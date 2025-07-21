5 best performing LIV Golfers at the Open Championship 2025 ft. Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau

Among the 19 LIV Golfers in the Open Championship 2025 field, only eleven made the cut. Bryson DeChambeau was the best performer from the circuit and the only one to finish inside the top 10.

Ad

Royal Portrush witnessed some great performances from veterans as well. Lee Westwood made a late surge on Saturday, shooting a record 29 on the front nine, while Phil Mickelson went bogey-free on the final day.

In this article, we take a look at five players from the Saudi-backed circuit who had a memorable run at the Open Championship.

5 top performing LIV Golfers at the Open Championship 2025

1) Bryson DeChambeau (T10)

Ad

Trending

Bryson DeChambeau (Image Source: Imagn)

When Bryson DeChambeau left the course after shooting a 78 on the opening day, he wouldn’t have thought he’d end the week as a top-10 finisher. What followed over the next three days was an incredible recovery.

Ad

DeChambeau fired a 6-under 65 on Friday to make it inside the cut line. He followed it up with a third-round 68 before carding a low 64 on Sunday to tie for 10th. This marked his third top-10 finish in the majors this season.

Tyrrell Hatton (Image Source: Imagn)

Until the final round, Tyrrell Hatton was arguably the best-performing LIV Golf player at the Open Championship. The star Englishman shot 68, 69, and 68 in the first three rounds and was in contention for the title.

Ad

However, Hatton carded a 72 in the final round to finish tied for 16th at 9-under. Nevertheless, he remains one of only two golfers from the Saudi-backed circuit to make the cut in all four majors this season.

3) Dustin Johnson (T23)

Dustin Johnson (Image Source: Imagn)

Dustin Johnson entered the Open Championship after missing three consecutive cuts in majors. He began with a 73 in the first round, but rounds of 69, 67, and 69 over the next three days rocketed him to a T23 finish at 6-under.

Ad

4) Jon Rahm: (T34)

Jon Rahm (Image Source: Imagn)

Jon Rahm had another decent week at the majors, although it wasn’t as strong as he might have hoped. He shot 70, 72, 69, and 70 over the four rounds to finish tied for 34th at 3-under.

Ad

Rahm is the second LIV Golf pro, alongside his Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton, to make the cut in all four majors this season.

5) Sergio Garcia (T34)

Sergio Garcia at the LIV Golf Virginia (Image Source: Imagn)

Sergio Garcia shot 70, 73, and 70 in the first three rounds, but a final-round 68 helped him finish tied for 34th. This was his second cut made in three majors this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More