3 golfers who retired before the age of 30 feat. Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson has sent shockwaves across the golf world with her decision to retire. Given that she is still only 29 years old and has long been regarded as one of the best female golfers in the world, her decision to stop playing is surprising.

Since golf is regarded as a recreational activity, Thompson leaving before turning is shocking. However, she is not the first player to tread this path. Had it not been for his return to LIV Golf, Anthony Kim would have been the premier example of this. He walked away from the PGA Tour when he was just 26 years old. Nevertheless, here are some other golfers who shockingly retired before the age of 30:

3) Lorena Ochoa

Lorena Ochoa retired at just 28 years of age (Image: Getty)

Lorena Ochoa was one of the best female golfers of her era. She won five Junior World titles and was named the NCAA Player of the Year on two occasions. She had a seven-year professional career and accumulated a whopping 27 victories on the LPGA Tour, including two majors. Shockingly, she didn't play past the age of 28. At one point, she had also held the top spot in the world for 158 weeks in a row.

2) Bobby Jones

Bobby Jones, who co-founded Augusta National, was considered the greatest amateur golfer of his time. At one point in his career, the golfer won 13 championships in 20 starts. He began with the 1923 U.S. Open and ended with the 1930 U.S. Amateur. He won the Grand Slam in 1930 (U.S. Open, U.S. Amateur, British Open, and British Amateur) and then retired shockingly at just 28 years of age. Considering how successful he was, his retirement is still among the most surprising.

1) Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson is retiring this season (Image: Getty)

Lexi Thompson will hang her boots at the end of the LPGA Tour season. As such, she only has a few months left in her celebrated career, even though she is just 29. She declared her retirement via a statement. Here's what she said: (via ESPN)

"I'm looking forward to the next chapter of my life. Time with family, friends, and my trusted companion Leo. I will always look for ways to contribute to the sport and inspire the next generation of golfers. And of course, I look forward to a little time for myself."

Thompson will be one of the youngest golfers to retire, especially among those who have been as successful as she has (15 pro wins, one Major).