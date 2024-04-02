5 Amateur golfers who will play in the The Masters 2024 at the Augusta National Golf Club

The Masters Tournament marks the start of the 'Majors season' in world golf. As of April 1, 86 players have qualified and there is still at least one spot left for professionals, while the amateurs are already set.

The amateur players in The Masters Tournament fields qualify in the following categories: Current Latin America Amateur Champion, Current US Mid-Amateur Champion, Current Amateur Champion, Current US Amateur champion and runner-up, and Current Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion.

All players in these categories will be present, except for the current US Amateur Champion, Nick Dunlap, who officially qualified as a PGA Tour tournament winner after winning The American Express

Let's look at the amateurs who qualified for The Masters 2024.

5 Amateur golfers who will play at The Masters 2024

The roster includes the world number one and a player with previous experience at Augusta National:

1- Christo Lamprecht (1)

The South African is currently (April 1) the top-ranked amateur golfer in the world. He qualified to play at Augusta National after winning The Amateur Open in 2023.

Christo Lamprecht is a senior at Georgia Tech and, in the current season, has one win, two second-place finishes, and another top 10 in seven U.S. collegiate golf events.

2- Stewart Hagestad (11th)

Stewart Hagestad is the only one of the amateurs playing in The Masters 2024 who has previously participated in the event. Hagestad played in the 2017 edition when he finished T36 (lowest amateur) and in the 2022 edition.

The American qualified as the current Mid-Amateur Champion, a title he has won thrice. During 2023, he also participated in the Walker Cup, where he won the title with the American team.

3- Santiago de la Fuente (32)

The Mexican arrives at Augusta National Golf Club after winning the Latin America Amateur Championship. At the Santa Maria Golf Club in Panama City, Santiago de la Fuente won with a score of 10 under 270, two strokes ahead of his compatriot Omar Morales.

De la Fuente is a senior at the University of Houston and in 2024 finished T46 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

4- Neal Shipley (35)

The American qualified for The Masters 2024 as the current US Amateur runner-up. At Cherry Hills, he lost to Nick Dunlap by 4&3 for the best result of his career so far.

Neal Shipley graduates next spring from Ohio State University and won the Southwestern Invitational in US collegiate golf in the current season.

5- Jasper Stubbs (334th)

The Australian won the 2023 Asia Pacific Amateur Championship with a score of 1 over 285 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club. This opened the doors to Augusta National for the 2024 edition.

Jasper Stubbs has played in six tournaments this year, five of them for professional players (played with sponsor exemptions). His best result of the year was finishing 32nd in the Australian Men's Amateur Championship.