33rd Usha Junior Training Programme to begin at Delhi Golf Club

Usha has been associated with the programme since 2006, wherein youngsters in the age group of 8 to 17 years are introduced to golf

Usha International is the title sponsor for the Junior Training Programme organized by the Delhi Golf Club starting from May 13th till 21st June 2019. Usha has been associated with the programme since 2006, wherein youngsters in the age group of 8 to 17 years are introduced to golf.

While the programme is a way of discovering and nurturing promising youngsters, the nature of the game teaches them concentration, focus, goal setting, conflict resolution, and leadership skills, lessons that serve them well beyond the greens. All of this aligns to Usha’s commitment to help improve the quality of life for youth through sports and skill development activities.

The 33rd Usha Junior Training Programme is divided into four 10-day camps starting May 13, May 23, June 2, and June 12, respectively. Entry forms can be collected from the Delhi Golf Club office during office hours. Open to both members’ as well as non-members’ children, this initiative witnesses a full house. Each camp will conclude with a prize distribution ceremony where participants will be felicitated according to their age, ability, and performance.

Over the years, the programme has earned a reputation of being the training ground of world class professional golfers including the likes of Shiv Kapur, Daniel Chopra, Rashid Khan, and Gauri Monga, who are past participants of JTP. 200 kids will be trained by well-known Category-A coaches including Ajay Gupta, Vikram Sethi, Nonita Lall Qureshi, and Jasjit Singh.

Segregated into Beginners, Intermediate, and Advanced groups, the kids are taught different aspects of the game – Long Drive, Putting, Chipping, Bunker, and Pitching, as well as the basic rules and etiquettes of the game in three sessions (7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. & 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) per day. There is also a Fitness Training module by TPI Certified Trainer.

Mr. Rohit Sabherwal, Captain, Delhi Golf Club, says that this is an initiative to promote Golf and ‘catch them young’.

Speaking about the event, Ms. Komal Mehra, Head - Sports Initiatives and Associations, Usha International said, “By associating with the JTP, we hope to instil sporting spirit and values amongst the youth as well as promote young talent to enter the professional circuit. This aligns with the Usha brand ethos of “play” and promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.”

Usha International supports numerous sports and related tournaments in the country including Ultimate Flying disc, Cricket League, Amateur Golf, Deaf Cricket, Blind Sports (Athletics, Kabaddi, Judo and Powerlifting), and Football.