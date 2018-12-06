4th edition of Krishnapatnam Golden Eagles Golf Championship finale concludes in Delhi

#GolfGlamourGlory

Delhi, November 23, 2018: The 4th season of Krishnapatnam Port Golden Eagles Golf Championship hosted its finale today, 23rd November, 2018 at DLF Gurgaon, Delhi.

Legendary cricketer Mr. Kapil Dev was the main highlight of the game as he enjoyed the tee off on the lush green course. The tournament witnessed participation from avid golfers across India.

12 time Women’s Golf Champion Ms. Sharmila Nicollet along with other international golfers Ashlyn Ramsey, Nick Taylor were also present on the occasion to back the tournament and interact with the other participating players. Popular actors Madhavan and Mandira Bedi were also a part of the tournament.

Mr. Kapil Dev on the occasion said, “Golf is emerging in a big way in India and it’s indeed the right time that we endorse and support young, talented golfers to pursue their passion for golfing. It takes huge money, time and effort to promote a sport in our country and I really admire Krishnapatnam Port for their unwavering passion for the game that has enabled this tournament to gain such farfetched popularity in such a short period of time.

Commenting on the occasion Mr. C Sasidhar – MD Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited said “Golf is a beautiful game to indulge and relax even while pursuing your passion for perfection. The appreciation we have been receiving all through these seasons of the tournament has been indeed overwhelming. We have always believed in doing things with a desired differentiation and our golf championship is one among those. Krishnapatnam Port is also extremely proud to be developing the country’s first ocean linked golf course and look forward to more and more players coming forward to making this emerging sport a grand success in our country.”

Delhi is the last city of the four venues that were slated for this year’s series. The consequent games of the four city event were staged across Prestige Golfshire- Bangalore on 3rd November’18 followed by Oxford Golf Resort & Country Club - Pune on 17th November 2018 and the finale was concluded today at the DLF, Gurgaon – Delhi.

