5 best-performing LIV Golfers at the US Open 2025 ft. Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm

The 2025 US Open concluded on Sunday, June 15, with J. J. Spaun capturing the victory. Fourteen full-time LIV Golf players headed into the Major championship, but only six made the cut.
Several of the world's-best golfers were tested under the Oakmont Country Club's tricky conditions and less than ideal weather on the final day. While notable names like Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut, two players from the Saudi-based league posted top-10 finishes.
Here's a look at the five best performing LIV Golfer's results at the 2025 US Open:
#1 Tyrrell Hatton
Hatton headed into the final round of the 2025 US Open tied for sixth place. The LIV Golf star posted a good fight on Sunday with an attempt that almost won him the title.
Heading into the penultimate hole, the Englishman was tied for the lead with four golfers, including Sam Burns and J. J. Spaun. However, a costly bogey not only dropped down the leaderboard but also cost him momentum. He also bogeyed the last hole to settle for joint fourth place.
Scores -
- Round 1 - 3 over par (73)
- Round 2 - even par (70)
- Round 3 - 2 under par (68)
- Round 4 - 2 over par (72)
- Total - 3 over par (283)
#2 Jon Rahm
Rahm impressed with his performances in the final round of the 2025 US Open. Having begun Sunday's round tied for 35th place, he posted an incredible 3-under par 67 to vaullt 28 spots up the leaderboard.
The Spaniard tied for seventh place at the Major championship, with PGA Tour stars Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns. This week's event marked Rahm's third top 15 finish at a Major championship and second top 10 finish.
Scores -
- Round 1 - 1 under par (69)
- Round 2 - 5 over par (75)
- Round 3 - 3 over par (73)
- Round 4 - 3 under par (67)
- Total - 4 over par (284)
#3 Carlos Ortiz
Ortiz was one of the more consistent LIV Golf players at the 2025 US Open. He made the cut with a tied 12th-place finish on Friday and headed into Sunday in fifth place.
The Torque GC golfer posted a 3-over par 73 score to total 3-over par for the week and tied for fourth place with fellow LIV Golf star Tyrrell Hatton and Cameron Young.
Scores -
- Round 1 - 1 over par (71)
- Round 2 - 2 over par (72)
- Round 3 - 3 under par (67)
- Round 4 - 3 over par (73)
- Total - 3 over par (283)
#4 Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka started off the 2025 US Open with an impressive 2-under par 68 round and posted consistent rounds over the next three days. His final round score of 1-over par 71 resulted in a nine-spot jump up the leaderboard.
The American headed into the tournament as one of four LIV Golf players who had missed the cut at the first two Major championships of the season. The 2025 US Open was Koepka's ninth top 25 finish at the tournament in 12 appearances.
Scores -
- Round 1 - 2 under par (68)
- Round 2 - 4 over par (74)
- Round 3 - 3 over par (73)
- Round 4 - 1 over par (71)
- Total - 6 over par (286)
#5 Patrick Reed
Reed was more than nine strokes off the lead after the cut was established at the US Open on Saturday. He headed into the final leg of the tournament tied for 39th place.
An even-par score under Oakmont's rainy conditions on Sunday boosted Reed 16 spots up the leaderboard to tie for 23rd place with Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and eight other golfers.
Patrick Reed tied for third place at the Masters Tournament in April and missed the cut at the PGA Championship. This week's finish was his sixth top 25 finish at the US Open in 11 appearances.
Scores -
- Round 1 - 3 over par (73)
- Round 2 - 4 over par (74)
- Round 3 - 1 over par (71)
- Round 4 - even par (70)
- Total - 8 over par (288)