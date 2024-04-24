3 Siblings playing together at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the only team tournament on the official PGA Tour schedule. It is also an opportunity to see unusual golf formats on the circuit and also some curious facts.

Among the latter is the possibility of family members playing together in an official tournament. In the 2024 edition of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, three pairs of brothers will be present, something very unusual on the PGA Tour. To top it off, two of the duos are composed of twins.

Let's see who they are.

Siblings playing together at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

The three pairs of siblings who will be playing together at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans have their youth as a common denominator. Several of them are among the top rising stars in world golf.

1- Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick

Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick are the only pair of brothers returning to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2024. The Fitzpatricks played the 2023 edition as a team, when they made the cut and finished 19th.

Matt Fitzpatrick, 2022 US Open champion, has played 11 PGA Tour tournaments during the current season, making eight cuts. His best results have been two Top 10s, with a fifth-place finish at The Players Championship as his best result.

Alex Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, finished T23 at the Corales Puntacana Championship, his only PGA Tour event of the season so far. On the DP World Tour, he has played nine tournaments, with seven cuts passed and a Top 10 as his best result.

2- Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard

The Hojgaard twins have been making waves over the last two seasons, especially Nicolai. He won the DP World Tour Championship in December and has become a steady player on the PGA Tour.

During 2024, Nicolai Hojgaard has played nine tournaments in the Americas, with six cuts made and a second place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open as his best result. He also played three tournaments in Europe, cleared three cuts and reached one Top 10.

Rasmus, meanwhile, also won in Europe in 2023 (Made in HimmerLand Tournament) and came close to earning his PGA Tour card. During 2024, he has played seven tournaments in Europe with six cuts passed (one WD), five Top 11s and a second-place best finish.

3- Parker and Pierceson Coody

Both Coody twins earned their PGA Tour card by finishing in the Top 30 of the Korn Ferry Tour points list in 2023. Pierceson has played 10 tournaments in 2024 with four cuts made (he has withdrawn twice) and a T18 at the Corales Puntacana Championship as his best finish.

Parker, meanwhile, has also played 10 events during the season, with better fortune than his brother. He has made 7 cuts and has reached three Top 25s, with a T6 at the Corales Puntacana Championship as his best result.