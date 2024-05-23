3 big storylines to follow at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge is the next big tournament on the PGA Tour that fans are excited about. Set to take place at the Colonial Country Club in Texas from May 23 to May 26, the tournament will feature some of the biggest names in the sport.

Apart from big names, the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will feature much anticipated moments for fans, throughout the tournament. Before we line up at the tee, here's what we need to know ahead of the prestigious event at the Colonial Country Club.

#3. Jordan Spieth has high hopes for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge

2016 Charles Schwab winner Jordan Spieth is looking forward to finding his form in the 2024 edition of the tournament. Post the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Spieth hasn't managed to finish in the top 10. This is naturally concerning for a golfer with the 30-year-old's caliber.

On Wednesday, ahead of the tournament, Spieth said:

"This tournament's always actually felt like kind of an exhale. I've never had a week off after, so I can kind of feel like I can use up whatever's there and then take a few days off and I'm looking to improve. I did a lot of good things the last couple weeks and improving on some stuff I wanted to, and I still have some parts of the game that need some work … hopefully, knock that out today and into the beginning of this weekend it gets better and better."

When Jordan Spieth tees off on Thursday at the Colonial Country Club, it will be his 12th start in the competition. Given his familiarity with the court and the fact he has won the event once, Spieth will be a favorite to win this edition.

#2. Veterans play at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge

The 2024 edition of the tournament at the Colonial Country Club, will not only feature players in their prime, but also host veterans and former champions like Justin Rose and Adam Scott, who have found form ahead of the tournament.

Despite missing the cut in tournaments like The Players Championship and The Masters, Rose finished T6 in last week's PGA Championship. Adam Scott, on the other hand, missed the cut at the PGA Championship but registered 10 top-25 finishes this season.

#1. Emiliano Grillo, the champion, returns

In 2023, Emiliano Grillo won the Charles Schwab Challenge by beating Adam Schenk in the playoffs. However, since then, Grillo hasn't been in his best form. Despite being active on the PGA Tour, Grillo has managed only five top-10 finishes since winning the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

This, coupled with changes made to the Colonial Country Club, will provide plenty of challenge to Grillo as he looks to defend his title. In his last outing on the PGA Tour, Grillo competed at the Championship where he failed to make the cut.