5 big golf creators to watch at LIV Golf Duels in Chicago ft. Sydney Raye and Bryan Brothers

The LIV Golf Duels will take place before the LIV Golf Chicago event, which is the Saudi-backed league’s next stop at the Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago, USA, from August 8 to 10. The LIV Golf Duels are scheduled on the first day of the LIV Golf Chicago, which is on Friday.

The LIV Golf Duels will feature golf content creators, and here's a look at the five creators to keep an eye on in Chicago this week. The field list will include Bryan Brothers, Sydney Raye, and others.

5 big golf content creators to watch at the LIV Golf Duels

1) Bryan Brothers

Bryan brothers - Source: Imagn

Wesley Bryan and George Bryan will play at the LIV Golf Duels in Chicago on Friday. Wesley played three events on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season, and he appeared at The American Express, the Farmers Insurance Open, and the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at missed cutline, T25, and missed the cut after securing 1-over, even-par, and two-under, respectively.

On the other hand, George last played in last year's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he missed the cut line after scoring 6 over. Before that, he played at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he missed the cut line after shooting 1 over.

2) Sydney Raye

Sydney Raye ( via Instagram account/@sydneyraye__)

Sydney Raye will play at the tournament for content creators before the LIV Golf Chicago, and she identifies herself on Instagram as a golf enthusiast who takes an interest in the sport and fashion. She has above 26k followers on Instagram and uploads golf and fitness-related content.

3) Mason Nutt

Mason Nutt at the TOUR Championship - Preview Day Two - Source: Getty

Mason Nutt uploads his golf-related content on his YouTube channel named Busta Golfs. He made an episode on his channel related to LIV Golf Duels, and it was shared nine days ago. The aim of the episode was to find out if two scratch golfers could compete in Thursday's Duels.

4) Alexis Miestowski

Alexis Miestowski ( via Instagram/@alexis.miestowski)

Alexis Miestowski is a professional golfer on the Epson Tour. She's 25 years old and also makes golf-related videos for her YouTube channel. She joined the Epson Tour in 2024 and played in tournaments, including the Four Winds Invitational, Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic, and Twin Bridges Championship, to land a missed cut, a T61, and a missed cut.

5) Marissa Wenzler

Marissa Wenzler at the Westchester County Journal News - Source: Imagn

Marissa Wenzler joined the Epson Tour in 2024, and she's a 24-year-old professional golfer. In 2024, he played at the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic and the Twin Bridges Championship to finish at T56 and 68th place with 6 under and 12-over par, respectively. She missed cuts at the Four Winds Invitational, the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout, and other tournaments.

After the LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday, the LIV League will have two events left on its roster.

