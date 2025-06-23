5 best performing golfers at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ft. Minjee Lee

The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship has concluded, with Minjee Lee taking home the trophy to win her third career major but first in this tournament. She was naturally one of the top performers this weekend, winning the event with relative ease by three strokes. However, Lee was not the only one who put in a good performance.
Top performers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025
#5. Auston Kim
Auston Kim tied for second, coming up three strokes shy of her first major title. However, it was still a good outing. She finished under par, which only three players did. She also scored a stellar -4 in the final round to move under par and salvage a slightly disappointing start.
#4. Chisato Iwai
If not for a disappointing third round, Chisato Iwai might've been in contention for the title. She'd shot a 71 and then a par 72 in the first two rounds. She also finished with a 71 on Sunday, so she was at or below par in three of the four rounds. However, the 75 she shot on Saturday proved to be catastrophic, because it pushed her overall score to one over instead of somewhere under par and much closer to the trophy. Still, a T4 is an excellent finish.
#3. Angel Yin
Angel Yin tied for sixth at the Women's PGA Championship, which is a finish she probably didn't expect after the first few rounds. She recorded back-to-back 75s in rounds two and three, spoiling the solid start she enjoyed in round one. However, the LPGA Tour star did get back to that form in round four, shooting three under par to move back to two over, which was good enough to place T6 alongside Miyu Yamashita.
#2. Chanettee Wannasaen
Chanettee Wannasaen was not expected to finish tied for second at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. In fact, the golfer was a relative long shot given the depth of talent in the field and a middling performance through three rounds, after which she was three over par. But she turned it around in a big way in the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, pushing her score down to -1 and finishing in a tie for second, three strokes behind Lee.
#1. Minjee Lee
Through three rounds, it was pretty clear that this was Minjee Lee's tournament to win. The golfer had built a lead and was in excellent form. She'd put enough distance between herself and her competitors that a +2 final round did nothing to hamper her chances. She still defeated Chanettee Wannasaen by three strokes despite Wannasaen putting in a much stronger final round.