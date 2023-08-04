5 best-looking trophies on the PGA Tour ranked

Golf is one of the most popular and oldest sports in the world. The players not only win a tremendous amount of money after winning a tournament but are also awarded beautiful trophies.

The PGA Tour event is typically known for its historic trophies. All of its events have unique and attractive trophies and here we have mentioned the best five trophies of the PGA Tour.

(Note: Majors trophies are not included.)

5 best-looking trophies on the PGA Tour

#1 RBC Heritage trophy

RBC Heritage trophy (Image via Getty)

The RBC Heritage PGA Tour event includes a renowned "Sir William Innes" trophy for its winners designed by Malcolm DeMille.

It has a 16-inch polished bronze sculpture standing on a walnut base with the tournament's name and year.

The process of designing unique trophies takes months because they are manufactured by hand. For almost three decades, DeMille has been creating the trophy.

The owner of Malcolm DeMille said via KSBY about the RBC Heritage trophy:

"Everything we do is handmade. We've got some great people back there who do some superb finishing work and make a beautiful piece of art that's used as a trophy."

#2 BMW Championship Trophy

BMW Championship Trophy (Image via Getty)

The BMW Championship is one of the oldest running tournaments in the regular season of the PGA Tour.

The event usually takes place in August and has an elongated trophy with the logo of the BMW. The trophy is best known for its attractive shape.

#3 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Arnold Palmer Invitational trophy (Image via Getty)

The Arnold Palmer Invitational trophy features a sculpture of a golfer on top, with the event name engraved at the bottom.

The tournament winner also receives a red cardigan in commemoration of the host. However, there are only a few golfers who have earned the cardigan as it was introduced in 2017.

#4 John Deere Classic

John Deere Classic trophy (Image via Getty)

John Deere Classic awards its winners a handcrafted trophy of a Deere leaping over a shallow river at the TPC Deere Run.

The trophy is made by Malcolm DeMille, who has been creating the trophy for over 20 years. The trophy is made of bronze and the name of the event is on the side with a small flag on the top.

#5 Farmers Insurance Open Trophy

Farmers Insurance Open Trophy (Image via Getty)

Malcolm DeMille also created the Farmers Insurance Open trophy. The award is a lifelike bronze cast of Torrey pines that pays homage to the surrounding landscape. It depicts endangered Torrey trees rising over cliffs near coastal areas as these trees grow near the central coastal area of San Diego and California.

The Farmers Insurance Open winner also receives a surfboard trophy designed by Hansen Surfboards in Encinitas and shaped by Craig Hollingsworth.

However, no winner event has taken home the surfboard. Instead, they have stated that they will take it after they retire from their professional careers and surf with it.