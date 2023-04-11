5 big highlights from 2023 Masters

The 2023 Masters was an event to remember for golf fans. Being the first major tournament of the year, it had all the spices to entertain fans across the globe. In the end, it was the PGA Tour's Jon Rahm who registered his first Masters victory.

However, before the start of the 87th edition of the prestigious tournament, the PGA vs LIV controversy brought all the attention of the fans. Earlier, the organizers allowed 18 LIV golfers to compete for the prestigious green jacket. The tournament soon became a showcase of a battle between the two sides' players.

Top 5 highlights of the 2023 Masters

There were several highlights from the 2023 Masters. The biggest will be Jon Rahm clinching his first green jacket. Here are the top five highlights from the 87th edition of The Masters tournament.

5) LIV golfers had a solid performance at the 2023 Masters

As the organizers of the 2023 Masters announced that they have invited 18 LIV golfers for this edition of the tournament, the golf fraternity was in a stir. Interestingly, three players from the Saudi-backed league ended their campaign in the top 5. 12 out of 17 (Kevin Na withdrew from the tournament) were in the game till round four:

T2 Phil Mickelson

T2 Brooks Koepka

T4 Patrick Reed

T16 Joaquin Niemann

T29 Harold Varner III

T34 Cameron Smith

T34 Talor Gooch

T39 Abraham Ancer

T43 Mito Pereira

T48 Thomas Pieters

T48 Dustin Johnson

T50 Charl Schwartzel

Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson led the LIV campaign from the front as they ended their campaign in the T2 rankings on the leaderboard.

4) Rory McIlroy missing the cut after the second round

Soon after his exit from the 2023 Masters, Rory McIlroy slipped to No. 3 in the OWGR. It was a disappointing exit for him as he missed the cut to extend his career grand slam dream until next year. This was the second time in the last three appearances at Augusta National Golf Club that he missed the cut. He left the tournament with a five-over after the second round.

3) Amateur golfer Sam Bennett's incredible performance on Masters debut

The 23-year-old American amateur golfer Sam Bennett made headlines after his outstanding performances at the 2023 Masters. Bennett managed to stay in the top 3 positions on the leaderboard in the first three rounds of the game. He was even expected to become the first amateur ever to win The Masters. Unfortunately, in the fourth round, he slipped to the T16 position. However, fans and experts feel he has a long and illustrious career ahead of him.

2) Tiger Woods withdrawing from The Masters for the first time

On April 9, Sunday, five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods decided to withdraw midway through the tournament, citing injury issues. He made headlines after his record-matching 23 consecutive cuts at the 2023 Masters. But the happiness was shortlived as the 15-time major winner had to withdraw from the tournament for the first time in his 25 appearances. This was also the second time since 1996 that he had not advanced to the weekend's game.

Woods at the 2023 Masters - Round Two

1) Fred Couples became the oldest player to make the cut at The Masters

In his 38th Masters appearance, the 63-year-old American professional golfer Fred Couples made his 31st cut, breaking several records. He became the oldest golfer ever to make the cut at the prestigious Masters tournament. He also jumped to the second spot with the most cuts at the event and is only behind Jack Nicklaus, who has 37 cuts overall in his career.

