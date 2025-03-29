5 big-name golfers battling the cut line at Houston Open after round 2 suspension ft. J J Spaun 

The 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open was suspended on Friday, March 28, because of the darkness. This week's PGA Tour event is a regular event, which has a cutline after 36 holes.

However, as the tournament was suspended on Friday, some players are yet to complete their game, and only after that will the final leaderboard of round two be out. After Friday's game, the projected cutline for the event is 3-under, and some big names, such as JJ Spaun, who settled in second place at the Players Championship earlier this month, are struggling to make the cut this week.

Here are the five big names battling to make the cut at the Houston Open after the suspended round 2 of the tournament.

5 big-name golfers battling the cut line at Houston Open after round 2 suspension

#1 J J Spaun

J J Spaun (Image Source: Imagn)

JJ Spaun had a tough start to his game at the Houston Open with an opening round of 71. He started the game on the first tee hole on Thursday, March 27, and made a birdie and two bogeys on the front nine, while three birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey on the back nine for a round of 1-over 71.

However, after the tough start, he improved in the second round on Friday and made four birdies and a bogey for a round of 3-under 67. He settled in with an overall score of 2-under, one stroke below the projected cutline.

#2 Nick Dunlap

Nick Dunlap (Image Source: Imagn)

Nick Dunlap is also battling to make the cut at the Houston Open. He had a tough start to the game and played an opening round of 72. He made three birdies, a bogey, and two double bogeys in the first round for 2-over 72.

However, following that, in the second round of the event, the American golfer carded five birdies, an eagle, a bogey, and a double bogey for 4-under 66 and settled with an overall score of 2-under.

#3 Karl Vilips

Karl Vilips (Image Source: Imagn)

Karl Vilips, who won his maiden PGA Tour event at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open, had a fantastic start to his game at the Texas Children's Houston Open on Thursday. He played the first round of 68 but struggled in the second round of the tournament.

The Aussie teed it up for the second round on the first tee hole and made two bogeys and a birdie on the front nine, while a birdie and a bogey on the back nine. However, he has yet to play three more holes in the second round. He has a chance to make the cut.

#4 Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim (Image Source: Imagn)

Si Woo Kim is also battling to make the cut at the Houston Open. He had a tough start to his game with a round of 73 on the first day. However, he improved in the second round and played a round of 67 to settle with an overall even-par score.

#5 Seamus Power

Seamus Power (Image Source: Imagn)

Seamus Power is another big name battling to make the cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He started the tournament with a round of 69 and then played another round of 69. With an overall score of 2-under, Power settled below the projected cutline after the suspension of round 2.

