behind it. When he does go after a driver, he like put his - I guess activated his glutes...I want to swing it like him here...This is super cool. I hope to be a part of this one day. I've always been proud to be a part of Boston, but this makes me even more proud."
Here's a look at Megan Kang's candid thoughts on TGL (via X @commongolf):
With the ongoing issue of slow play on the LPGA Tour, Megan Kang stated that she loved the idea of a shot clock to ensure players do not take a lot of time playing their shots. Despite putting up a great performance, her hometown team lost the TGL match against The Bay Golf Club by one point in a 4 to 5 loss.
TGL Match 8: The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf stats
Here's a look at the stats for TGL's 8th match of its inaugural season between The Bay Golf Club and Boston Common Golf (via TGL):
Players
- The Bay Golf Club - Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry
- Boston Common Golf - Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley
Match Win Probability
- The Bay Golf Club - 100 percent
- Boston Common Golf - 0 percent
Hammers Won
- The Bay Golf Club - 2
- Boston Common Golf - 2
Average Driving Distance
- The Bay Golf Club - 316 yards
- Boston Common Golf - 315 yards
Longest Drive
- The Bay Golf Club - 360 yards
- Boston Common Golf - 330 yards
Fairway Consistency
- The Bay Golf Club - 90 percent
- Boston Common Golf - 80 percent
Scrambling
- The Bay Golf Club - 67 percent
- Boston Common Golf - 33 percent
Green Consistency
- The Bay Golf Club - 80 percent
- Boston Common Golf - 80 percent
Short Putts (0 - 10 feet)
- The Bay Golf Club - 75 percent
- Boston Common Golf - 80 percent
Medium Putts (10 - 30 feet)
- The Bay Golf Club - 35 percent
- Boston Common Golf - 0 percent
Long Putts (over 30 feet)
- The Bay Golf Club - 0 percent
- Boston Common Golf - 0 percent