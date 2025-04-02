5 best golfers who can win Masters 2025 ft. Rory McIlroy

The 2025 Masters Tournament is set to be held at Augusta National Golf Club from April 10 to 13. It features a competitive field with top-ranked golfers contending for the iconic green jacket. Players like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the odds favourite. The No.1 Scheffler is aiming for his third Masters victory in four years.

Ad

Meanwhile, golf legend Tiger Woods confirmed he will not appear at Augusta National. The field also features 12 LIV golf players, including the two-time U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau. Here is the analysis of the top five leading contenders.

List of 5 players contending for the green jacket at the Masters

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Syndication: The Augusta Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler enters the 2025 Masters Tournament as the defending champion. He carded victories in both the 2022 and 2024 tournaments. Also, in 2024, Scheffler secured seven PGA Tour wins, including the Masters, finishing with an 11-under-par 277. In December 2024, he suffered a hand injury that sidelined him for some time. However, he returned to competition with a runner-up finish at the 2025 Houston Open in March.

Ad

Trending

#2 Rory McIlroy

PGA: Texas Children's Houston Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy is aiming to secure his first Masters title. Earlier this year, he secured his 27th PGA Tour victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 21-under-par. He followed it by winning the 2025 Players Championship, overcoming JJ Spaun in a three-hole playoff. However, McIlroy is recovering from a right elbow injury before the Masters. Even after that, McIlroy delivered a final-round 64 and tied fifth at the Texas Children's Houston Open. As of now, McIlroy is working with his coach Michael Bannon to level up his performance for the Augusta.

Ad

#3 Jon Rahm

MLB: World Series- Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Imagn

Jon Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion, is aiming to regain the momentum in the upcoming major tournament. Recently, at the LIV Golf event in Singapore, he tied fifth. In the LIV Golf Riyadh held in February, Rahm finished at 15-under par, just two strokes behind the leader, Adrian Meronk. His team, Legion XIII, won the team event with a score of 50-under-par.

Ad

#4 Bryson DeChambeau

Syndication: The Courier-Journal - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau, who's famous for his analytical approach to the game, is all set for the April event. In March 2025, he talked about switching his golf ball choice to enhance his performance at the Augusta National. In February, DeChambeau appeared at the International Series India. He had an impressive final round with five birdies and an eagle without any bogeys as he finished at 6-under par. With that, he carded second place, four strokes behind the winner Ollie Schniederjans.

Ad

#5 Ludvig Aberg

Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

The Swedish golfer has been making waves on the PGA Tour. In February 2025, he secured his second PGA Tour victory at the Genesis Invitational. He delivered an impressive final round 66, finishing at 17-under-par, one stroke ahead of Maverick McNealy. Not only that, but during the third round of this event, he recorded his first hole-in-one of his professional career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback