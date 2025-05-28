4 featured groups to watch out at the U.S. Women’s Open 2025, Round 1 ft. Charley Hull and Nelly Korda

The U.S. Women’s Open 2025 is set to commence at Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin on Thursday, May 29. As the second major of the season, the event will feature a star-studded field of 156 players competing for the coveted trophy.

Ad

Pia Babnik, Jeongeun Lee5, and amateur Kary Hollenbaugh will be the first group of the day at Erin Holes. The trio will tee off from the first hole on Thursday at 7:45 a.m. ET. Simultaneously, Gurleen Kaur, Leah John, and amateur Vanessa Borovilos (a) will begin from the tenth tee.

The opening round of the U.S. Women’s Open 2025 will feature four featured groups, each comprising top names. Here's a look at all four groups and their respective tee time details.

Ad

Trending

Featured groups at the U.S. Women’s Open 2025, Round 1, explored

1) Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson and Charley Hull will play in the same group at the U.S. Women's Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Nelly Korda will begin her first day at Erin Hills on Thursday at 1:25 p.m. ET alongside Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson.

Ad

While none of the three has won the USGA event, both Hull and Thompson have registered runner-up finishes. As for Korda, she has yet to break into the top 5.

2) Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Jin Young Ko

Minjee Lee and Jin Young Ko (Image Source: Getty)

Minjee Lee is grouped with Mao Saigo and Jin Young Ko for the first-day action at Erin Hills. They will begin their week from the first hole on Thursday at 1:26 pm ET.

Ad

Minjee Lee won the U.S. Women’s Open in 2022, while Ko finished as runner-up in 2020. Saigo recently became a major champion after winning the Chevron Championship.

3) Yuka Saso, Rianne Malixi (a), Lydia Ko

Yuka Saso and Lydia Ko at the HSBC Women's World Championship 2023 (Image Source: Getty)

This featured group has Yuka Saso, Lydia Ko, and amateur Rianne Malixi, and the trio will tee off on Thursday at 7:40 a.m. ET from the tenth tee.

Ad

While Saso has won the national championship twice, Ko is still searching for her maiden victory. She has a T3 finish at the event, but missed the weekend last year.

4) Jeeno Thitikul, Rose Zhang, Lilia Vu

Rose Zhang and Jeeno Thitikul at the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

Jeeno Thitikul will tee off alongside Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang for the first two rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open. The trio will tee off from the tenth tee at 7:51 a.m. ET.

None of the three has found success at this event so far, but Thitikul enters as one of the tournament favorites this time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More