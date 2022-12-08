5 best public golf courses in the USA (2022)

There are quite a few public golf courses in the United States of America. It is arguably the biggest country for the sport and there are golf courses nearly everywhere. In every town, there is probably at least one course. The best of the best often host PGA Tour events and other professional gatherings.

Places like Pebble Beach and Pinehurst are etched into golf lore, and there's a good reason for that. However, there are plenty of top tier golf courses in the country. Here are a few great examples.

America's top public golf courses

5) Old Macdonald

Golf Digest, according to Bandon Dunes Golf, once had an absolutely glowing review of the course:

“The hottest course in America right now – looks like it was lifted, cleaned and placed from the West of Scotland.”

Since its inception in 2010, Old Macdonald has become an iconic locale for some of the most fun golf played in a given year. It has quickly become one of the top destinations for golfers.

4) Arcadia Bluffs

Arcadia Bluffs is widely considered one of the best courses available to the public. It's been entrenched in that status for a long time as it has been ranked in the top 100 since 2005. That list includes private courses, which are often nicer and better-looking since they can afford the extra expenditure, but in terms of public courses, there aren't many better than Arcadia Bluffs.

3) Pinehurst

Pinehurst is another of the best golf courses in America. It was constructed in 2010 and immediately became a sort of a Mecca for the golf world. It will host the U.S. Open in 2024 and further cement its place in golf lore and history.

Pinehurst is home to several tournaments year-round and is often one of the favorite places to play.

2) The Ocean Course

The Ocean Course was the first golf course ever designed for a specific event. In 1991, it was constructed for the Ryder Cup and quickly became one of the best public courses in the world. Every hole is meticulously crafted and the field is one of the most unique and fun courses to play on.

Its ocean-side location makes it even more fun as it is perhaps one of the most scenic courses in the country.

1) Pebble Beach

Is there a more iconic venue in golf? Probably not. Jack Nicklaus once said:

“If I had only one more round to play, I would choose to play it at Pebble Beach. I’ve loved this course from the first time I saw it. It’s possibly the best in the world.”

It's hard to argue against one of the greatest golfers in history. It's also been home to some of the most iconic performances in the game's history, so it's hard to consider anywhere else better.

It has the perfect combination of high quality in terms of the actual, physical course and the allure and iconic history that comes with the name Pebble Beach.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

